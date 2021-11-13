Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Final Standings; Results, Oct. 31
2nd grade boys — Standings: Granger Spartans 5-1, Sunnyside Grizz 4-2, SURGE-Wapato 0-6. Results: Sunnyside Grizz 20, Granger Spartans 16; Sunnyside Grizz 23, SURGE-Wapato 10.
3rd grade boys — Standings: Grandview Lil Hounds 6-0, Sunnyside Grizzlies 4-2, Dream Team-Yakima 3-3, Yakima Bulldogs 3-3, Kiona Benton Bears 1-5, Lower Valley Kings 1-5. Results: Grandview Lil Hounds 30, Dream Team-Yakima 7; Lower Valley Kings 18, Kiona Benton Bears 17; Sunnyside Grizzlies 21, Yakima Bulldogs 14.
4th grade boys — Standings: West Valley Swish 6-0, Zillah Sky Force 4-2, Yakima Bulldogs 2-4, Warriors-White Swan 0-6. Results: West Valley Swish 22, Yakima Bulldogs 8; Zillah Sky Force 31, Warriors-White Swan 13.
4th grade girls — Standings: Valley Surge-Wapato 6-0, Toppenish Angels 4-2, The Valley-Sunnyside 2-4, Ki Be Bears 0-6. Results: Valley Surge-Wapato 30, Ki Be Bears 7; Toppenish Angels 39, The Valley-Sunnyside 2.
5th grade boys — Standings: 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 5-1, Monstars-Grandview 3-3, Selah Ballerz 3-3, Zillah Lions 1-5. Results: 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 43, Zillah Lions 20; Monstars-Grandview 35, Selah Ballerz 29.
5th grade girls — Standings: Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 6-0, Selah Vikings 4-2, Lil Bulls Yakima 2-4, Toppenish Tigers 0-6. Results: Selah Vikings 28, Lil Bulls Yakima 19; Ki-Ben Bears-Mendoza 42, Toppenish Tigers 17.
6th grade boys — Standings: SURGE-Wapato 6-0, Yakima Kings 3-3, T-Town Toppenish 2-4, Zillah Leopards 1-5. Results: SURGE-Wapato 42, Zillah Leopards 24; Yakima Kings 22, T-Town Toppenish 20.
6th grade girls — Standings: Yakima Lightning 6-0, Wapato Thunder 5-1, Sunnyside Heat 4-2, Eastmont 3-3, Ki-Be Bears 2-4, Dub City-Wapato 1-5, White Swan Little Stars 0-4. Results: Yakima Lightning 15, Wapato Thunder 0; Ki-Be Bears 15, Dub City-Wapato 0; Sunnyside Heat 19, White Swan Little Stars 6.
7th grade boys — Standings: Selah 5-1, Young Gunz-Yakima Valley 4-2, Grandview Hounds 2-4, Team Yakama 1-5. Results: Team Yakama 15, Selah 0; Young Gunz-Yakima Valley 60, Grandview Hounds 27.
7th grade girls — Standings: Grandview Hounds 6-0, Wapato’s Destiny 4-2, East Valley Rip City 3-3, Selah Vikings 3-3, Granger Lady Sparks 2-4, Yakima Wildcats 0-6. Results: Granger Lady Sparks 15, Yakima Wildcats 0; Wapato’s Destiny 35, Selah Vikings 27.
8th grade boys — Standings: Wapato ShadowWolves 6-0, NCW Reds-Quincy 5-1, Toppenish Wildcats 2-4, Yakima Wildcats 2-4, Granger Spartans 0-6. Results: Toppenish Wildcats 15, Granger Spartans 0; Wapato ShadowWolves 58, Yakima Wildcats 40.
Junior Varsity boys — Standings: Grandview 2025 5-1, Wapato ShadowWolves 5-1, Ellensburg Junior Varsity 3-3, La Salle Junior Varsity 1-5, Selah Ballers 1-5. Results: Wapato ShadowWolves 57, Ellensburg Junior Varsity 33; Selah Ballers 15, Grandview 2025 0.
Varsity boys — Mt. Adams Standings: Davis High School 6-0, Grandview 5-1, Selah 4-3, Ellensburg 3-3, Quincy High Shool 2-4. Mt. Rainier Standings: Columbia High School-Burbank 4-2, Hermiston 2-4, Cle Elum Warriors 1-5, La Salle 1-5. Results: Cle Elum Warriors 66, La Salle 45; Columbia High School-Burbank 69, Hermiston 59; Davis High School 59, Selah 50.
Varsity girls — Mt. Adams Standings: Hermiston 6-0, Davis 4-2, Grandview 3-3, Mabton 3-3, Wapato 2-4. Mt. Rainier Standings: T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 6-0, Granger Lady Spartans 2-4, East Valley 1-5. Results: Davis 75, Wapato 48; Grandview 61, Granger Lady Spartans 34; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 60, Wapato 40.
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Nov. 6
1st grade boys: Yakima Knights 14, Grandview Lil Hounds 2.
2nd grade boys: Zillah Leopards 17, Grandview Mambas 14; Prosser Stampede 11, Sunnyside Grizz 8; Selah Vikings 46, Mabton Lil Vikes 2.
2nd grade girls: Toppenish Lil LadyCats 16, Prosser Swish 5; East Valley Edge 28, Grandview 2; Valley Surge-Wapato 46, Prosser Lady Stangs 2.
3rd grade boys: West Valley Swish 15, Lower Valley Kings 12; Dream Team-Yakima 31, Ki-Be Bears-Craven 6; Sunnyside Grizzlies 24, Prosser Red Titans 5; Yakima Bulldogs 42, Sunnyside Christian 4.
3rd grade girls: Yakima Fast Twitch 22, Sunnyside Chrisitan 2; Granger Spartans 20, Ki Be Bears-Smith 11; Yakima Fast Twitch 19, Prosser Mustang’s 7.
4th grade boys: Grandview Lil Hounds 24, Zillah Sky Force 8; West Valley Swish-Hill 32, Ki-Be Bears-Howard 4; Ellensburg Splash Brothers 27, Yakima Bulldogs 16; G-Town Ballers-Grandview 22, Granger Spartan Fire 6; Prosser Mustangs 15, CW Sonics-Yakima 0.
4th grade girls: Toppenish Angels 42, East Valley 2; Golden Warriors-Wapato 12, Zillah Flight 7; Storm-Yakima 22, Ki-Be Bears-Smith 19.
5th grade boys: West Valley Swish 40, Sunnyside Christian 6; East Valley Little Devils 33, Cle Elum 13; SURGE-Wapato 22, West Valley Swish 16; Sunnyside Grizzlies 30, West Valley Heat 12; Monstars-Grandview 30, Zillah Leopards 20; Cle Elum 28, Prosser Aces 16.
5th grade girls: Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 38, Sunnyside Christian 10; Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 34, Selah Vikings 19; Zillah Leopards 23, Ki-Ben Bears-Mendoza 7.
6th grade boys: West Valley Swish 43, Selah Nighthawks 21; Yakima Flight 51, Zillah Leopards 34; T-Town-Toppenish 51, Sunnyside Stealth 31.
6th grade girls: Prosser Elite 32, Ki Be Bears-Roman 16; Zillah Leopards 37, White Swan Little Stars 21; Granger Lady Spartans 14, Prosser Palominos 12; Wapato Thunder 38, White Swan Little Stars 0.
7th grade boys: Wapato ShadowWolves 56, Sunnyside Christian 31; Zillah Leopards 56, Young Gunz-Grandview 53.
7th grade girls: Wapato’s Destiny 33, Selah Vikings 22; Naches Valley Rangers 19, Granger Lady Sparks 18; Selah Vikings 47, Sunnyside Christian 9; Wapato’s Destiny 48, Union Gap Cougars 15.
8th grade boys: Yakima Wildcats 48, Selah Vikings 46; West Valley Rams 45, Sunnyside Sonics 23; Wapato ShadowWolves 75, Yakima Wildcats 30.
8th grade girls: Carolina Blue-Yakima 38, Toppenish Wildcats 17; Grandview Hounds 48, Prosser Lady Mustangs 30.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Elray Compo 682 (214, 220, 248); Ken Trepanier 664 (268, 202); Nick Gyles 656 (216, 207, 233); Ryan Ballew 650 (203, 233, 214). HA-Gyles 222. L-Minda Lanes 143-73.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 735 (218, 248, 269); John Ligo 685 (247, 245); John Nelson 670 (207, 219, 244); Brad Bailey 666 (238, 244); Peter Ramirez 659 (253, 212). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 697 (259, 205, 223); Morgan Gosney 546; Chanda Festa 545. HA-Gyles 216, Pietkauskis 201. L-(tie) Yakima Oil 26-10, Beer Me 26-10.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 487; Marie Westbrook 484; Melanie Toppeni 478. HA-Shaffer 171. L-Sweeties 31.5-8.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Alan Freauf 506; Jon Dykes 499 (208); Tony Bratcher 497. Women: Chandra Brownlee 540; Anhelica Trevino 465; Terry Sunderland 430. HA-Sunderland 159, Brownlee 173. L-(tie) Striking Pinheads 12-4, Sis and Bro 12-4, Dad Bods 12-4.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 692 (239, 224); John West 640 (260, 204); Steve Pfau 619 (215, 203, 201). Women: Ronnie Hammond 556 (204); Roxie Carter 512; Rhonda Toba 489. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 178. L-Cherry Pickers 28-12.
Monday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 717 (267, 256); Don Fortenbury 658 (234, 213); John West 656 (265, 200); Leon Loucks 639 (246); David Hammond 608 (236). Women: Ronnie Hammond 556; Kathy Vetsch 531; Sandy Perkins 485. HA-Gilcher 206, Hammond 178. L-Spare Me 24.5-11.5.
Commercial: Nick Gyles 777 (287, 268, 222); RJ Haskell 688 (233, 268); Tony Huck 670 (243, 246); Elray Compo 653 (246, 212). HA-Gyles 222. L-Dirty Words 154/5-85.5.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Zac Collins 716 (224, 258, 234); Jack Leeper 712 (223, 269, 220); Cody Smith 683 (265, 225); Brad Bailey 654 (245, 205, 204). Women: Chanda Festa 578 (234); Samantha LaClair 533; Michelle Brown 498. HA-Gyles 219, Pietkauskis 203. L-Beer Me 31-9.
Golf
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION 2021 Fall Backwards, Nov. 6
Gross: 1, Perry McCormick 68; 2, Don Knight 69; 3, Brooks Kohls 70; 4, John Garcia 71; 5, (tie) Alex Podruzny 72, Max Von Zimmerman 72; 7, (tie) Ray Gallipo 73, Doug Brown 73; 9, (tie) Perry Page 74, Jeffrey Heil 74, Justin Dieleman 74, Mel Brink 74.
Net: 1, John Garcia 61; 2, Robin Cushing 63; 3, Tige Okelberry 64; 4, (tie) Brooks Kohls 65, Don Knight 65; 6, Alex Podruzny 66; 7, Mel Brink 67; 8, (tie) Perry McCormick 68, Jim Rocha 68, Brent Callahan 68, Jeff Davis 68.
Big Cup Tournament, Nov. 6
First Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Perry McCormick 67, Jeff Heil 67; 3, Ron Wyles 68. Net: 1, (tie) Brooks Kohls 66, Jeff Davis 66; 3, (tie) Pete Wood 48, Randy Turner 48.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jim Stroklund 75; 2, David Leakey 76; 3, Roy Williams 79. Net: 1, Jeff Dowdy 74; 2, Monty Carl 7; 3, (tie) Gordon Forbes 77, Don Fisher 77.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Mark Olszewski 87; 2, (tie) Terry Speer 88, Jason Stromme 88. Net: 1, John Dibari 72; 2, (tie) Dave Roberts 75, Ron Berg 75; 4, J.D. Ball 76.
KP’s: Will Curley, Hole No. 3, 4-10; Roy Williams, Hole No. 7, 12-8; Gary Titus, Hole No. 13, 4-2; Ron Berg, Hole No. 16, 2-11; Jeff Dowdy, Hole No. 17, 11-4.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 2021 Fall Backwards, Nov. 6
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 84; 2, Nancy Slinkard 86; 3, Lori Thomas 90; 4, Shaun Abbott 93; 5, Rona McGee 97; 6, Susan Dasker 100; 7, Denise Helms 101; 8, (tie) Aimy Dowdy 105, Joanna Calderwood 105, Terri Gallipo 105.
Net: 1, Lori Thomas 73; 2, Nancy Slinkard 74; 3, (tie) Kristy Little 77, Susan Dasher 77; 5, Terri Gallipo 79; 6, Rona McGee 80; 7, Shaun Abbott 81; 8, Robyn Berndt 82; 9, (tie) Aimy Dowdy 85, Joanna Calderwood 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.