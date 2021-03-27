Alex Villegas of Zillah made a hole-in-one on Friday at Black Rock Creek Golf Course. He used a 5-iron on the 168-yard ninth hole.
The shot was witnessed by Austin Krueger.
---
Holter hits ace at Mt. Adams
Alan Holter, a member at Mount Adams Country Club Golf Course, recorded his second career hole-in-one on Saturday. He used a 5-iron on the 154-yard eighth hole.
The shot was witnessed by Javier Valdez, also a member at Mount Adams Country Club Golf Course.
---
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Nick Gyles 941 (221, 238, 225, 257); Jack Leeper 933 (248, 226, 247, 212); Mike Andrews 899 (223, 233, 209, 234); Cal Anderson 897 (212, 256, 215, 214); Rick Berghoff 888 (217, 221, 267); Doug Hartshorn 878 (236, 237, 205, 200). HA-Ballew 217.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Steve Sybouts 629 (257); Mike Andrews 617 (259); Joseph LaClair 610 (227). Women: Samantha LaClair 629 (209, 208); Lisa Pietkauskis 591 (238); Ann Hoffman 470 (193). L-Monthly Grind 134-58.
Good Time Rollers Doubles — Men: Nick Gyles 717 (235, 245, 237); Dan Gilcher 687 (247, 237, 203); Joseph LaClair 599 (218, 204). Women: Samantha LaClair 599 (218, 204); Louise Cooper 410; Samantha LaPointe 407.
No Wo To: Linda Light 517; Pam Kingsboro 503; Melanie Topper 479. HA-Shaffer 170. L-Witches with a B 27-9.
---
Golf
Mount Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Odd Holes, March 25
Gross: 1, (tie) Greg Cannon 41, Tony Washines 41; 3, Ben Sifuentes 45.
Net: 1, (tie) Tim Cooper 38, Curt Vangstad 38, James Rogers 38; 4, (tie) Ron Smith 39, Conrad Besel 39.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Bestball, March 24
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala-Lana Vangstad 95.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers-Opal Krauter 69; 2, Gloria Hintze-Betty Carl 73.
---
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Fun Day, March 20
First Flight — Gross: 1, Ray Gallipo; 2, Perry McCormick; 3, Will Curley. Net: 1, Travis Vanderpool; 2, (tie) Buck Berndt, Jim Johnson.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Gary Titus, Tim Lacy; 3, Gary Kirk. Net: 1, Monte Carl; 2, James Strokelund; 3, (tie) Tony Frontis, Jerry Speer.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Robin Cushing; 2, (tie) Joe Donahue, Dan Paterson. Net: 1, Anthony Ball; 2, Jerry Ward; 3, Lee Bush.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Jason Stromme; 2, Rod Johnston; 3, Steve Pfau. Net: 1, Bob Ross; 2, Ron Berg; 3, (tie) Gordon Forbes, Terry Speer.
KP's: Perry McCormick, Hole No. 3, 10'4"; Don Fisher, Hole No. 7, 11'7"; Lee Bush, Hole No. 13, 22'; Dustin Cass, Hole No. 16, 19'6"; Gary Kirk, Hole No. 17, 19'4".
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Throw Out Par 3's, March 23
Low Gross: (tie) Shaun Abbott 85, Nancy Slinkard 85.
Low Net: Lori Thomas 66.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 63; 2, Nancy Slinkard 68; 3, Claudette Haubner 69. Net: 1, Jan Crocker 49; 2, Denise Helms 54; 3, (tie) Hannah Cobleigh 57, Susan Dasher 57.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Lori Thomas 71; 2, Pat Mosley 76; 3, Susann Lowery 79. Net: 1, Terri Gallipo 47; 2, Joanna Calderwood 49; 3, DJ Angotti 49.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Betsy Kelly 84; 2, Helen Wendt 86; 3, Carol Hammermeister 91. Net: 1, Vi Bond 47; 2, Sally Anderson 50; 3, Robyn Berndt 54.
---
Yakima Elks
MEN'S DIVISION
Kick-off Scramble, March 20
Dusty Frontis-Larry Gargett-Paul Sugden 59; Fred Thysell-Chris Jewett-Mark Mochel-Lonnie Wiseman 60; (tie) Gary Hutchins-Tom Daily-Ken Tull-Mike Broadhead 62, George Pechtel-Don Capps-Mike Frausto-Terry Dahlin 62; (tie) Jon Mitchell-George Engle-Don Turner-Skip Lawrence 63, Dave Crouch-Bill Ritson-Ted Nulliner-Heath Sandall 63; (tie) Heath Reeves-Steve Slaven-Steve Barnett-Jeff Thomas 64, Mike Melton-Jeff Loudon-Lew Bassell-Steve Knopp 64, Jeff Stevens-Jamie Cooper-George Chin 64.
KP's: Jeff Stevens, 0-9, 3'4"; Jeff Loudon, 10-12, 11'7.5"; Mike Frausto, 13-16, Hole-in-One; Bob Frontis, 17+, 8'3".
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Kick Off Scramble, March 18
Gross: Janet Hall-Janet Bassell-Arlene Simpson-Shelly Yarbrough 73.
Net: (tie) Lori Nulliner-Lo Donaldson-Torrie Melton-Kris Russi 67, Nancy Pollock-Pat Sugden-Patricia Gustin-Judy Stone 67.
Riverside Qualifying-Gross/Net, March 25
Riverside qualifier: Judy Stone 68.
First Flight — Gross: Shelly Yarbrough 90. Net: Denise Helms 73.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 104. Net: (tie) Patricia Gustin 77, Lo Donaldson 77.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 104. Net: Torrie Melton 74.