Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 541; Colleen Breshears 448; Melanie Topper 438. HA-Shaffer 172. L-Decoto Air Park 29-15.
Ladies Star Classic: Nonna Cook 522; Tammy Bosch 513; Betsy Kelly 506 (205). HA-Kelly 189. L-BLT 26-18.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Doug Fulp 724 (222, 248, 254); Steven Duncan 675 (222, 222, 242); Dan Gilcher 675 (246, 225, 204). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 763 (290, 227, 246); Diana Boen 586 (214); Nonna Cook 568. HA-Fulp 225, Pietkauskis 208. L-(tie) The Talons 27-13, Unpredictables 27-13.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Devon Hipp 502; Ron Pfieffer 502; Barry Sunderland 500; Alan Freauf 470. Women: Chandra Brownlee 654 (228, 235); Terry Sunderland 495; Donna Freauf 412. HA-Bratcher 166, Brownlee 177. L-Two Shitz 13-3.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 883 (256); Tanner Schaneman 874 (269); Brad Morrow 840. HA-Carl 213, Luke 186. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 78.5-21.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Merle Jones 645 (236); Marcelino Ramirez 562 (228); Joaquin Lopez 558. Women: Allena Wallahee 462; Donna Lallashute 442; Tina Simmons 437. HA-Jones 198, Simmons 153. L-Ten in the Pitt 4-0.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 666 (257); Isiah Ellenwood 654 (265); Chad Pierce 605 (226). Women: Ellen Curtiss 542 (200; Sue Rice 524; Mikki Buskill 446. HA-Huth 205, Luke 184. L-To Hell With Chad 75.5-49.5.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 459; Maria Proffitt 448; Juli McGahey 444; Diane Turley 444. HA-Ewart 149. L-The Spek Girls 24-12.
Commercial: Kerby Wallahee 684 (269); Tanner Schaneman 657 (255); Matt Kitzke 651.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: DJ Fox 428; Alex Montelongo 336; Ethan Munoz 316. Girls: Liliana Munon 404; Neveah Simmons 326; Porsche Vigil 279. HA-Montelongo 160, Munoz 137. L-Team 1 24-12.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brady Carl 883; Rob Rice 849 (243); Tanner Schaneman 823. Women: Steph Luke 648. HA-Carl 213; Luke 185. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 96.5-28.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 10-4, Selah 9-5, Wapato 5-9, Toppenish 4-10
RESULTS, MARCH 7 TOPPENISH 2383, TIETON 2341 Tieton (2341)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Matt Miles 100 94 98 87 82 461
Sarah Miles 100 96 99 93 94 482
Brett Bonseon 100 92 84 86 84 446
Tara Mize 100 95 97 89 89 470
Robin Simmons 100 96 96 74 88 454
Ryan Bonsen 100 97 94 93 90 474
Lynn Bonsen 94 82 72 70 70 388
Toppenish (2169+214=2383)
Patrick Boucher 95 86 88 71 76 416
Scott Marquez 100 92 95 82 86 455
Eugene Thompson 100 96 98 86 92 472
Brandon Wagner 99 96 91 74 75 435
Bob Hester 94 82 89 60 66 391
SELAH 2307, WAPATO 2292 Selah (2307)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Joel Moberly 100 100 99 92 91 482
Mark Blondin 100 100 98 94 96 488
Ryan Maybee 99 99 89 87 83 457
Leonard Pittman 98 95 94 70 73 430
Jacob Bolm 98 94 91 85 82 450
Wapato (2265+27=2292)
Greg Cuillier 95 97 95 84 87 458
Jack Polumsky 87 89 87 87 89 439
Mike Cuillier 98 91 95 87 87 458
Tim Ryan 93 92 89 86 91 451
Dan Steinmetz 100 90 89 90 90 459
Dave Sylvanus 90 89 85 84 84 432
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
COED WINTER LEAGUE Standings, March 6
A Division: Air Traffic Control 8-4, Block Party 6-3, Consensual Sets 5-4, Slappin Da Ace 5-4, All About The Sets 0-9.
B Division: Old But Young 8-1, The Untouchaballz 7-2, I’d Hit That 3-6, Safe Sets 0-9.
C Division: Low Expectations 9-3, Set Me Bro 8-4, Spiked Punch 7-5, Odd Squad 0-12.
D Division: We Always Get It Up 5-4, The Crash Carts 5-4, Amigos Amigos Amigos 6-6, Unprotected Sets 5-7.
E Division: Smashed 7-2, Creekside PT 6-3, All About That Ace 3-6, Hops For Hops 2-7.
F Division: Lightning Strike 8-1, The Drive Bars 4-5, Empire Spikes Back 3-6, Iguanas 3-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.