Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE
Results, March 7
1st Grade Boys: Dream Team-Yakima 31, Naches Rangers 7; Granger Spartans 14, Mabton Lil Voyagers 4; Yakama-Toppenish 15, Ki-Be Bears Craven 0; Yakima-Bulldogs 18, Zillah 12; Prosser Red Titans 16, LaSalle Rumble 8; Yakama-Toppenish 15, Granger Spartans 0.
1st Grade Girls: Havoc Hoopers-Yakima 20, Yakima Lightning-1G 4; Prosser Mustang’s 18, Granger Lady Spartans 12; Grandview Hoop Stars 22, Yakima Lightning-K 4.
2nd Grade Boys: Yakima Bulldogs 23, Yakima Lightning 8; Prosser Mighty Mustangs 18, Sunnyside Grizzles 17; Ki-Be Bears 14, Sunnyside RedStorm 4; Men in Black II-East Valley 36, Zillah Sky Force 17; Naches Rangers 24, Riverside Christian 6; Grandview Lil Hounds 31, Sunnyside RedStorm 10; Selah Vikings 26, West Valley Swish-Hill 13; Ellensburg Splash 24, Lower Valley Warriors 2.
2nd Grade Girls: West Valley Shooting Stars Jr 18, East Valley 5; Zillah Flight 17, Granger Pink Dragons 8; Toppenish Angels 15, Princess Warriors-Wapato 4; Central Washington Wildcats 24, Rangers-Naches 4.
3rd Grade Boys: Young Gunz-Grandview 15, Sunnyside Regulators 14; Riverside Christian Crusaders 16, Highland Scotties 14; Kittitas Coyotes 33, Naches Rangers 18; Granger Spartans 17, Prosser-Net Ninjas 12; Prosser Mini Mustangs 20, Yakima Kings 7; Mid Valley Surge-Wapato 36, Zillah Leopards 21; Grandview-Monstars 32, Yakima Warriors 14; 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 22, East Valley Little Devils 4; Selah Sonics 33, Lower Valley Flight 20; East Valley Rebels 22, Riverside Christian Crusaders 19.
3rd Grade Girls: Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 27, Prosser Mustangs 13; West Valley Swish 17, Yakima Stars 13; Granger 20, East Valley She Devils 16; Ki-Be Bears 13, Yakima Lightning 5; Zillah Leopards 15, Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 10.
4th Grade Boys: Yakima Explosion 19, Selah Nighthawks 10; Zillah Leopards 32, T-Town-Toppenish 14; Yakima NightHawks 37, Goldendale 26; 509 Ballerz-Yakima Valley 37, Junior Sonics-Yakima 22; Prosser Mustangs 41, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 18; Sunnyside Stealth 27, Yakima Kings 12; Cle Elum 20, Ki-Be Bears-MC 10; Goldendale 20, Ice Storm Ellensburg 19; Prosser Mavericks 30, Naches 14; Cle Elum 31, Yakima Lightning 8.
4th Grade Girls: Wapato Thunder 24, West Valley Swish 11; Granger Little Spartans 15, Sunnyside Hoopsters 14; Grandview Little Hounds Rodriguez 31, Hurricane Ballers-Yakima 4; Yakima Lightning 20, Naches Lady Rangers 14; West Valley Shooting Stars 20, Wapato-Dub City 19 (OT); Ki-Be Bears Kl 22, Zillah Leopards 12; Sunnyside Heat 15, Grandview Little Hounds Rodriguez 0; Prosser Elite 46, Toppenish Mighty Cats 13.
5th Grade Boys: Grandview Hounds 37, Mabton Lil Vikes 28; Selah 56, Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 26; West Valley Runnin’ Rebels 37, Union Gap Mighty Eagles 22; Selah Vikings Hartung 28, Ki-Be Bears 22; Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 32, Naches 19; East Valley Sonics 34, Yakima Lightning 21; Yakima Vandals 55, Prosser Midnight Hoopsters 15; Prosser Raptors 49, Ellensburg Bulldogs Blue 8; Zillah Leopards 40, Naches 18.
5th Grade Girls: Naches Ranger Cubs 30, East Valley She Devils 9; Granger-Lil Lady Sparks 31, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 23; Yakima Wildcats 44, Prosser 509 Insanity 12; Ellensburg Hurricanes 18, Grandview Storm 17; Selah Vikings 15, Bumblebees 9; East Valley She Devils 29, Yakima Storm 24; Zillah Leopards 36, Wapato’s Destiny 14; Yakima Wildcats 51, Wapato’s Destiny 25.
6th Grade Boys: Takeover Elite 57, East Valley Black 28; East Valley Red Devils 30, Grandview Warriors 28; West Valley Rams 41, Yakima Eclipse 35; Selah Vikings Nighthawks 51, East Valley Daredevils 32; Cornerstone Ranches’ L.O.B. Yakima 41, Grandview Warriors 27; Mabton Mighty Viks 34, Wapato-Wapsheli 31; Ki-Be Bears Johansen 33, Yakima Explosion 14; Yakima Wildcats 57, Granger Spartans 20.
6th Grade Girls: Sunnyside Hoopsters 30, T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 25; Ki-Be Ballers 32, Yakima Rebels 15; Grandview Hounds-Clara 15, Wapato Lady Wolves 0; Granger Raptors 27, Selah Vikings 25; Sunnyside Hoopsters 33, Grandview Hounds-Clara 12; East Valley Jaguars 29, Highland Scotties 18; West Valley Swish 15, Prosser Lady Mustangs 11; Grandview Hounds-Lopez 27, Toppenish Lady Cats-White 26; East Valley Hurricanes 27, Prosser Lady Mustangs 12.
7th Grade Boys: Yakima Squires 50, Yakima Runnin’ Rebels 38; Union Gap Sonics 70, HawkTown Hoops 17; Naches 43, Toppenish Wildcats 41.
7th Grade Girls: Naches Relentless 50, West Valley Swish-McMurry 17; Prosser Stampede 31, Wapato Wolves 18; Zillah Leopards 39, Toppenish Lady Cats 6th-Black 37.
8th Grade Boys: Taylor Strong-East Valley 48, Naches 42; Hawk Town Ballerz-Wapato 48, Yakima Wildcats 41; Wapato Warriors 53, KOTC-Sunnyside 45; Ki-Be Bears-Justin 32, Royal City 28; Selah Vikings-Harris 40, Grizzlies-Sunnyside 36; Selah Vikings 42, Royal City 33; Wapato Shadow Wolves 56, 509 Insanity Zavala 41.
8th Grade Girls: Prosser Lady Storm 49, Grandview Lady Hounds 28; Prosser Lady Storm 56, Granger Lady Spartans 32; Ellensburg Wildcats 18, Sunnyside 509 Weets 11.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Good Time Rollers — Men: Doug Hartshorn 768 (254, 268, 246); Jack Leeper 709 (234, 216, 246); Brad Bailey 707 (226, 254, 227); Joe Scroggins 699 (211, 211, 277). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 671 (239, 237); Julie Klutts 520 (203); Shella Knoll 489. HA-Leeper 217, Pietkauskis 206. L-All Lit Up 24-12.
Ladies Star Classic: Nona Cook 586 (223); Tammy Bosch 557; Arletta Loucks 529. HA-Cook 177. L-Pin Sitters 31-17.
BAASMD — Men: Matt Buchholz 700 (209, 245, 246); Jerome Moore II 660 (243, 225); Dan Gilcher 650 (237, 214). Women: Ronnie Hammond 607 (247); Nona Cook 594 (235); Linda Light 560 (226). HA-Fulp 218, Pietkauskis 201. L-Addison Marie LLC 41-7.
No Wo To: Debbie Shaffer 500; Linda Light 494; Nancy Wohl 485. HA-Shaffer 171. L-The 4'M's 32-16.
Commercial: Randy Abhold 728 (216, 268, 245); Nick Gyles 704 (275, 225, 204); Phil Vijarro 680 (246, 254); Tom Tilley 653 (225, 224, 204); Scott Mullinez 649 (221, 223, 205). HA-Abhold 221. L-(tie) Hartshorn Ranch 160-120, AB Transmission 160-120.
Good Time Rollers — Men: John Lugo 799 (267, 299, 233); Nick Gyles 736 (253, 237, 246); Jack Leeper 718 (233, 258, 227); Joseph LeClair 685 (259, 228); Larry Rathjen 683 (236, 223, 225); Mike Andrews 656 (209, 221, 226). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 668 (202, 267); Julie Klutts 471; Billie Cavali 463. HA-Leeper 218, Pietkauskis 206. L-All Lit Up 27-13.
Golf
Mt. Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Blind Draw, March 12
Gross: 1, Aaron Louis-Tony Washines 75; 2, Ron Eakin-Mike Chambers 77.
Net: 1, Johnny Hornstein-Mark Chambers 58; 2, Bob Anacker-Stu Williams 65; 3, (tie) Hank Besel-Ken Hornstein 68, Bob Bergeron-Dave Arcano 68; 5, (tie) Chet Terrel-Chon Torres 69, Dennis Besel-Gary Hyatt 69.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
9-Hole Scramble, March 11
1, Opal Krauter-Jackie Blythe-Gloria Campbell-Shelley Alcala 40; 2, Bev Besel-Betty Carl-Gloria Hintze-Marie Frank 41.
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Spring Backward, March 8
Gross: 1, Jeffrey Heil 64; 2, Will Curley 68; 3, Ron Wyles 70; 4, (tie) Buck Berndt 72, Ryker Torres 72; 6, (tie) Perry Page 74, Ray Gallipo 74; 8, (tie) George Pechtel 75, Paul Cobleigh 75; 10, (tie) Bruce Hiatt 76, Don Knight 76, John Mercer 76.
Net: 1, Perry McCormick 62; 2, Chris Jewett 63; 3, (tie) Dan Patterson 65, John Garcia 65; 5, (tie) Chris Mallonee 66, Mike Bonnett Se. 66; 7, Rod Johnston 67; 8, Tracy Ylitalo 68; 9, (tie) Andy Voline 69, Dave Thompson 69, John Schwab 69.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Spring Backward, March 8
Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 89; 2, Claudette Haubner 90; 3, Mary Egan 110.
Net: 1, Helen Wendt 73; 2, (tie) Denise Helms 78, Kay Warneke 78, Robyn Berndt 78.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 10-1, Selah 8-3, Ellensburg 4-6, Toppenish 2-8, Wapato 2-8.
RESULTS, MARCH 10
TIETON 2350, TOPPENISH 2348
Tieton (2350)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Sarah Miles=100=100=99=91=90=480
Tara Mize=100=100=99=93=96=488
Matt Miles=100=100=94=92=96=482
Robin Simmons=99=98=95=78=87=457
Brett Bonsen=99=94=83=77=90=443
Tom Schinkle=100=96=88=71=80=435
Eugene Thompson=91=94=88=72=65=410
Lynn Bonsen=94=88=75=85=77=419
Toppenish (2157+191=2348)
Larry Garcia=98=92=96=78=83=447
Scott Marquez=100=94=86=85=82=447
Christian St. Hilaire=99=91=93=85=86=454
Lezlie Camren=87=80=90=69=86=412
Dummy======397
SELAH 2341, ELLENSBURG 2339
Selah (2341)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Dennis Martinen=100=98=99=91=97=485
Mark Blondin=100=100=95=92=96=483
Joel Moberly=98=98=99=92=93=480
Jacob Bolm=98=94=93=89=92=466
Jim Bolm=96=88=84=78=74=420
Leonard Pittman=99=91=95=65=77=427
Ellensburg (2249+90=2339)
Erich Mietenkorte=100=100=100=97=99=496
Chris Kelley=97=96=95=89=91=468
Mel Goudge=84=73=83=80=85=405
Dan Pensula=96=95=94=94=85=464
Dummy======405
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-RED WINTER LEAGUE
Standings, March 9
A Division: Injured Reserve 15-0, Cascade 11-7, 12 Bad Knees 6-12, Los Amigos 1-14.
B Division: The Empire Spikes Back 12-3, The Kick Aces 14-4, Victor's Raiders 10-8, Set Me, Bro 6-9, I'd Hit That 3-12, Bumpin Uglies 3-12.
C Division: Unprotected Sets 16-2, Friday Night Spikes 13-5, Low Expectations 8-10, I'd Spike That 7-11, Spiked Punch 5-13, Weebles 5-13.
D Division: Serves You Right 14-1, No Dig'ity 12-3, Rotation Frustration 6-9, Odd Squad 5-10, Hop Bop! 5-10, Halverson NW Law Group 3-12.
E Division: Iguanas 14-1, Ball Burnishers 12-3, The Revengers 2-13, All About The Ace 2-13.