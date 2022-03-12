Bowling
Minda Lanes
Juniors — Boys: Leonardo Compo 592 (205); James Henry 571 (225); Andrew Crook 502. Girls: Charli Luttrell 360; Alison Moore 338; Jorden Luttrell 281. L-Swag 25-7.
The Littles — Boys: Kody Johns 77; Deegan Skiffington 69.
Nob Hill Bowl
Monday Seniors — Men: Jim Rein 605 (206, 202); John West 599 (221); Norm Schimschat 598 (230, 200). Women: Ronnie Hammond 577 (201); Arletta Loucks 478; Gloria Fernandes 469. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 178. L-Kool Kats 25-11.
Thursday Seniors — Men: John West 735 (258, 242, 235); Don Fortenbury 608 (226, 200); Dick Vetsch 599 (225). Women: Ronnie Hammond (212); Arletta Loucks 531; Kathy Vetsch 530. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 180. L-Oh, Spare Me 25-11.
NO WO TO: Marie Westbrook 497; Linda Light 489; Pam Kingsboro 488. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 28-16.
Monday Seniors — Men: Leon Loucks 674 (268, 205, 201); Don Fortenbury 654 (231, 222, 201); John West 621 (213, 229); Dick Vetsch 615 (212, 207); Russ Kelly 615 (258); Jim Rein 613 (217, 216); Steve Pfau 600 (203, 219). Women: Ronnie Hammond 575 (226); Rhonda Toba 527 (211); Arletta Loucks 488. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 178.
Thursday Seniors — Men: John West 662 (226, 224, 212); Leon Loucks 641 (214, 225, 202); Larry Cramer 619 (223, 203); Dick Vetsch 605 (237). Women: Ronnie Hammond 564 (227); Rhonda Toba 553; Roxie Carter 511. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 180.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 667 (233, 243); Steve Sybouts 647 (268); John Nelson 641 (268, 202). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 616 (226); Morgan Gosney 591 (237); Chanda Festa 564 (225). HA-Gyles 223, Pietkauskis 204. L-Yakima Oil 25.5-14.5.
Commercial: Nick Gyles 761 (235, 267, 259); Nick Poplaski 711 (238, 241, 232); Jim Bishop 690 (222, 246, 222); Ken Trepaier 672 (224, 204, 244). HA-Gyles 221. L-System’s West 164, 76.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Brad Bailey 683 (257, 243); Doug Hartshorn 670 (200, 242, 228); Jack Leeper 667 (217, 257); Ian Whitman 645 (228, 202, 215). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 606 (216, 202); Samantha LaClair 572 (203, 226); Julie Klutts 536. HA-Gyles 223, Pietkauskis 204. L-(tie) Yakima Oil 27-17, Wildfire Pizza 27-17, Head Heavy 27-17.
Commercial: John Fortenberry 706 (247, 256, 203); Nick Popslaki 688 (220, 210, 258); Scott Volland 683 (264, 226); Mark Knobel 679 (243, 222, 214). HA-Gyles 222. L-System’s West 182-82.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 494 (203); Barry Sunderland 460; Josh Chism 459. Women: Chandra Brownlee 488; Anhelica Trevino 455; Terry Sunderland 415. HA-Baisinger 164, Brownlee 179. L-(tie) Balls Deep 11-1, Dad Bods 11-1, Bad Batch 11-1.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Mitch Cruz 895 (223 ,202, 202, 268); Mike Cerna 886 (213, 215, 267); Brady Carl 881 (265, 205, 203). Women: Steph Luke 764 (202); Anna Gomez 626. HA-Rice 209, Luke 191. L-3C Ranch 73-27.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Hector Zarate 575 (201, 214); Matt Kitzke 546 (203, 203); Nathan Shipley 448. Women: Kayla Coder 463; Trina Garcia 438; Sarah Kitzke 434. HG-Kitzke 164, Garcia 142. L-Alley Cats 3-0.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 675 (225, 215, 235); Danilo Hernandez 639 (221, 228); Dave Huth 620 (235, 223). Women: Stephanie Luke 615 (243, 204); Challea Huth 518 (225). HA-Rice 208, Luke 191. L-CCBD (65-45).
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 510; Sue Rice 473; Mary Marquez 467. HA-Rice 157. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 24-8.
Commercial: Matt Gomez 685 (246, 237, 202); Brett Kunert 644 (238, 244); Mike Cerna 629 (224, 215). Ha-Schaneman 208. L-CK Heating & Air 161-64.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Devlon Kitzke 540; Nico Canales 386; Ethan Munoz 383. Girls: Sammy Ramos 398; Hayleigh Coder 235; Porsche Vigil 118. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 106. L-4 Big Guys 14.5-1.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Wapato 9-4, Tieton 8-5, Selah 7-6, Toppenish 2-11.
RESULTS, MARCH 8 WAPATO 2365, SELAH 2355 Selah (2355)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 98 98 100 98 97 491
Joel Moberly 100 95 98 91 93 477
Mark Blondin 100 100 95 97 95 487
Jim Bolm 99 94 94 81 74 442
Jacob Bolm 96 93 87 89 93 458
Leonard Pittman 97 98 96 65 70 426
Wapato (2307+58=2365)
Greg Cuillier 99 98 95 88 85 465
Jack Polumsky 93 93 91 95 93 493
Mike Cuillier 98 93 89 72 82 434
Tim Ryan 95 94 94 90 92 465
Dan Steinmetz 100 91 95 88 86 460
Dave Sylvanus 97 94 93 84 84 465
TIETON 2362, TOPPENISH 2350 Tieton (2362)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Sarah Miles 100 99 99 90 88 476
Ryan Bonsen 100 98 98 89 92 477
Tara Mize 100 99 100 91 89 479
Matt Miles 100 96 96 85 84 461
Brett Bonsen 96 96 95 93 89 469
Eugene Thompson 98 95 92 90 79 454
Robin Simmons 100 97 94 83 83 457
Lynn Bonsen 93 90 80 67 66 396
Toppenish (2162+199=2350)
Lezlie Camren 90 90 90 86 88 444
Larry Garcia 99 93 94 79 83 448
Christian St. Hilaire 97 95 93 87 84 456
Scott Marquez 97 91 94 82 78 442
Bob Hester 90 84 92 39 64 372
