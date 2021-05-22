Golf
Fisher Park
MEN'S DIVISION
18-hole Twosome Scramble, May 15
1, Corey Kispert-Cal Anderson 52 (-2); 2, Angel Mercado-Ramiro Lucatero 54 (Even); 3, Luis Yanes-Ivan Tellez 55 (+1).
Closest to the pin: Chris Berger, Hole No. 7, 3-10.
---
Mount Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Pick Your Pro PGA Championship, May 20
1, Vern Stephenson-Wil Zalotoris 148; 2, (tie) Vern Stephenson-Jordan Spieth 149, Stu Williams-Collin Morikawa 149, Stu Williams-Justin Thomas 149, Joe Hoptowit-Collin Morikawa 149; 6, Ron Smith-Scottie Scheffler 150; 7, (tie) Tony Washines-Collin Morikawa 151, Tony Washines-Victor Hovland 151, Ron Smith-Justin Thomas 151, Gary Hyatt-Rory McCollry 151, Chon Torres-Collin Morikawa 151, Chon Torres-Jordan Spieth 151, Chon Torres-Justin Thomas 151, Vern Stephenson-Xander Schauffle 151.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Substitute Par, May 19
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 88.
Net: 1, (tie) Opal Krauter 70, Maria Frank 70.
---
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
20th annual Cookie Beam Invitational, May 14
1, Amos Boys (Chad Amos, Gary Amos, Mike Amos, Brett Amos); 2, Dan’s Duffers (Dan Fortier, Jim Ibach, Rick Russell, Oscar Francis).
Wally Johnson Memorial Tournament, May 15-16
Low Gross: Perry McCormick 149.
Low Net: Buck Berndt 137.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Bruce Hiatt 155; 2, Ray Gallipo 154; 3, Dustin Case 166. Net: 1, (tie) Doug Brown 145, Will Curley 145, Brooks Kohls 145.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jim Strokland 165; 2, Jerry Speer 174; 3, (tie) Monten Carl 179, Tom Stone 179. Net: 1, (tie) Tim Lasey 142, Lee Bush 142, Dan Patterson 142.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Jerry Ward 182; 2, Rod Johnston 184; 3, Anthony Ball 187. Net: 1, Troy Herbst 139; 2, Rick Wehr 145; 3, Bob McCutcheon 149.
KP's — Saturday: Jason Trujullo, Hole No. 3, 2-7; Brooks Kohls, Hole No. 7, 27-1; Jerry Speer, Hole No. 13, 17-10; Will Curley, Hole No. 16, 7-2; Doug Brown, Hole No. 17, 1-8. Sunday: Doug Brown, Hole No. 3, 7-11; Perry McCormick, Hole No. 7, 18-4; John Dibari, Hole No. 13, 5-4; Rick Wehr, Hole No. 16, 14-11; Don Wagoner, Hole No. 17, 8-2.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
20th annual Cookie Beam Invitational, May 14
1, Dixie Chicks (Mary Anne Bainter, Mary Davis, Lynda Stokes, Kim Wangler); 2, Island Girls (Ann Bowen, Denise Lawrence, Lupe Leach, Sandy Harris).
Fairways Only, May 18
Low Gross: Kristy Little 86.
Low Net: DJ Angotti 68.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Kristy Little 48; 2, Claudette Haubner 56; 3, Denise Helms 63. Net: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 45; 2, Pat Wehr 48; 3, Susan Dasher 52.5.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Mosley 63; 2, Sandi Morris 74. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 51.5; 2, Jerry Hill 62.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 69; 2, Glenda Hironemus 76; 3, Marilyn Mason 77. Net: Sally Anderson 54.5; 2, Robyn Berndt 55.5; 3, Elsie Peason 62.
MIXED DIVISION
20th annual Cookie Beam Invitational, May 14
1, Dasher (Susan Dasher, Jerry Speer, Ron Sullivan, Terry Speer); 2, Community Health of Central WA (Trevor Barnett, Stephanie Macias, Millard McQuaid, Dustin Brown).
Longest Drive — Men: Chad Amos. Women: Jeanette Rohrich.
---
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Mutt & Jeff, May 19
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 38; 2, (tie) Paula Bush 40, Marilee Sinclair 40.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 43; 2, (tie) Marilee Brothers 46, Paula Redd 46.
C Division: 1, Lorene Lenseigne 42; 2, Claudia Rohlfs 46.
---
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Ladies' 18 Payout, May 20
First Flight — Gross: 1, Barb LaBissoniere 89. Net: 1, Melissa Keeter 75; 2, (tie) Linda DePew 78, Terri Schaake 78, Pene James 78.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Barb WAlkenhauer 92. Net: 1, Roxcie Dills 69; 2, Merrilee Hurson 73.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Kendra Wager 104. Net: 1, (tie) Lilly Lee Anderson 76, Barb Heinzen 76, Merilee Buehler 76, Cyndi Conner 76.
Color Pin Team Winners: 1, Linda DePew-Cricket Callarman-Merilee Buehler 97.
---
Yakima Elks
MEN'S DIVISION
Member-Guest, May 15-16
Low Gross: Joe Plaisance-Dan Whitaker 205.
Low Net: Mark Blore-Doug Hearron 204.
First Flight — Gross: Dusty Frontis-Evan Daily 207; Perry Page-Jeff Heil 218; Max vonZimmermann-Fred Mercy 224; Jeff Baldwin-Brett Moreland 237. Net: Gary Hutchins-Ron Wyles 206; (tie) Corey Degrood-Bryan Riel 209, Kevin McKay-Louis Alcala 209; (tie) Ron Gunner-RJ Gunner 212, Ryan Steltz-Kevin Lee 212.
Second Flight — Gross: Chad Lakey-Justin West 243; Rob Clemenson-Joe Durand 247; Dick Graf-Scott Graf 252; (tie) Mike Melton-James Rogers 254, Chris Jewett-Pete Wood 254. Net: Jon Mullan-David Fishland 205; (tie) Brian Holtzinger-Dave Irwin 209, Dan Murphy-John Bleichner 209; Dustin DiBenedetto-Mike Abernathy 212.
Closest to Pin — Saturday: Ron Wyles, 0-6, 13-4; Jon Hullan, 7-11, 16-7; Dick Graf-12-15, 4-6; Mike Abernathy, 16+, 16-4. Sunday: Evan Daily, 0-6, 4-3; Troy Young, 7-11, 4-6; Kelly Pero, 12-15, 10-8; David Fiskland, 16+, 20-4.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Riverside qualifying/Gross & Net, May 13
Riverside qualifier: Pat Sugden 69.
First Flight — Gross: Pat Sugden 90. Net: Nancy Graf 73.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 104. Net: Lo Donaldson 77.
Third Flight — Gross: Patricia Gustin 110. Net: Kris Russi 80.