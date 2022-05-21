Golf
Apple Tree
MEN’S DIVISION 2-Man Best Ball Championship, May 14-15
Low Gross: Joe Frazier-Kevin Frazier 138.
Low Net: Chad Crow-Cody Crow 125.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Ron Ball-Casey Fewkes 145; 2, Dan Close-Ed Lane 148; 3, James Tafoya-Ryan Tercero 149. Net: 1, (tie) Matt Borton-Jared Robinson 126, Ron Dobrauc-Jason Dresker 126; 3, Anthony Alvarez-Gabriel Valencia 129.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Robert Dresker-Joshua Bower 154; 2, Brent Carver-Rick Munson 170; 3, Dave Needham-Scott Wilding 173. Net: 1, Rick Gregory-Ray Fauth 130; 2, John King-Kurt Sutton 134; 3, Butch Lenberg-Larry Oliver 135.
Fisher Park
MEN’S DIVISION Twosome Scramble, May 14
1, Dallas Easter-Garrett Harris 1-over par 55; 2, Hunter Hanratty-Cameron Rath 1-over par 56; 3, Scott Arguello-Jon Bliss 3-over-par 57.
KP: Steven Anderson, Hole No. 7, 29-1.
SunTides
MEN’S DIVISION Wally Johnson Memorial Tournament, May 14-15
Low Gross: Jeff Heil 147.
Low Net: David Leakey 135.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Ron Wyles 147; 2, Perry McCormick 148; 3, Paul Cobleigh 152. Net: 1, Tim Maybee 140; 2, Van Brqassington 144; 3, Travis Vanderpool 145.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Dustin Cass 162; 2, Buck Berndt 164; 3, Dan Williams 171. Net: 1, Eric Martinez 142; 2, Jerry Speer 143; 3, Monty Carl 147.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Gavin 173; 2, Jim Stroklund 175; 3, Terry Kimes 184. Net: 1, Jim Kean 143; 2, Joe Trujillo 148; 3, Gordon Forbes 152.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Don Wagoner 175; 2, Jeff Dowdy 184; 3, Terry Speer 199. Net: 1, Tracy Ylitallo 145; 2, (tie) Rod Johnson 152, Bob Ross 152.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Tee To Green, May 17
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 82.
Low Net: Prudence Martain 64.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 46; 2, Shaun Abbott 51; 3, Kristy Little 54. Net: 1, Claudette Haubner 42.5; 2, Aimy Dowdy 45; 3, Ruth Scott 52.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Susann Lowary 65; 2, Pat Mosley 69; 3, DJ Angotti 72. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 52; 2, Terri Gallipo 55; 3, Jerry Hill 62.5.
C Division — Gross: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 59; 2, Crystal Marey 72; 3, Helen Wendt 80. Net: 1, Prudence Martain 50; 2, Sally Anderson 55; 3, Medley Brewer 61.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Mutt & Jeff, May 18
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 39; 2, Nancy Johannson 41.
B Division: 1, (tie) Marilee Brothers 44, Trudy Ledwich 44; 3, Gaye Pryse 46.
C Division: 1, Karen Woodin 50; 2, (tie) Diane Vilhauer 51, Jill Perry 51.
