Mount Adams
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Even Holes, May 26
Gross: 1, Carol Monholland 41.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 33; 2, Opal Krauter 33.5.
SunTides
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Mutt & Jeff, May 24
Low Gross: Kristy Little 86.
Low Net: Prudence Martain 55.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 40; 2, Kristy Little 41; 3, Nancy Slinkard 46. Net: 1, Aimy Dowdy 36; 2, Shaun Abbott 36.5; 3, Lori Thomas 37.
B Division — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 44; 2, Sandi Morris 49; 3, (tie) Ann Bowen 54, Susan Dasher 54. Net: 1, Susann Lowary 34.5; 2, (tie) Robyn Berndt 39, Pat Mosley 39.
C Division — Gross: 1, Betsy Kelly 47; 2, Sally Anderson 51; 3, Kim Riste 53. Net: 1, Prudence Martain 30; 2, Marilyn Mason 35.5; 3, Helen Wendt 37.
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Team Step A Side, May 25
1, Paula Bush-Pam Kingsboro-Trudy Ledwich-Judy Davis 41; 2, Marilee Sinclair-Paula Redd-Judy Meloy 43.
COUPLES DIVISION
Scramble, May 26
1, Steve & Linda Manske-Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson 32; 2, Lee & Paula Bush-Mike Sparling-Ellen Matich 39.
Yakima Elks
MEN'S DIVISION
Spring Series Payout, May 25
Gross: 1, Mike Van Wingerden 72; 2, Fred Mercy 74.
Net: 1, Bob Price 69; 2, Dan Welk 71; 3, Ron Hofman 73; 4, (tie) Steve Mercy 74, Michael Dubrule 74; 6, (tie) Sergio Sanchez 78, Charlie Ballard 78.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Ladies' 18 Payout, May 19
First Flight — Gross: 1, Merrilee Hurson 94. Net: 1, Mardi Hackett 74; 2, Shirley Boggess 75.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jan Mendenhall 113. Net: 1, Merilee Buehler 79; 2, (tie) Barb Heinzen 83, Cinci Conner 83.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Carbery 113. Net: 1, Karen Sousley 79; 2, Mariann Scacco 81.
Pick a 9 — Net: 1, Merrilee Hurson 32.5.
Rubies & Sapphires, May 24 & 26
Rubies 44, Sapphires 36.
Team Rubies: Barb Labissoniere, Pene James, Toni Ballard, Ann Hall, Terri Schaake, Renee Dodeward, Merrilee Hurson, Shirley Boggess, Barb Heinzen, Detta Hanson, Merilee Buehler, Kay Carbery, Priscilla Forney, Jheri Ketcham, Linda DePew, Sarah Morgan.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Blind 9 Holes, May 26
Holes: 2, 4, 5, 7, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18.
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Graf 46. Net: Denise Helms 38.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 51. Net: Pat Sugden 41.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 55. Net: Torrie Melton 41.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN'S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, May 23
A Division: Hoops 2-0; Cardinals 2-0; 509 Swingers 0-0; Gotta Catch 'Em All 0-2; The Goonies 0-2.
B Division: Cuevas & Villa 2-0; Lambda Lamdba Lambda 2-0; Little Dutch Inn Mudsharks 2-0; Ligma 0-2; Resurrected 0-2; Valley Brewers 0-2.
C Division: Caballero's 2-0; Chambers Mech. Slackers 1-1; Dirty Soxs 1-1; I'd Hit That 0-2; TBD 0-2; Desperado's 0-2.
D Division: The Slow Burn Wolfpack 2-0, "Merica" 0-0; Them Guys 0-2; Self Made Ballerz 0-2; Wolf Den, Inc. 0-2.
E Division: The Dozers 2-0; Master Batters 2-0; Brew Boys 1-1; Los Chilaquiles 1-1; These Guys 0-2; Swingers 0-2.
WOMEN'S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE
Standings, May 23
Platinum Division: cKc 2-0; Sherberts 1-1; Warrior Diva's 1-1; Uglies 0-0; Dirty Auntie's 0-2.
Gold Division: Diamond Dolls 2-0; Unicorn Balls 2-0; Lucky Ladies 1-1; Squintz 1-1; Salty Pitches 0-2; T&T Lounge/Mickey's Misfits 0-2.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC SPRING LEAGUE
Standings, May 23
A Division: Air Traffic Control 6-3; Cascade 3-3; The Kick Aces 3-3; Nah You Set 4-5; Dig This Two 2-4.
B Division: I'd Hit That 8-1; Spiked Punch 5-1; Vertically Challenged 7-2; Low Expectations 1-8; Sweet Digs 0-9.
C Division: Set Me Bro 6-0; Nothing But Net 4-2; Demon Slayers 4-2; BDNKRCHD 2-4; We Try 1-5; Odd Squad 1-5.
D Division: Iguanas 7-2; Smashed 7-2; Amigos, Amigos, Amigos 5-4; Block Busters 1-5; All About The Ace 1-8.
