Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS SPRING LEAGUE Results, May 13-14
1st grade boys: West Valley 24, Yakima 19; Yakima 25, Toppenish 21; East Valley 50, 509 Insanity 2; Toppenish 27, 509 Insanity 4; Yakima Valley 17, Kennewick 10; West Valley 31, Grandview 9.
2nd grade boys: Mabton 15, Kiona-Benton 0; Kennewick 30, Yakima Valley 9; Grandview Lil Hounds 32, Grandview Basket Hounds 4; Kennewick 35, Grandview 29; Grandview 33, Mabton 8.
2nd grade girls: 509 Insanity 39, Grandview 0; Goldendale 12, Zillah 2; Sunnyside Valley 15, Yakima 0.
3rd grade boys: Selah 19, 509 Insanity 11; Prosser 18, Royal 16; West Valley 29, Mabton 16; 3 City 24, Granger 18; Toppenish 56, Mabton 54 (OT); Mabton 27, Tri City 25; 3 City 23, Toppenish 13.
3rd grade girls: Zillah 20, Sunnyside 11; Granger 16, Yakima 9; Toppenish 24, Wapato 4; Sunnyside Christian 23, Grandview 14.
4th grade boys: Wapato 34, Highland 10; Yakima 15, Union Gap 2; Grandview 19, Yakima 14; Yakima 37, Prosser 35.
4th grade girls: Union Gap 16, Yakima 14; Valley Elite 38, Goldendale 2; Prosser 14, Goldendale 8.
5th grade boys: Sunnyside 46, Grandview 0; Toppenish 15, Yakima 0; Mabton 23, Yakima 17; Selah 38, Sunnyside 6; Naches Valley 15, Yakima 0; Grandview 49, Yakima 31; Granger 41, 509 Insanity 23.
5th grade girls: West Richland 36, Goldendale 12; Yakima 32, Goldendale 23; West Richland 25, Grandview 10.
6th grade boys: Sunnyside 37, Toppenish 24; East Valley 34, Wapato 18; Toppenish 71, Yakima 6; Yakima 59, West Valley 18; Lower Valley 36, Granger 35.
7th grade girls: Eastmont 31, Sunnyside 19; Eastmont 15, Wapato 0.
8th grade boys: Union Gap 15, Yakima 0; Toppenish 63, Yakima 55; Yakima 52, Mabton 46; Union Gap 42, East Valley 38.
High School V boys: Ephrata 71, Granger 13; Toppenish 69, La Salle 53; Granger 78, Selah 55; Naches 58, East Wenatchee 50; Ephrata 15, Mabton 0; Wenatchee 54, Granger 31; Granger 65, Wenatchee 62; Toppenish 78, East Wenatchee 5.
High School V girls: Grandview 51, Wenatchee 48; Davis 86, Wenatchee 45; Toppenish 58, Grandview 50; Davis 82, Grandview 49.
Golf
Apple Tree
MEN’S DIVISION 2-Man Bestball Championship, May 14
Low Gross: Tyler Knotts-Mac Williams 145.
Low Net: Robert Dresker-Andrew Nelson 127.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Jason Galloway-Mark Loes 146; 2, Ron Ball-Casey Fewkes 151. Net: 1, Travis Antles-Dave Meyers 130; 2, Stephen Boynton-Dewey Boynton 131.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jason Dresker-Ken Schall 159; 2, Lloyd Christiansen-Dale Gamache 166. Net: 1, (tie) Rob Dresker-Jim Gagoush 130, Butch Lenberg-Larry Oliver 130.
Fisher Park
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISION Twosome Scramble, May 13
1, Alexis “Ferny” Arguello-Maverick Pastor 53 (-1); 2, Gerardo Valdovinos Jr.-Ramiro Lucatero “Ram” Jr. 55 (+1); 3, Dallas Easter-Garrett Harris 56 (+2).
KP: Jonathan Tellez, Hole No. 7, 21-0.
Mount Adams
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISION Par 3 Shootout, May 13
Gross: 1, Kevin Frazier 54; 2, Devin Baum 55; 3, Craig McCloud 57; 4, Shawn Phelps 58; 5, Randy Anderson 63.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 43; 2, Kelly Linker 45; 3, Ron Smith 47; 4, (tie) Dee Dee Gasseling 48, Dexter Rogers 48.
KP’s: Jodie Luke, Hole No. 1; Kevin Frazier, Hole no. 3; Chuck Linker, Hole No. 6; Mark Chambers, Hole No. 7; Kelly Linker, Hole No. 9; Devin Baum, Hole No. 10; Doug Burge, Hole No. 14; Devin Baum, Hole No. 15; James Rogers, Hole No. 17.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Select Nine, May 17
Gross: Shelley Alcala 45.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 28; 2, Opal Krauter 34.5.
SunTides
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISION Cookie Beam Invitational, May 12
Men’s Division: 1, Northwestern Mutual (Richard Miller, Steve Wagar, Neal Springer, Matt Shuel); 2, Yadon Specialties (Marv Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Jeremy Wohl, Darrin Pharmer).
Women’s Division: 1, 4 Some Fun (Ann Bowen, Krissy Sterns, Tina Goodwin, Cathy Blore).
Mixed Division: 1, Amos Clan (Gary Amos, Chad Amos, Brett Amos, Michelle Amos); 2, Selah Express (Garth Sybouts, Angie Sybouts, Matt Campbell, Daphne Martin).
Men’s Longest Drive: Chad Amos.
Women’s Longest Drive: Pene James.
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3x6s, May 13
A Division — Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews-Claudette Haubner 84; 2, (tie) Shaun Abbott-Joanna Calderwood 87, Kay Warneke-Shelly Curtis 87.
B Division — Net: 1, Deb Bruland-Betsy Kelly 61.5; 2, Rhonda Rasmussen-DJ Angotti 62; 3, Pat Mosley-Jerry Hill 63.
Hole-in-One: Shelly Curtis, Hole No. 16.
Closest to the Pin: Shelly Curtis, Hole No. 3, 10-4; Pat Mosley, Hole No. 16, 5-8.
Chip-in: Shelly Curtis.
Fairway Shots Only, May 16
Low Gross: Kristy Little 82.
Low Net: Hannah Cobleigh 71.
A Division — Gross: 1, Kristy Little 49; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 51. Net: 1, Shaun Abbott 43; 2, (tie) Claudette Haubner 49.5, Shelly Curtis 49.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Denise Helms 56; 2, Joanna Calderwood 66. Net: 1, Terri Gallipo 51.5; 2, Kathy Adkison 55.
C Division — Gross: 1, Jerry Hill 70; 2, Pat Mosley 74. Net: 1, Robyn Berndt 55; 2, Helen Wendt 61.
Buckskin qualifier: Kristy Little 71.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Match vs. Par, May 17
A Division: 1, Leslie Smyer +5; 2, (tie) Marilee Sinclair +3, Kay Sterns +3, Paula Bush +3, Nancy Johannson +3.
B Division: 1, Claudia Rohlfs +7; 2, (tie) Marilee Brothers +5, Pam Kingsboro +5.
C Division: 1, Judy Davis +3; 2, Janie Richartz +1.
D Division: 1, Diane Masias +1; 2, Karen Hovis -1.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, May 11
1, Lee & Paula Bush 39; 2, Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson 40; 3, (tie) Tom & Cathy Kehm 41, Dan & Dianne Masias 41.
Scramble, May 18
1, Lee & Paula Bush-Chuck & Daphne Martin 34; 2, Tom & Cathy Kehm-Danny-Dee Masias 35; 3, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro-Steve & Linda Manske 37.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Fewest Putts, May 11
First Flight: 1, Nancy Pollock 26; 2, Betty Waldrum 28.
Second Flight: 1, (tie) Christy Fordyce 34, Janet Bassell 34.
Third Flight: 1, Torrie Melton 36; 2, Kris Russi 37.
