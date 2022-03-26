Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Randy Raney 726 (245, 237, 244); Nick Poplaski 703 (260, 248); Mel Burton (689 (247, 203, 239); Ryan Ballew 675 (257, 223); Robert Thomas 672 (247, 201, 224); HA-Gyles 222, L-Systems West 203-85.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 683 (205, 236, 242); Steve Duncan 679 (229, 237,m 213); Doug Hartshorn 676 (207, 268, 201); Brad Bailey 673 (205, 224, 240). Women: Morgan Gosney 593 (202, 259); Chandra Festa 592 (22); Lisa Pietkauskis 572 (214, 208). HA-Gyles 223, Pietkauskis 204. L-Wildfire Pizza 31-17.
NO WO TO: Pam Kingsboro 542 (223); Debbie Shaffer 510 (228); Marie Westbrook 454. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 31.5-20.5.
Monday Seniors — Men: Larry Cramer 649 (237, 236); Leon Loucks 643 (270, 226); David Ambrose 642 (226, 223); Norm Schimschat 638 (269); Don Fortenbury 620 (268); Steve Pfau 609 (219). Women: Kathy Vetsch 531; Ronnie Hammond 527 (213); Roxie Carter 524 (205). HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 180. L-Kool Kats 31-17.
Thursday Seniors — Men: John West 719 (289, 235); Larry Cramer 697 (266, 225, 206); Rick Headrick 618 (214, 213); Leon Loucks 613 (226, 220); Bill Rogers 604 (223); Norm Schimschat 603 (221, 204); Don Capps 601 (234). Women: Ronnie Hammond 549; Roxie Carter 470; Kathy Vetsch 468. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 180. L-Oh, Spare Me 34.5-13.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Pat Bauer 519 (204); Davon Hipp 514 (203); Adam Baisinger 512. Women: Chandra Brownlee 540 (201); Donna Freauf 430; Terry Sunderland 395. HA-Baisinger 166, Brownlee 178. L-Dad Bods 17-3.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Jeremy Van Dam 903 (204, 226, 231, 242); Matt Gomez 875 (213, 219, 244); Tanner Schaneman 869 (257, 243, 217). Women: Steph Luke 796 (207, 206); Anna Gomez 712 (207). HA-Rice 209, Luke 192. L-Morrow Show Pigs 104-46.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Nathan Shipley 521 (204, 222); Jason Rollinger 506; Greg Vandoren 496 (215). Women: Sarah Kitzke 424; Dawn Canales 417; Cassie Coder 406. HA-Kitzke 165, Coder 142. L-Rockeras 10-2.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 667 (236, 244); Deland Olney 659 (247, 227); Rob Rice 625 (210, 201, 214). Women: Stephanie Luke 614 (235); Ellen Curtiss 502; Sue Rice 493. HA-Rice 207, Luke 190. L-CCBD, 87-63.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Schinkelshoek 484; Sharon Ewart 475; Ruthie Lynch 458. HA-Rice 157. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 31-9.
Commercial: Mike Cerna 666 (248, 208, 210); Brad Morrow 642 (222); Jeff Lakey 593 (203). HA-Schaneman 208. L-CK Heating & Air 193-82.
Valley Lanes Jr's — Boys: Reicher Bussert 465; Ryan Noel 376; Devlon Kitzke 361. Girls: Liliana Munoz 371; Celeste Garcia 356; Raylynn Huth 290. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 107. L-Team 1 19.5-4.5.
Golf
SunTides
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Throw Out Par 3's, March 22
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 84.
Low Net: Rhonda Rasmussen 64.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 63; 2, Kristy Little 65; 3, Susie DeShaw 70. Net: 1, (tie) Janet Hall 52, Shaun Abbott 52, Lori Thomas 52.
B Division — Gross: 1, Aimy Dowdy 71; 2, (tie) Joanna Calderwood 78, Susann Lowary 78. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 55; 2, Susan Dasher 56; 3, Jerry Hill 57.
C Division — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 78; 2, Rhonda Rasmussen 86; 3, (tie) Carrol Storkel 88, Robyn Bernt 88. Net: 1, Betsy Kelly 47; 2, Helen Wendt 52; 3, Sally Anderson 54.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Monthly Medal, March 24
Riverside qualifier: Lori Murphy 73.
First Flight — Gross: Chris Hall 110. Net: Pat Sugden 91.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 107. Net: Patricia Gustin 74.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 109. Net: Torrie Melton 79.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-RED WINTER LEAGUE
Standings, March 21
A Division: The Kick Aces 9-0, Air Traffic Control 6-0, All About The Sets 2-4, Cascade 1-8, Lightning 0-6.
B Division: Dig This Two 6-3, Yakima Thunder 5-4, Vertically Challeged 4-5, Yakima Elite 4-5, Rec League MVP's 5-7.
C Division: Set Me Bro 5-1, Weebles 4-2, Low Expectations 6-3, BDNKRCHDS 3-3, Block Party 0-9.
D Division: Spiked Punch 9-0, Odd Squad 6-0, Amigos, Amigos, Amigos 3-3, Iguanas 0-6, All About That Ace 0-9.
E Division: Bailey CPA, LLC 8-1, Hop Bop 7-2, Swat Team 3-6, Block Busters 0-9.
