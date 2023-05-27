Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION T’s and F’s, May 17
Low Gross: (tie) Shaun Abbott 88, Lynda Matthews 88.
Low Net: Barb Kinloch 71.
Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews 44; 2, Claudette Haubner 49.
Net: 1, (tie) Barb Kinloch 36, Shaun Abbott 36.
Birdie: Pat Wehr, Hole No. 13.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Evens, May 24
Gross: Lupe Leach 45.
Net: 1, Betty Carl 29; 2, Connie Rogers 35.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, May 23
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 89.
Low Net: Pat Wehr 73.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 89; 2, Pat Wehr 91; 3, Susann Lowary 101. Net: 1, (tie) Nancy Slinkard 76, Marilyn Mason 76; 3, Kathy Adkison 77.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Least Putts, May 24
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 13; 2, Cathy Kehm 14.
B Division: 1, (tie) Marilee Brothers 15, Gaye Pryse 15, Claudia Rohlfs 15; 2, Trudy Ledwich 16.
C Division: 1, Jill Perry 16; 2, Judy Davis 17.
D Division: 1, Michele Harding 16; 2, Diane Masias 18.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, May 25
1, (tie) Dan & Dee Masias 37; Ron Monholland-Nancy Johansson 37; 2, Steve & Linda Manske 39; 3, (tie) Tom & Cathy Kehm 41, Dean & Wanda Stokes 41, Chuck & Daphne Martin 41; 4, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 43.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Blind 9 (Front 9), May 18
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 43. Net: Denise Helms 36.
Second Flight — Gross: Barb Hannon 47. Net: Lori Murphy 41.
Third Flight — Gross: Patricia Gustin 52. Net: (tie) Judy Stone 38, Torrie Melton 38.
Individual Gross & Net/Riverside qualifying, May 25
First Flight — Gross: Shelly Yarbrough 78. Net: Pat Sugden 71.
Second Flight — Gross: Barb Hannon 89. Net: Gloria Cronkhite 69.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 104. Net: Patricia Gustin 76.
Riverside qualifier: Barb Hannon 67.
