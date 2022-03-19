Bowling
Minda Lanes
Juniors — Boys: James Henry 612 (200, 205, 207); Leonardo Compo 600 (241); Andrew Crook 546. Girls: Emma Coleman 406; Charli Luttrell 366; Samantha Poplaski 300.
The Littles — Boys: Kody Johns 104. Girls: Kandence Jacobs 91; Harper Jacobs 90.
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 528; Linda Light 490; Pam Kingsboro 479. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Lady Bugs 30-18.
Monday Seniors — Men: John West 686 (247, 247); Norm Schimschat 644 (258, 205); Steve Pfau 628 (203, 211, 214); Leon Loucks 620 (224, 202); Rick Headrick 604 (236). Women: Ronnie Hammond 658 (231, 224, 203); Kathy Vetsch 556 (210); Sandy Perkins 469. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 180. L-Spare Me 29-15.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 667 (269, 200); Danny Speer 651 (222, 215, 214); Marty Pitt 622 (226, 226); Rick Berghoff 611 (216). Women: Kathy Vetsch 571 (245); Ronnie Hammond 542; Rhonda Toba 493. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 180. L-Oh, Spare Me 31.5-12.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 536 (216); Adam Baisinger 487; Josh Chism 482. Women: Chandra Brownlee 548 (231); Terry Sunderland 479; Anhelica Trevino 372. HA-Bratcher 164, Brownlee 178. L-The Bad Batch 15-1.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 992 (247, 227, 267, 251); Brad Morrow 893 (232, 207, 244, 210); Brett Kunert 844 (224, 241, 225). Women: Steph Luke 824 (221, 203, 206); Anna Gomez 656 (224). HA-Rice 210, Luke 192. L-3C Ranch 91-34.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Matt Kitzke 543; Greg Vandoren 489; Jason Rollinger 478. Women: Sheri Coder 472; Kayla Coder 425; Trina Garcia 414. HA-Kitzke 166, K. Coder 142. L-Super Smash Bowlers 7-1.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 637 (247, 211); Deland Olney 624 (223, 205); Owen Burton 585 (218); Rob Rice 585 (204, 200). Women: Ellen Curtiss 520; Donna Lallashute 517; Stephanie Luke 511 (201). HA-Rice 207, Luke 190. L-CCBD 78-47.
Coffee Trio: Sue Rice 514; Maria Proffitt 476; Sharon Schinkelshoek 462. HA-Rice 158. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 28-8.
Commercial: Brad Morrow 676 (268, 223); Mike Cerna 648 (266, 211); Tanner Schaneman 627 (224, 242). HA-Schaneman 208. L-CK Heating & Air 182-68.
Valley Lanes Jr's — Boys: Reicher Bussert 435; Chris Kitzke 412; Devlon Kitzke 408. Girls: Celeste Garcia 354; Raylynn Huth 274; Hayleigh Coder 232. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 106. L-Team 1 15.5-4.5.
Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Three Blind Mice, March 16
Gross: Shelley Alcala 72.
Net: 1, Bev Besel 48; 2, Opal Krauter 50.
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
Kickoff Scramble, March 12
1, Buck Berndt-Eric Martinez-Matt Turley-Jerry Ward 61; 2, (tie) J.R. Mercer-Roy Williams-Flu Garza-Mark Olszewski 63, Will Curley-John Schwab-David Leakey-Dennis Record 63; 4, Paul Cobleigh-Jim Kean-Kevin Sybouts-Dick McDonald 64; 5, (tie) Brooks Kohls-Don Fisher-Craig Hert-Ron Berg 65, Anthony Lenders-Tim Lacy-Monty Carl-Ron Storkel 65, Derek Roap-Alex Popov-Dave Desmarais-Bruce Hiatt 65.
KP's — Hole No. 3: John Schwab 3-11, Tim Lacy 5-8. Hole No. 7: Perry McCormick 14, Will Curley 22-3. Hole No. 13: Eric Martinez 8-10, Randy Turner 12-9. Hole No. 16: David Leakey 11-3, Gordon Forbes 12-8. Hole No. 17: Anthony Lenbers 20-1.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Odd 9's, March 15
Low Gross: Kristy Little 83.
Low Net: Kris Sterns 64.
A Division — Gross: 1, Kristy Little 38; 2, Shaun Abbott 39; 3, Denise Helms 43. Net: 1, Kris Sterns 29.5; 2, Aimy Dowdy 33.5; 3, Linda Plummer 34.
B Division — Gross: 1, Helen Wendt 44; 2, Pat Mosley 46; 3, Sandi Morris 47. Net: Rhonda Rasmussen 30; 2, Sally Anderson 33.5; 3, DJ Angotti 36.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Kickoff Scramble
Nancy Pollock-Janet Bassell-Patricia Gustin-Torrie Melton 77; Pat Sugden-Christy Fordyce-Judy Stone 82; Chris Hall-Lo Donaldson-Helen Wendt 85.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
FINAL STANDINGS
Wapato 10-4, Tieton 8-6, Selah 8-6, Toppenish 2-12.
RESULTS, MARCH 15
WAPATO 2394, TIETON 2392
Tieton (2392)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Sara Miles=100=97=98=95=88=478
Matt Miles=100=99=96=90=86=471
Tara Mize=100=100=96=94=94=484
J.L. Thompson=100=98=97=91=93=479
Ryan Bonsen=100=100=98=94=88=480
Eugene Thompson=100=94=89=89=87=459
Brett Bonsen=100=92=90=85=88=455
Robin Simmons=100=98=97=75=81=451
Tom Shinkle=99=94=93=75=70=432
Lynn Bonsen=94=88=77=70=75=404
Wapato (2315+79=2394)
Mike Cuillier=96=96=97=87=84=460
Greg Cuillier=98=98=93=92=87=468
Dan Steinmetz=100=92=95=89=89=465
Dave Sylvanus=99=93=88=93=82=455
Jack Polumsky=92=94=94=94=93=467
SELAH 2317, TOPPENISH 2241
Selah (2317)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Dennis Martinen=97=99=99=95=97=487
Mark Blondin=100=100=100=96=98=494
Joel Moberly=100=96=93=91=87=487
Jacob Bolm=92=93=95=88=85=448
Leonard Pittman=98=89=94=73=67=421
Toppenish (1966+275=2241)
Lezlie Camren=87=83=91=83=91=435
Scott Marquez=99=94=88=81=76=438
Bob Hester=92=88=75=47=51=353
Dummy======370
Dummy======370
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC WINTER LEAGUE
Standings, March 4
A Division: The Kick Aces 3-0, All About The Sets 2-1, Cascade 1-2, Air Traffic Control 0-0, Lightning 0-3.
B Division: Yakima Thunder 4-2, Dig This Two 2-1, Vertically Challenged 3-3, Rec League MVP's 2-4, Yakima Elite 1-2.
C Division: Weebles 3-0, Set Me Bro 2-1, Low Expectations 1-2, BDNKRCHDS 0-0, Block Party 0-3.
D Division: Spiked Punch 6-0, Amigos, Amigos, Amigos 3-0, Odd Squad 3-0, All About That Ace 0-6, Iguanas 0-6.
E Division: Hop Bop 6-0, Bailey CPA, LLC 6-0, Block Busters 0-6, Swat Team 0-6.
