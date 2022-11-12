Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS EARLY FALL LEAGUE Results, Nov. 6
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Green 33, Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 16; Fast Twitch 18, West Valley Dragons White 16.
2nd grade boys: Prosser Little Mustangs II 27, Grandview LIL Hounds 3; White Swan Cougs 31, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 18.
2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopstars 8, Grandview Storm 7; 509 Insanity-Lee 10, Zillah Leopards 9.
3rd grade boys Mt. Adams: Toppenish Lil Cats 24, Grandview Mambas 22; Granger Spartans 33, Yakama Rebels 15.
3rd grade boys Mt. Rainier: Mabton Lil Vikes 24, Valley Reign-Selah 9; Wapato 23, West Valley Dragons 18.
3rd grade girls: Yakima Lady Flight 38, Ki-Be Bears Mendoza 9; Toppenish Lil Lady Cats 12, Valley Storm Wapato 9.
4th grade girls: Fast Twitch 50, Prosser Mustangs 0; White Swan Cougs 38, Selah Vikings 4; Selah Vikings 11, Prosser Mustangs 10.
5th grade boys: Takeover Elite 45, Grandview Greyhounds 19; Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 36, G-Town Ballers-Grandview 16; Ellensburg Bulldogs 43. Lower Valley Kings 19.
6th grade boys: West Valley Swish-Hill 50, West Valley Supersonics 13; Toppenish-Cardinal 37, White Swan Cougs 31.
6th grade girls: Selah Vikings 39, Yakima Punishers 35; Toppenish Hoop Girlz 48, Lady Wolves-Wapato 16; White Swan Cougs 33, Zillah Leopards 19; Lady Wolves-Wapato 22, Ki-Be Bears Mendoza 42.
8th grade boys Mt. Adams: Wapato ShadowWolves 47, Ki Be Bears Keck 30; Yakima Bulls 53, Code Blue-Toppenish 22.
8th grade boys Mt. Rainier: Young Gunz-Grandview 54, East Valley Bulls 26; T-Town-Toppenish 45, Sunnyside Stealth 25.
8th grade girls: Wapato Destiny 58, East Valley Rip City 18; Union Gap Cougars 32, Cle Elum Warriors 14; Union Gap Cougars 42, White Swan Cougs 19.
Junior Varsity boys: Pasco Bulldogs #2 42, Sunnyside Takeover Elite JV 31; Selah JV 59, Ellensburg Bulldogs JV 33.
Varsity boys Mt. Adams: Hermiston Bulldogs 83, Mabton Vikings 43; Grandview Greyhounds 74, Zillah Leopards 60; Hermiston Bulldogs 74, Pasco Bulldogs 33; Burbank Coyotes 68, Sunnyside Grizzlies 61.
Varsity boys Mt. Rainier: East Valley Red Devils 57, Wapato ShadowWolves 48; Cle Elum Warriors 62, Ellensburg Bulldogs 51; Cle Elum Warriors 85, Wapato ShadowWolves 58; Davis High School Varsity 78, Selah Varsity 51.
Varsity girls: Kennewick Lions 53, Zillah Leopards 47; Davis Varsity Pirates 80, Hermiston Bulldogs 37; Kennewick Lions 64, Hermiston Bulldogs 27; Davis Varsity Pirates 72, Sunnyside Grizzlies 19.
THREE RIVERS FALL LEAGUE Results, Nov. 5-6
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons 22, Yakima Flight 18; Fast Twitch 16, Prosser Mustangs 2; Sunnyside Christian 16, KiBe K1-Preston 10; KiBe-K1 15, Wildcat Hoopers-Toppenish 0.
1st grade girls: Yakima Lady Flight 16, Lil Lady Hounds-Grandview 3; 509 Insanity-Ramirez 10, KiBe-Mendoza 0.
2nd grade boys: Grandview Lil Hounds Saenz 14, Grandview Greyhounds Montes 12; Sunnyside Grizzlies 25, Grandview Little Hounds 14; Yakima Flight 24, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 9; Little Mustangs-Prosser 16, Granger Raptors 14; Sunnyside Christian 12, Ki Be 2B 11.
2nd grade girls: G-Wolves Goldendale 15, Kiona Benton Little Bears 0; Grandview Hoopstars 20, Valley Storm-Sunnyside 11; Grandview Storm 10, Valley Storm-Sunnyside 3.
3rd grade boys: Prosser Stampede 17, Grandview Mambas 15; Prosser-Morrow 13, West Valley Dragons 7; West Valley Swish-Beckstrand 34, Yakima Lightning 19; NWH-West Richland 38, Mabton Lil Vikes 15; Sunnyside Grizz 23, Toppenish Lil Cats 22; Toppenish 26, Ki-Be Bears-Quinonez 6; Prosser Stampede 24, Sunnyside Grizz 20; West Valley Swish-Cottonwood 20, Yakima Lightning 14.
3rd grade girls: 509 Insanity 26, Granger Lady Raptos 1; Yakima Lady Flight 38, Zillah Leopards 4; East Valley Edge-Red 21, Sunnyside Christian 8; East Valley Edge-Black 12, Goldendale Lady Wolves 9; KiBe Mendoza 26, Honey Badgers-Yakima 12.
4th grade boys: Sunnyside Christian 22, Ki-Be Bears-Rivera 15; Prosser Red Titans 15, Ellensburg Bulldog Academy 0; Zillah 22, Prosser Bantum Bombers 6; Mabton Vikings 41, Naches Kings 0; Sunnyside Grizzlies 27, Yakima Flight-Black 4.
4th grade girls: Union Gap Cougars 17, Selah Vikings 12; Valley Elite-Sunnyside 11, Zillah Lady Leopards 4; Grandview Hoop Stars 18, Granger Lady Spartans 2; White Swan Cougs 35, Prosser Mustangs 4; Prosser Swish 42, West Valley Swish Cottonwood 6.
5th grade boys: Grandview Greyhounds 46, Prosser Mustangs 14; Take Over Elite-Sunnyside 57, G-Wolves-Goldendale 7; Yakima Warriors 41, Mabton Mighty Viks 17; Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 44, G-Wolves-Goldendale 10; White Swan Warriors 44, Ki-Be Bears-Martinescu 6; G-Town Ballers-Grandview 28, Zillah Sky Force 23.
5th grade girls: Wapato Storm 18, Sunnyside Christian 5; Toppenish Angels 44, Ki-Be Bears-Forsness 1; Toppenish Angels 50, East Valley 6.
6th grade boys: West Valley Swish-McMurry 24, Selah Ballerz 22; Selah Ballerz 50, West Valley Swish-Hill 13; Sunnyside Christian 34, Grandview Hounds 26; Naches Kings 20, Ellensburg BD 18; West Valley Swish-McMurry 42, Prosser Net Ninjas 25; East Valley 3D Devils 32, White Swan Cougs 29.
6th grade girls: Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 36, Toppenish Hoop Girlz 35; Granger 15, Toppenish Tigers 0; White Swan Cougs 50, Selah Vikings 16.
7th grade girls: Zillah Leopards 45, Ellensburg Bulldogs 24; Punishers-Yakima 35, Prosser Palominos 32.
8th grade boys: Toppenish 59, Yakima Bulls 48; Sunnyside Christian 53, T-Town-Toppenish 52; KiBe 27, Zillah Leopards-Reed 22; Yakima Flight 59, West Valley Heat 17; Zillah Leopards-Waldman 53, Mabton Lil Vikes 30.
8th grade girls: Naches Valley Rangers 15, East Valley Rip City 0; Wapato’s Destiny 52, Naches Valley Rangers 23.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 551; Melanie Topper 484; Linda Menard 474. HA-Shaffer 172. L-(tie) Lady Bugs 19-17, MK Ultra 19-17, Witches with a B 19-17.
Ladies Star Classic: Betsy Kelly 566 (203); Jerry Hill 558 (228); Tammy Bosch 520 (202). HA-Cook 172. L-Fun Busters 28-8.
JR Transportation Inc. — Men: James Pitt 723 (231, 247, 245); Dan Gilcher 706 (244, 226, 236); Mitch Buchholz 631 (244, 216). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 629 (200, 235); Maria Fox 502; Nonna Cook 495. HA-Gyles 234, Pietkauskis 214. L-(tie) Pass The Baby 25-11, JAK ‘N’ Co 25-11.
Monday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 649 (227, 226); Norm Schimschat 643 (237, 215); Russ Kelly 643 (223, 219, 201). Women: Gloria Fernandes 524; Ronnie Hammond 504; Roxie Carter 489. HA-Gilcher 212, Hammond 179. L-3 Men & a Lady 28-8.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 550; Linda Light 483; Marie Westbrook 445. HA-Shaffer 173. L-MK Ultra 22-18.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Bill Rogers 712 (268, 222, 222); Leon Loucks 699 (259, 227, 213); David Hammond 673 (235, 233, 205). Women: Nonna Cook 583 (237); Ronnie Hammond 560 (237); Kathy Vetsch 542. HA-West 207, Hammond 177. L-Strikers 27.5-12.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 496; Devon Hipp 492; Alan Freauf 478. Women: Chandra Brownlee 486; Terry Sunderland 451; Donna Freauf 410. HA-Freauf 165, Brownlee 167. L-Spared 12-4.
