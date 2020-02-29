Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Feb. 22
1st Grade Boys: Ki-Be Bears Craven 19, Prosser Red Titans 3; Granger Spartans 15, Yakama-Toppenish 0; La Salle Rumble 16, Naches Rangers 0; Dream Team-Yakima 22, Mabton Lil Voyagers 4.
1st Grade Girls: Yakima Lightning-1G 18, Yakima Lightning-K 0; Havoc Hoopers-Yakima 13, Valley Squad-Sunnyside 10; Prosser Mustang’s 18, Valley Surge-Wapato 9; Grandview Hoop Stars 12, Granger Lady Spartans 8.
2nd Grade Boys: Sunnyside RedStorm 18, Sunnyside Grizzles 16; Grandview Lil Hounds 17, Prosser Mighty Mustangs 4; Warriors-White Swan 18, Riverside Christian 13; Lower Valley Warriors 24, West Valley Swish-Hill 21; Ellensburg Splash 27, Men in Black II-East Valley 15; Selah Vikings 30, Zillah Sky Force 16; Grandview Lil Hounds 13, Goldendale Wolves 8; Naches Rangers 18, Yakima Lightning 8; Prosser Mighty Mustangs 12, Goldendale Wolves 8.
2nd Grade Girls: West Valley Shooting Stars Jr 16, Rangers-Naches 0; Granger Pink Dragons 8, Central Washington Wildcats 4; Toppenish Angels 22, West Valley Shooting Stars Jr 2; Rangers-Naches 8, East Valley 6; Princess Warriors-Wapato 28, Zillah Flight 11.
3rd Grade Boys: Yakima Kings 15, Highland Scotties 12; Riverside Christian Crusaders 15, Sunnyside Christian 0; 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 26, West Valley Swish 24; Selah Lil Ballerz 23, Granger Spartans 17; Naches Rangers 35, Sunnyside Regulators 20; Sunnyside Grizzlies 21, East Valley Rebels 8; Mid Valley Surge-Wapato 20, Selah Sonics 19; 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 27, Selah Lil Ballerz 10.
3rd Grade Girls: Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 18, West Valley Swish 5; Zillah Leopards 38, Yakima Stars 4; Prosser Mustangs 22, Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 10; Naches Rangers 28, Ki-Be Bears 9; East Valley She Devils 33, Yakima Lightning 0.
4th Grade Boys: Zillah Leopards 38, Prosser Mavericks 25; T-Town-Toppenish 15, 509 Ballers-Yakima Valley 0; Selah Nighthawks 53, Yakima Lightning 9; Junior Sonics-Yakima 27, Naches 9; East Valley Red Devils’ 32, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 6; Cle Elum 15, Yakima Kings 13; Yakima Explosion 38, Sunnyside Stealth 22; Ki-Be Bears-MC 36, Yakima Lightning 3.
4th Grade Girls: Selah Vikings 17, Yakima Lightning 11; Prosser Elite 33, Sunnyside Heat 16; West Valley Shooting Stars 11, Sunnyside Hoopsters 8; Selah Vikings 11, Hurricane Ballers-Yakima 9; Prosser Lady Hoopsters 6, Sunnyside Christian 2; West Valley Swish 32, Sunnyside Heat 22; Zillah Leopards 30, Granger Little Spartans 10; West Valley Shooting Stars 16, Ki-Be Bears Kl 13; Prosser Elite 23, Wapato Thunder 11.
5th Grade Boys: Wapato Shadow Wolves 52, Mabton Lil Vikes 29; Naches 48, Yakima Lightning 15; Wapato 23, Prosser Midnight Hoopsters 4; Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 48, Grandview Hounds 21; Future Mustangs-Prosser 39, East Valley Sonics 23; Yakima Vandals 42, Ki-Be Bears 25; Sunnyside Christian 48, Union Gap Mighty Eagles 12; Selah 40, Grandview Hounds 21; West Valley Runnin’ Rebels 30, Prosser Raptors 19.
5th Grade Girls: Zillah Leopards 50, Granger-Lil Lady Sparks 19; Selah Vikings 25, Ellensburg Hurricanes 15; Naches Ranger Cubs 15, Ki-Be Bears 0; Sunnyside Christian 25, Yakima Storm 11; East Valley She Devils 15, Ki-Be Bears 0; Wapato’s Destiny 32, Prosser 509 Insanity 26; East Valley Rip City 40, Bumblebees 22.
6th Grade Boys: Granger Spartans 30, Sunnyside Christian 17; Selah Vikings-Stevens 42, Yakima Eclipse 35; West Valley Rams 15, Takeover Elite 0; Wapato-Wapsheli 37, East Valley Red Devils 30; Mabton Mighty Viks 44, Grandview Warriors 31; Zillah Leopards 46, Wapato Garza 34; Ki-Be Bears Johansen 36, Zillah Orange 18; East Valley Daredevils 45, Wapato Garza 43.
6th Grade Girls: T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 24, Granger Raptors 11; Sunnyside Hoopsters 38, Wapato Lady Wolves 19; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 48, Union Gap Cougars 15; Ki Be Ballers 33, Yakima Rebels 19; Highland Scotties 15, Granger Lady Spartans 0; Wapato Lady Wolves 15, Selah Vikings 0; East Valley Jaguars 15, Granger Lady Spartans 0.
7th Grade Boys: White Swan 50, Yakima Runnin’ Rebels 44; Yakima Razorbacks 46, HawkTown Hoops 29; Yakima Squires 15, Toppenish Wildcats 0; Prosser Mustangs-2025 63, Grandview Greyhounds 30; Naches 43, HawkTown Hoops 26.
7th Grade Girls: Yakima Lady Hoyas 29, Prosser Stampede 27; HD Basketball-Yakima 35, Wapato Wolves 33; Mabton Little Vikettes 49, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 39; Naches Relentless 48, Zillah Leopards 9.
8th Grade Boys: 509 Insanity Zavala 35, HawkTown Ballerz-Wapato 32; Grizzlies-Sunnyside 48, Yakima Wildcats 46; Taylor Strong-East Valley 44, Royal City 28; Wapato Warriors 43, Prosser Mustangs 34; Wapato Shadow Wolves 63, Ki-Be Bears-Justin 38; 509 Insanity Zavala 47, Royal City 39; KOTC-Sunnyside 36, Naches 31; Selah Vikings-Harris 71, Benton City-Rattlers 2.
8th Grade Girls: Grandview Lady Hounds 37, Sunnyside 509 Weets 27; Prosser Lady Storm 37, Ellensburg Wildcats 31.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Lori Busby 601 (256); Tammy Bosch 544 (201); Nona Cook 523. HA-Cook 177. L-Pin Sitters 30-10.
BAASMD — Men: Dan Gilcher 764 (264, 247, 253); Doug Fulp (686 (223, 208, 255); Dustun Nakamichi 680 (222, 244, 214). Women: Crystal Wade 552 (224); Pam Kingsboro 516; Tammy Bosch 513. HA-Fulp 218, Pietkauskis 202. L-Addison Marie LLC 34-6.
Commercial: Jack Leeper 722 (235, 240, 247); Zach Mauch 715 (213, 286, 216); Randy Abhold 699 (278, 249); Norm Schimschat 667 (246, 236); Bill Rogers 659 (238, 242); Patrick Holland 655 (221, 210, 224). HA-Abhold 221. L-Hartshorn Ranch 132.5-91.5.
Good Time Rollers — Men: John Lugo 730 (225, 236, 269); Randy Porter 718 (220, 243, 255); Doug Hartshorn 668 (246, 238); Brad Bailey 658 (247, 222). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 587 (217); Samantha LaClair 540 (203); Julie Klutts 499. HA-Leeper 216, Pietkauskis 205. L-All Lit Up 24-12.
No Wo To: Debbie Shaffer 494; Marie Westbrook 487; Linda Light 463. HA-Shaffer 171. L-The 4-M’s 27-13.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Vally Mixed — Men: Dylan Clampitt 550 (202); Ricky Flett 502; Nathan Shipley 472. Women: Ellen Curtiss 456; Sheri Coder 429; Julie Walker 397. HA-Flett 171, Curtiss 159. L-Tickle Fuzzies 18.5-5.5.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 776 (220, 289, 267); Danilo Hernandez 710 (248, 247, 215); Ben Ortiz 653 (236, 220). Women: Ellen Curtiss 526 (212); Stephanie Luke 520 (211); Sue Rice 488. HA-Rice 213, Luke 180. L-Flintstones 21-4.
Coffee Trio: Sue Rice 574 (223); Ruthie Lynch 578; Juanita Schlieve 451. HA-Rice. L-Hail Mary 20-4.
Commercial: Brad Morrow 672 (211, 247, 214); Brett Kunert 607 (211, 203); Charles Jacobs 582 (224). HA-Morrow 217. L-Los Borrachos 120-55.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Pedro Canales 521; Devlon Kitzke 409; Ryan Noel 391. Girls: Sydnee Colley 523; Kaycee Colley 359; Lexie Kizke 198. HA-Canales 171, S. Colley 155. L-Double Stuffed Oreo’s 21-7.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 879 (249, 202, 235); Shane Huth 869 (214, 246, 226); Brett Kunert 831 (226, 225). Women: Stephanie Luke 711 (201); Gena Stephenson 695 (200); Anna Gomez 554. HA-Rice 214, Luke 192. L-Morrow Show Pigs 46.5-28.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Ricky Flett 557 (213, 211); Tim Shipley 532; Dylan Clampitt 517 (202). Women: Ellen Curtiss 535; Valerie Yarnell 443; Julie Walker 424. HA-Flett 173, Curtiss 163. L-Tickle Fuzzies 21.5-6.5.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 728 (227, 256, 245); Cody Huth 683 (244, 221, 218); Owen Burton 636 (224, 200, 212). Women: Stephanie Luke 627 (246, 222); Ellen Curtiss 483; Aundrea Alderman 478. HA-Rice 214, Luke 182. L-Papa Dave’s Woodworking 41-9.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 480; Sharon Schinkleshock 459; Sue Rice 455. HA-Rice 163. L-Hail Mary 23-5.
Commercial: Brett Kunert 721 (242, 235, 244); Brad Morrow 651 (206, 221, 224); Tanner Schaneman 629 (202, 236). HA-Morrow 217. L-TBS 23-2.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Reicher Bussert 513 (211); Ryan Noel 430; Nico Canales 386. Girls: Sydnee Colley 548 (204); Kaycee Colley 382; Liliana Munoz 269. HA-Canales 170, S. Colley 158. L-Double Stuffed Oreo’s 22-10.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Owen Burton 856 (225, 223); Rob Rice 836 (226, 223); Shane Huth 824 (243, 226). Women: Stephanie Luke 771 (227); Gena Stephenson 687; Stacee Isaac 630. HA-Rice 214, Luke 192. L-2 Poles 58-42.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 9-0, Selah 6-3, Ellensburg 3-5, Toppenish 2-7, Wapato 2-7.
RESULTS, FEB. 25 TIETON 2402, SELAH 2378 Selah (2304+74=2378)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 99 100 99 94 96 488
Joel Moberly 100 96 97 85 93 471
Jim Bolm 99 93 93 83 83 451
Jacob Bolm 96 95 89 87 89 456
Leonard Pittman 99 98 92 72 77 438
Tieton (2402)
J.L. Thompons 100 100 100 94 90 484
Sarah Miles 100 99 100 95 94 488
Tara Mize 100 99 96 94 90 479
Robbin Simmons 99 95 97 90 91 471
Matt Miles 100 98 95 93 94 480
Tom Shinkle 100 94 88 84 78 444
Lynn Bonsen 96 78 76 66 77 393
Brooke Miles 95 83 84 85 79 426
WAPATO 2206, TOPPENISH 2179 Toppenish (2123+56 2179)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Larry Garcia 97 92 95 75 73 432
Scott Marquez 99 89 93 85 72 438
Christian St. Hilaire 100 95 92 85 83 455
Lezlie Camren 84 76 78 82 86 406
Dummy 392
Wapato (2206)
Greg Cuillier 97 99 94 85 88 463
Mike Cuillier 79 83 84 81 84 411
Tim Ryan 86 87 87 93 91 444
Dan Steinmetz 97 96 87 89 90 459
Dave Sylvanus 99 91 87 76 76 429
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC WINTER LEAGUE Standings, Feb. 24
A Division: Injured Reserve 9-0, Cascade 6-6, 12 Bad Knees 5-7, Los Amigos 1-8.
B Division: The Kick Aces 10-2, The Empire Spikes Back 7-2, Victor’s Raiders 8-4, I’d Hit That 2-7, Set Me, Bro 2-7, Bumpin Uglies 1-8.
C Division: Unprotected Sets 10-2, Friday Night Spikes 9-3, I’d Spike That 6-6, Spiked Punch 5-7, Low Expectations 4-8, Weebles 2-10.
D Division: Serves You Right 8-1, Rotation Frustration 6-3, No Dig’ity 6-3, Odd Squad 3-6, Halverson NW Law Group 2-7, Hop Bop! 2-7.
E Division: Iguanas 8-1, Ball Burnishers 6-3, The Revengers 2-7, All About The Ace 2-7.