Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Feb. 25-26
1st grade boys: Sunnyside Christian 18, Fast Twitch 11; Prosser 13, Grandview 8; East Valley 13, Yakima 10; West Valley 17, Cle Elum 15; East Valley 14, Yakima 4; Zillah 15, Kiona-Benton 0; West Valley 48, Toppenish 18; White Swan 24, East Valley 15; Yakima 9, West Valley 3; Yakima 22, Sunnyside 6.
1st grade girls: Yakima 36, West Valley 7; Yakima 10, East Valley 1; 509 Insanity 16, West Valley 0; Kiona-Benton 14, Grandview 12.
2nd grade boys: Grandview 25, East Valley 6; East Valley 15, Yakima 13; Sunnyside 18, Cle Elum 6; Grandview 15, Yakima 13; Yakima 19, East Valley 17; West Valley 15, Granger 8; Kiona-Benton 18, Sunnyside Christian 6; Grandview 45, Zillah 2; West Valley 18, Grandview 0; Selah 24, Prosser 6; Yakima 30, Grandview 26.
2nd grade girls: Prosser 15, Sunnyside 6; Grandview 13, Wapato 6; Prosser 13, Moxee 2; Yakima 17, West Valley 10; East Valley 13, Naches 9; 509 Insanity 23, Grandview 4; Grandview 21, Zillah 14.
3rd grade boys: West Valley 23, White Swan 16; Cle Elum 26, East Valley 2; Prosser 17, Selah 5; Zillah 35, 509 Insanity 8; Granger 29, West Valley 14; Toppenish 36, Mabton 27; Prosser 31, Yakima 6; Toppenish 13, Wapato 6; West Valley 26, Selah 1.
3rd grade girls: Naches 24, Yakima 0; Sunnyside Christian 23, Zillah 10; Prosser 14, Naches 12; Grandview 13, Cle Elum 9; Yakima 17, Selah 2; Wapato 22, Kiona-Benton 20.
4th grade boys: Sunnyside 30, Mabton 12; Cle Elum 27, Yakima 12; Prosser 33, Sunnyside Christian 13; Prosser 5, Grandview 4; East Valley 24, Yakima 11; Yakima 27, Union Gap 2; Zillah 39, Kiona-Benton 26; Kittitas 17, Naches 12; Yakima Flight Black 41, Jr. Sonics Yakima 6; Selah 20, Cle Elum 10; Yakima 12, Grandview 10.
4th grade girls: Granger 20, Prosser 14; Wapato 25, Union Gap 1; Zillah 31, Yakima 10; Sunnyside 46, Yakima 7; Cle Elum 20, West Valley 1; Fast Twitch 15, White Swan 0; Prosser 22, Selah 14; Fast Twitch 15, Grandview 14.
5th grade boys: Zillah 30, Yakima 29; Prosser 38, Yakima 11; Yakima 37, Naches Valley 16; Grandview 39, Mabton 20; Selah 29, Kiona-Benton 24; Yakima 46, Granger 16; Grandview 37, West Valley 8; Toppenish 43, Kiona-Benton 28; Selah 26, Wapato 15.
5th grade girls: Sunnyside Christian 23, Grandview 14; Sunnyside 32, Selah 4; Ellensburg 36, Wapato 7; Kiona-Benton 26, Goldendale 18; East Valley 15, Yakima 10; Toppenish 25, 509 Insanity 18; Naches Valley 16, Cle Elum 9; Grandview 20, West Valley 4.
6th grade boys: East Valley 56, Sunnyside 31; Sunnyside 45, Naches 39; Zillah 43, Toppenish 22; Lower Valley 40, Ellensburg 18; Selah 41, Sunnyside Christian 20; West Valley 35, Zillah 25; Yakima Valley 54, Toppenish 20; Prosser 30, Naches 19.
6th grade girls: Zillah 35, Cle Elum 33; Zillah 63, West Valley 11; Cle Elum 43, Kiona-Benton 19.
7th grade boys: West Valley 26, Goldendale 24; Selah 46, Kiona-Benton 33; Prosser 54, Kiona-Benton 12.
7th grade girls: Zillah 35, Yakima 16; Kiona-Benton 42, Naches 15; East Valley 24, Yakima 17.
8th grade boys: East Valley Devils 34, East Valley Bulls 22; Naches 44, Toppenish 22; Sunnyside 91, Sunnyside Christian 17; Wapato 69, Prosser 47; Sunnyside 15, Zillah 0; Wapato 56, Yakima 30; Yakima 49, Toppenish 43; East Valley 45, Toppenish 27.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 645 (203, 258); Adam Baisinger 544 (202); Barry Sunderland 512 (219). Women: Anhelica Trevino 527 (202); Chandra Brownlee 512; Elizabeth Thomas 407. HA-Baisinger 168, Brownlee 171. L-Alley “Oops” 6-2.
Commercial: Andrew Poplaski 767 (220, 268, 279); Jack Leeper 702 (247, 255, 200); Ben Hoxie 690 (211, 278, 201); Donovan Hix 688 (258, 255); Richard Carl 677 (217, 269). L-Knuckles Deep 143-73.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Steve Duncan 739 (279, 247, 213); Donovan Hix 714 (238, 223, 253); Zac Collins 711 (244, 213, 254); Joseph LaClair 673 (215, 213, 245). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 646 (231, 228); Morgan Gosney 613 (235); Julie Klutts 565; Robin Wilson (542 (208). HA-Leeper 209, Pietkauskis 203. L-Holy Split 29-7.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 552; Julie Beddeson 484; Carolyn Soost 473. HA-Shaffer 172. L-GutterGirls 28.5-11.5.
Ladies Star Classic: Betsy Kelly 587 (207); Nonna Cook 541; Tammy Bosch 528. HA-Kelly 188. L-BLT 26-14.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Jeff Rathjen 642 (239, 223); Dan Gilcher 637 (207, 216, 214); Julius Sims 633 (214, 258). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 577 (210); Morgan Gosney 537; Candice Heckart 531. HA-Fulp 227, Pietkauskis 209. L-(tie) The Talons 24-12, Unpredictables 24-12, Twinkle Toez 24-12.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Devon Hipp 520; Tony Bratcher 508; Adam Baisinger 492 (222). Women: Terry Sunderland 484; Anhelica Trevino 479; Elizabeth Thomas 461. HA-Bratcher 167, Brownlee 171. L-(tie) Two Shitz 9-3, Alley “Oops” 9-3, No Split Sherlock 9-3.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brady Carl 880 (258); Tanner Schaneman 857 (262); Brett Kunert 853. Women: Steph Luke 733 (200). HA-Carl 213, Luke 187. L-Late Asses 40-10.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Joaquin Lopez 625 (235); James Pitt 615 (231); Peter Ramirez 572 (232). Women: Allena Wallahee 457; Tina Simmons 438; Donna Lallashute 431. HA-Pitt 198, Simmons 148. L-Bowling Buddies 18-10.
Superbowl — Men: Isiah Ellenwood 662 (236); Cody Huth 638; Marcus Schaneman 637 (235). Women: Stephanie Luke 549 (214); Ellen Curtiss 502; Violet Torres 471. HA-Huth 205, Luke 184. L-CCBD 49-26.
Coffee Trio: Maria Proffitt 524 (201); Sharon Ewart 480; Sharon Schinkelshoek 448. HA-Ewart 149. L-Rockin’ Rollers 19-9.
Commercial: Jacob Bos 605; Charles Jacobs 588 (234); Tanner Schaneman 581. HA-Jacobs 211. L-JD Bos Farms 128.5-46.5.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 498; Ethan Munoz 394; Nico Canales 302. Girls: Neveah Simmons 424; Liliana Munoz 406; Paige Huth 310. HA-Montelongo 166, Munoz 138. L-Team 7 21-7.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Tanner Schaneman 912 (243); Shane Huth 890 (254); Brady Carl 875. Women: Steph Luke 675. HA-Carl 213, Luke 186. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 55.5-19.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Peter Ramirez 624 (222); Calvin Derrick 598 (236); Joaquin Lopez 593 (243). Women: Tina Simmons 575 (223); Allena Wallahee 437; Donna Lallashute 407. HA-Pitt 198, Simmons 153. L-Bowling Buddies 22-10.
Superbowl — Men: Marcus Schaneman 591 (233); Chad Pierce 566 (211); Cody Huth 559. Women: Sue Rice 527; Stephanie Luke 502 (203); Ellen Curtiss 449. HA-Huth 204, Luke 184. L-Huth Const. & Detailing 67-33.
Coffee Trio: Linda Goede 462; Ruthie Lynch 452; Marie Proffitt 445. HA-Ewart 148. L-Seahawk Girls 21-11.
Commercial: Tanner Schaneman 669 (259); Gary Adkins 666; Matt Gomez 637 (246). HA-Jacobs 209. L-JD Bos Farms 141.5-58.5.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 485; Ethan Munoz 391; Romeo Zarate 180. Girls: Liliana Munoz 414; Neveah Simmons 315; Hayleigh Coder 295. HA-Montelongo 166, Munoz 138. L-Team 7 23-9.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 10-3, Selah 8-5; Wapato 5-8, Toppenish 3-10.
RESULTS, FEB. 28 TIETON 2359, SELAH 2353 Selah (2306+47=2352)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dave Pittman 100 95 98 85 87 465
Mark Blondin 100 100 99 90 95 484
Joel Moberly 99 97 97 90 90 473
Jacob Bolm 96 96 90 82 89 453
Leonard Pittman 98 84 92 80 77 431
Tieton (2359)
Sarah Miles 99 99 99 97 93 487
Matt Miles 99 98 99 89 88 473
Ryan Bonsen 100 95 94 92 91 472
Tara Mize 100 98 99 88 88 473
Brett Bonsen 99 99 89 85 79 451
Robin Simmons 98 95 96 80 82 451
Brook Miles 98 90 94 90 82 454
WAPATO 2261, TOPPENISH 2247 Toppenish (2097+150=2247)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Eugene Thompson 100 93 89 90 90 462
Scott Marquez 99 92 88 87 81 447
Brandon Wagner 98 97 94 74 92 455
Bob Hester 90 83 90 61 48 372
Dummy 361
Wapato (2261)
Jack Polumsky 85 85 88 93 87 438
Mike Cuillier 94 97 90 78 82 441
Greg Cuillier 97 97 95 80 85 460
Dan Steinmetz 100 88 94 92 90 464
Tim Ryan 89 93 94 89 93 458
Dave Sylvanus 86 91 84 77 82 420
