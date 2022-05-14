Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION T’s & F’s, May 11
Gross: Shelley Alcala 45.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 37.5; 2, Gloria Hintze 40.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best Nine Par 4’s, May 10
Low Gross: (tie) Shaun Abbott 82, Hannah Cobleigh 82.
Low Net: Rhonda Rasmussen 68.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 42; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 43. Net: 1, Denise Helms 34.5; 2, Linda Plummer 37.
B Division — Gross: 1, (tie) Ann Bowen 49, Pat Mosley 49. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 36.5; 2, Sandi Morris 38.5.
C Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 51; 2, Terri Gallipo 54; 3, Helen Wendt 60. Net: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 34; 2, Betsy Kelly 39.5; 3, Sally Anderson 41.5.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Match vs. Par, May 11
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm +2; 2, Vivian Carl 0.
B Division: 1, Leslie Smyer +2; 2, Pam Kinsboro -2.
C Division: 1, Judy Davis -2; 2, Diane Vilhauer -3.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, May 5
1, Tom & Cathy Kehm-Lee & Paula Bush 37; 2, Dean & Wanda Stokes-Steve & Linda Manske 40.
Step Aside, May 12
1, Steve & Linda Manske-Lee & Paula Bush 35; 2, Tom & Cathy Kehm-Mike Sparling-Ellen Mattich 40.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Monthly Medal/Riverside qualifier/Gross & Net, May 12
First Flight — Gross: Pat Sugden 96. Net: Nancy Pollock 81.
Second Flight — Gross: Gloria Cronkhite 101. Net: Patricia Gustin 91.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 117. Net: Ruth Wilkins 128.
