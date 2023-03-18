Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE
Results, March 4-5
1st grade boys: Sunnyside 20, Toppenish 12; Kiona-Benton 13, Prosser 12; West Valley Swish 16, West Valley Dragons White 10; Yakima K Flight-Black 12, Yakima Little Lightning 7; Fast Twitch 20, West Valley 17; Yakima 21, Cle Elum 18; Fast Twitch 15, Kiona-Benton 0.
1st grade girls: Yakima 12, West Valley 8; 509 Insanity 28, Selah 1; Yakima 26, Grandview 9; Kiona-Benton 13, Yakima 10; East Valley 14, Kiona-Benton 7.
2nd grade boys: East Valley 31, Zillah 11; Ellensburg 15, Mabton 4; Yakima 17, East Valley 12; Kiona-Benton 26, Yakima 14; Selah 31, Yakima 9; Yakima 14, Grandview 0; Yakima Valley 35, Mabton 14; West Valley 20, Grandview 6.
2nd grade girls: Grandview 16, Sunnyside 12; Grandview 19, Prosser 13; West Valley 22, Moxee 2; 509 Insanity 20, Wapato 18; Prosser 18, Naches 10; East Valley 9, Yakima 2.
3rd grade boys: Yakima 15, Sunnyside 14; Granger 34, West Valley 19; Prosser 27, Wapato 20; West Valley 18, Cle Elum 17; Prosser 39, 509 Insanity 10; Selah 17, West Valley 12; White Swan 39, Mabton 21; West Valley 27, East Valley 12; Toppenish 31, West Valley 4; East Valley 35, Mabton 8.
3rd grade girls: Selah 20, Naches 7; East Valley 24, Toppenish 9; Prosser 19, Sunnyside 2; East Valley 15, Yakima 0; Zillah 16, Grandview 11; Selah 12, West Valley 3; Cle Elum 17, Kiona-Benton 6; Sunnyside 24, Naches 6.
4th grade boys: Yakima 48, Union Gap 4; Grandview 23, Yakima 3; Prosser 23, West Valley 19; Yakima 29, Prosser 11; Kiona-Benton 40, Yakima 18; West Valley 15, Sunnyside 0; Kittitas 11, Selah 12; Yakima 27, Zillah 24.
4th grade girls: Wapato 22, White Swan 17; West Valley Swish The Basket Hounds 24, West Valley Swish-Cottonwood 4; Prosser 9, Selah 6; Union Gap 15, Grandview 0; Naches 22, West Valley 7; Selah 20, Yakima 9; Fast Twitch 33, Prosser 4.
5th grade boys: Yakima 31, Naches Valley 28; Yakima 44, Zillah 34; Mabton 30, Yakima 16; East Valley 30, Yakima 10; East Valley 46, Cle Elum 8; Selah 37, Ellensburg 32; West Valley 31, Yakima 26; Toppenish 36, Wapato 22; Yakima 17, Selah 9.
5th grade girls: East Valley 26, West Valley 4; Sunnyside 23, Wapato 7; Cle Elum 20, Kiona-Benton 10; Toppenish 37, Ellensburg 18; Toppenish 27, Selah 4; Ellensburg 18, Naches Valley 14.
6th grade boys: Yakima 48, West Valley 36; East Valley 44, Selah 38; Prosser 35, Zillah 24; Sunnyside 54, Yakima 26; Naches 39, Toppenish 31; Toppenish 15, Sunnyside 0; Lower Valley 41, Naches 24.
6th grade girls: Zillah 33, Granger 20; Zillah 36, East Valley 11; Zillah 15, Kiona-Benton 0; West Valley 26, Cle Elum 14.
7th grade boys: West Valley 45, Kiona-Benton 23; Prosser 48, Goldendale 46; Sunnyside 52, Selah 27; Cle Elum 37, Goldendale 21; Prosser 40, East Valley 36.
7th grade girls: Yakima 39, Granger 13; Kiona-Benton 25, Yakima 23.
8th grade boys: Prosser 15, Sunnyside 0; Kiona-Benton 51, Prosser 19; West Valley 60, Toppenish 35; East Valley 41, Union Gap 25; Naches 44, Mabton 17; East Valley 57, West Valley 41; Ellensburg 15, Grandview 0.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 604; Marie Westbrook 512; Colleen Breshears 488. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Decoto Air Park 30-18.
Ladies Star Classic: Tammy Bosch 492; Darlene Webb 485; Janice Haskell 473. HA-Kelly 187. L-Lucky Strikers 28-20.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Cal Anderson 719 (278, 234, 207); James Pitt 717 (225, 256, 236); Matt Buchholz 677 (226, 227, 224). Women: Morgan Gosney 732 (278, 209, 245); Lisa Pietkauskis 610 (214, 205); Nonna Cook 574 (213). HA-Fulp 226, Pietkauskis 210. L-The Talons 30-14.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Ron Pfieffer 568 (210, 212); Alan Freauf 507; Tony Bratcher 497 (202). Women: Chandra Brownlee 490; Terry Sunderland 439; Anhelica Trevino 389. HA-Bratcher 166, Brownlee 173. L-Alley "Oops" 15-5.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Peter Ramirez 658 (241); Joaquin Lopez 649 (234); James Pitt 604. Women: Allena Wallahee 515; Donna Lallashute 514 (205); Tina Simmons 466. HA-Jones 197, Simmons 153. L-Ten in the Pitt 7-1.
Superbowl — Men: Dave Huth 684 (237); Rob Rice 675 (279); Cody Huth 627. Women: Stephanie Luke 574 (230); Juanita Schlieve 549; Sue Rice 537 (236). HA-Huth 205, Luke 184. L-Papa Dave's Woodworking 92-58.
Coffee Trio: Marie Proffitt 467; Diane Turley 462; Ruthie Lynch 459. HA-Goede 148. L-Rockin' Rollers 27-13.
Commercial: Brett Kunert 641; Andy Abrams 630 (243); Charles Jacobs 630. HA-Schaneman 209. L-Al's Crew 45-5.
Valley Lanes Jr's — Boys: Alex Montelongo 579; Nico Canales 421; Conner Duran 386. Girls: Liliana Munoz 420; Neveah Simmons 372; Hayleigh Coder 316. HA-Montelongo 163, Munoz 138. L-Team 7 28-12.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Heath Patnode 887 (246); Rob Rice 878 (256); Brady Carl 872. Women: Steph Luke 819 (236). HA-Carl 213, Luke 186. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 116.5-33.5.
Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Three Blind Mice, March 15
Gross: Shelley Alcala 75.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 50; 2, Betty Carl 53.
SunTides
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Odd Holes, March 14
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 86.
Low Net: Robyn Berndt 68.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 42; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 47. Net: 1, Denise Helms 34.5; 2, Lo Calderwood 38.5.
B Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 46; 2, Jerry Hill 48. Net: 1, Sally Anderson 30; 2, Betsy Kelly 36.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
FINAL STANDINGS
Tieton 11-4, Selah 10-5, Wapato 5-10, Toppenish 4-11.
RESULTS, MARCH 14
SELAH 2307, TOPPENISH 2225
Selah (2307)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Mark Blondin=100=100=98=95=92=485
Joel Moberly=100=99=97=92=91=479
Jacob Bolm=95=95=94=88=93=465
Leonard Pittman=98=93=91=82=83=447
Dummy======431
Toppenish (2049+176=2225)
Eugene Thompson=99=94=97=88=85=463
Scott Marquez=96=94=96=86=84=456
Bob Hester=85=89=77=32=67=350
Patrick Boucher=94=82=87=68=75=406
Dummy======374
TIETON 2358, WAPATO 2354
Tieton (2358)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Ryan Bonsen=100=95=96=92=91=477
Sara Miles=100=98=94=92=91=475
Tara Mize=100=97=99=96=87=479
Matt Miles=100=94=99=86=86=465
Robin Simmons=100=96=96=80=78=450
Brett Bonsen=99=96=90=87=90=462
Lynn Bonsen=87=84=49=53=79=352
Wapato (2278+76=2354)
Tim Ryan=91=94=87=87=93=452
Mike Cuillier=95=93=94=91=84=457
Greg Cuillier=97=95=98=85=85=463
Dan Steinmetz=93=92=94=89=89=457
Dave Sylvanus=94=96=93=78=88=449
Jack Polumsky=91=81=90=86=91=439
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
COED WINTER LEAGUE
Standings, March 13
A Division: Block Party 9-3, Air Traffic Control 8-4, Consensual Sets 6-6, Slappin Da Ace 5-7, All About The Sets 2-10.
B Division: The Untouchaballz 12-3, Old But Young 8-4, I'd Hit That 6-6, Safe Sets 1-14.
C Division: Low Expectations 12-3, Set Me Bro 9-6, Spiked Punch 9-6, Odd Squad 0-15.
D Division: The Crash Carts 11-4, We Always Get It Up 8-7, Amigos Amigos Amigos 6-9, Unprotected Sets 5-10.
E Division: Smashed 9-3, Creekside PT 9-3, All About That Ace 4-8, Hops For Hops 2-10.
F Division: Lightning Strike 11-1, The Drive Bars 5-7, Empire Spikes Back 5-7, Iguanas 3-9.
