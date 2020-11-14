Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Good Time Rollers — Men: Doug Hartshorn 665 (240, 236); Jack Leeper 621 (215, 202, 204); Zac Collins 615 (215, 201). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 663 (248, 217); Samantha LeClair 517; Janalee Kent 399.
Good Time Doubles — Men: Doug Hartshorn 717 (246, 228, 243); Mike Andrews 685 (236, 224, 225); Joseph LeClair 677 (236, 233, 208). Women: Samantha LeClair 545; Sam Ingberg 410; Louise Cooper 383.
Commercial: Ryan Ballew 931 (268, 265, 204); Nick Gyles 870 (221, 208, 223, 238); Randy Raney 879 (246, 202, 238).
Good Time Rollers — Men: Steve Duncan 672 (246, 234); Brad Bailey 646 (258); Joseph LeClair 636 (221, 201, 214). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 604 (231, 225); Samantha LeClair 526 (207); Kathy Curie 445.
Good Time Doubles — Men: Joseph LeClair 658 (205, 258); Nick Gyles 649 (220, 234); Mike Andrews 645 (259, 209). Women: Samantha LeClair 546; Samantha LaPoint 407; Louise Cooper 383.
No Wo To: Debbie Shaffer 518; Pam Kingsboro 510; Melanie Topper 460; Nancy Wohl 460. HA-Shaffer 170. L-(tie) M&M 11-5, WITCHES with a B 11-5.
Commercial: Shawn Selfridge 931 (279, 235, 235); Joe Scroggins 931 (276, 220, 234, 201); Randy Raney 931 (248, 249, 207, 227); Trent Amis 691 (202). HA-Raney 226. L-Stiles Bees 34-6.