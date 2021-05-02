Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
John Hartshorn Memorial Tournament Top 10 Finishers, April 4
1, James Woffored-Ann Hoffman 1539; 2, Dick Francis-Dee Robinson 1538; 3, Bob Busch-James Pitt 1517; 4, Doug & Rosanne Hartshorn 1511; 5, Chris & Matilde Stout 1447; 6, Rodney & Melonie Leslie 1454; 7, Troy & Trent Amis 1436; 8, Rob Allen-Rick Berghoff 1429; 9, (tie) Taylor Tran-John Kandcer 1421, Steve Foster-Mike Walton 1421.
Commercial: Nick Gyles 980 (244, 246, 237, 258); Jack Leeper 929 (248, 239, 234, 208); Don Erickson 904 (224, 226, 200, 224); Doug Harstorn 853 (223, 237, 212); Ryan Ballew 843 (205, 226, 235).
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 804 (226, 279, 299); Doug Hartshorn 662 (233, 222, 207); Mike Andrews 644 (224, 214, 206). Women: Samantha LaPoint 393; Louise Cooper 372.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 758 (245, 256, 257); Brad Bailey 656 (222, 238); Ryan Foster 623 (259, 202). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 702 (248, 207, 247); Julie Klutts 509 (192); Louise Cooper 430.
No Wo To: Linda Light 516; Nancy Wohl 498; Melanie Topper 458. HA-Shaffer 167. L-Witches with a B 45-11.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Par 5’s, April 21
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 99.
Low Net: Jerry Hill 76.
Gross: 1, Jaime Borton 73; 2, (tie) Shaun Abbott 74, Barb WAlkenhauer 74.
Net: 1, Jerry Hill 43; 2, Linda Matthias 51.
Best Nine, April 28
Low Gross: (tie) Kristy Little 97, Marlene O’Halloran 97, Shaun Abbott 97.
Low Net: Linda Matthias 79.
Gross: 1, (tie) Kristy Little 47, Shaun Abbott 47; 3, Jaime Borton 50.
Net: 1, Marlene O’Halloran 35; 2, Louise Snyder 36.5; 3, Linda Matthias 37.5.
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Par 5’s, April 29
Gross: 1, Dean Jorgensen 59; 2, Tony Washines 61; 3, Ron Eakin 62.
Net: 1, Chet Terrel 50; 2, Dennis Besel 54; 3, Mike Chambers 56; 4, Chon Torres 57; 5, Vern Stephenson 58.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, April 28
Gross: 1, Gloria Hintze 95.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 80; 2, Maria Frank 86.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION NOSE 1/2 HCP, April 27
Low Gross: (tie) Susie DeShaw 88, Denise Helms 88.
Low Net: DJ Angotti 72.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Susie DeShaw 40; 2, Kristy Little 42. Net: 1, Denise Helms 32.5; 2, (tie) Nancy Slinkard 37.5, Susan Dashar 37.5.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Kris Sterns 47; 2, JoAnna Calderwood 48; 3, Susann Lowery 51. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 32.5; 2, Carrol Storkel 36.5; 3, (tie) Helen Wendt 37.5, Sally Anderson 37.5.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Marilyn Mason 52; 2, Robyn Berndt 55; 3, Vi Bond 58. Net: 1, Glenda Heironemus 34; 2, Betsy Kelly 37; 3, Dawn Hester 41.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Spring Play Day, April 29
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cathy Buchanan 89. Net: 1, Terri Schaake 71.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Renee Dodeward 92. Net: 1, Bonnie Prediletto 65.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Barb Heinzen 105, Lilly Lee Anderson 105. Net: 1, Priscilla Forney 64.
Team Winners Best 2 of 3 Net: 1, Terri Schaake-Bonnie Prediletto-Kathy Parrish 127; 2, Barb Labisoniere-Merilee Buehler-Priscilla Forney 128; 3, (tie) Mardi Hackett-Dianne Harris-Lilly Lee Anderson 131, Debbie Holbrook-Renee Dodeward-Judi Gilmore 131.
Driver Putt Competition: 1, Merilee Buehler IN; 2, Melissa Keeter 8; 3, Terrie Schaake 9.
Longest Putt Hole No. 15: 1, Merilee Buehler 26-2.
Closest to the Pin Hole No. 11 — First Flight: Melissa Keeter 13-4. Second Flight: Kathy Adkinson 14-3. Third Flight: Dona Thompson 18-7.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Best 16 Holes, April 28
Gross: Tim Speer 66; Mike Melton 69.
Net: Mark Mochel 53; Dan Murphy 58.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Spring Flight, April 27
Low Gross: Susie DeShaw-Marcy Holt 148.
Low Net: Mary Archambault-Teresa Menard 135.
First Flight — Gross: Sue Ursino-Michelle Hood 151; Nancy Eglin-Debbie Nethery 153. Net: Annette Reno-Annette Seydel 135; Chelsea Frontis-Susann Lowary 142.
Second Flight — Gross: Claudette Haubner-Shaun Abbot 163; Joy Chrismer-Janet Hall 166. Net: Michelle Curtis-Lynda Matthews 135; Jessica & Carolyn Bowman 138.
Third Flight — Gross: Linda Matthias-Marlene O’Halloran 177; Cathy Blore-Kris Sterns 183. Net: Mardi Hackett-Judy Rozelle 137; Helen Tweedy-Lara Clayton 144.
Fourth Flight — Gross: Judy Wolinski-Winnie Miller 192; Jerry Hill-Pat Mosley 196. Net: (tie) Christy Fordyce-Torrie Melton 139, Kay Warneke-Helen Wendt 139.
Green Tees, April 22
First Flight — Gross: Lori Nulliner 78. Net: Nancy Pollock 77.
Second Flight — Gross: Barb Hannon. Net: Nancy Graf 77.
Third Flight — Gross: Lo Donaldson 106. Net: Lori Murphy 81.