Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 524; Colleen Breshears 485; Julie Beddeson 471. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Lady Bugs 30.5-21.5.
Ladies Star Classic: Nonna Cook 574 (211, 214); Jerry Hill 530; Darlene Webb 498. HA-Kelly 187. L-Lucky Strikers 30-22.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Jerome Moore II 701 (266, 221, 214); Dan Gilcher 677 (218, 257, 202); James Pitt 230, 222, 220). Women: RayAnn Davis 540; Darlene Webb 522; Nonna Cook 490. HA-Fulp 226, Pietkauskis 210. L-The Talons 33-15.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Barry Sunderland 519; Jeff Brownlee 485; Tony Bratcher 480. Women: Chandra Brownlee 504; Anhelica Trevino 497 (221); Terry Sunderland 470. HA-Bratcher 166, Brownlee 172. L-Alley “Oops” 19-5.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: James Pitt 647 (246); Joaquin Lopez 601 (222); Peter Ramirez 579 (223). Women: Allena Wallahee 462; Tina Simmons 461; Donna Lallashute 425. HA-Pitt 198, Simmons 153. L-Ten in the Pitt 10-2.
Superbowl — Men: Rob Rice 739 (247); Cody Huth 621 (227); Deland Olney 603. Women: Stephanie Luke 564 (212); Juanita Schlieve 491; Violet Torres 482. HA-Huth 205, Luke 184. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 109.5-65.5.
Coffee Trio: Maria Proffitt 486; Sharon Ewart 465; Shelly Zehnder 458. HA-Ewart 148. L-Rockin’ Rollers 30-14.
Commercial: Dave Clampitt 707 (243); Charles Jacobs 686 (248); Brett Kunert 673. HA-Jacobs 211. L-Al’s Crew 56-19.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 557; Nico Canales 438; Blake Hauver 318. Girls: Liliana Munoz 453; Celeste Garcia 369; Bella Huth 335. HA-Montelongo 165, Munoz 139. L-Team 7 31-13.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Shane Huth 918; Tanner Schaneman 909 (266); Brad Morrow 886 (268). Women: Steph Luke 776 (211). HA-Carl 213, Luke 186. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 136.5-38.5.
Golf
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Par 3’s, March 21
Low Gross: Lynda Matthews 83.
Low Net: Sally Anderson 69.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 64; 2, Shaun Abbott 65; 3, Denise Helms 75. Net: 1, Aimy Dowdy 51; 2, (tie) Lynda Matthews 53, Jo Calderwood 53.
B Division — Gross: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 78; 2, Pat Mosley 80; 3, Sandi Morris 83. Net: 1, Sally Anderson 46; 2, Candi Broadfoot 48; 3, Helen Wendt 54.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Opening Day, March 22
Net: 1, Terri Schaake-Mardi Hackett-Judy Valicoff-Deb Patterson 24; 2, (tie) Cindy Houser-Jan Mendenhall-Heather Culp-Elizabeth Cowan 25, Melissa Keeter-Merilee Hurson-Kathy Parrish 25.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
SPRING GALLERY Results, March 21
Match 1 (20 shots prone): 1, Ryan Bonsen (Tieton) 200-19c; 2, Matt Miles (Tieton) 200-14c; 3, Joel Moberly 200-11c.
Match 2 (20 shots sitting): 1, Mark Blondin (Selah) 200-14c; 2, (tie) Tara Mize (Tieton), Joel Moberly (Selah) 197.
Match 3 (20 shots kneeling): 1, Mark Blondin 197; 2, Sarah Miles (Tieton) 195; 3, (tie) Matt Miles (Tieton), Tara Mize 194.
Match 4 (20 shots standing): 1, Ryan Bonsen (Tieton) 189; 2. Mark Blondin 187; 3, Sarah Miles 185.
Match 5 (Match 1, 2, 3 aggregate): 1, Mark Blondin 594; 2, Tara Mize 590; 3, Sarah Miles 588.
Match 6 (Buddy Match): 1, Team A, Mark Blondin and Ryan Bonsen, 959; 2, Team B, Sarah and Matt Miles (Tieton), 945; 3, Team C, Tara Mize and Robin Simmons (Tieton), 932.
Match 7 (Grand aggregate of matches 1, 2, 3, 4): 1, Mark Blondin (Selah) 781; 2, Sarah Miles (Tieton) 773; 3, Tara Mize 772.
Match 8 (Sand Bagger): 1, Brandon Wagner (Toppenish) beat Mark Blondin in shoot-off.
Match 9 (Team Match for the Doc Neufeld traveling trophy): 1, Selah 2484; 2, Tieton 2472.
Valley League Winner: Tieton wins with a record of 11-4.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
COED WINTER LEAGUE Standings, March 20
A Division: Block Party 11-4, Air Traffic Control 10-5, Consensual Sets 9-9, Slappin Da Ace 6-9, All About The Sets 3-12.
B Division: The Untouchaballz 15-3, Old But Young 14-4, I’d Hit That 6-12, Safe Sets 1-17.
C Division: Spiked Punch 12-6, Low Expectations 12-6, Set Me Bro 12-6, Odd Squad 0-18.
D Division: The Crash Carts 13-5, We Always Get It Up 11-7, Amigos Amigos Amigos 6-12, Unprotected Sets 6-12.
E Division: Creekside PT 12-3, Smashed 9-6, All About That Ace 5-10, Hops For Hops 4-11.
F Division: Lightning Strike 14-1, Iguanas 6-9, The Drive Bars 5-10, Empire Spikes Back 5-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.