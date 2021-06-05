Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, May 26
Gross: 1, Barb Kinloch 101; 2, Jaime Borton 104.
Net: 1, Jerry Hill 78; 2, Louise Snyder 87.
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Throw out 3 hardest holes, June 3
Gross: 1, George Pechtel 63; 2, Dean Jorgensen 64; 3, Troy Wilmoth 65.
Net: 1, Tim Cooper 59.5; 2, (tie) Joe Hoptowit 62.5, Dave Arcano 62.5; 4, Greg Cannon 64.5.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, June 2
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 93.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 77; 2, Gloria Hintze 78.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION June 1
Low Gross: Claudette Haubner 85.
Low Net: JoAnna Calderwood 68.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Denise Helms 69; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 72; 3, (tie) Shaun Abbott 73, Susie DeShaw 73. Net: 1, Claudette Haubner 54; 2, (tie) Pat Wehr 56, Linda Plummer 56.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, JoAnna Calderwood 75; 2, Kris Sterns 78; 3, Pat Mosley 85. Net: 1, DJ Angotti 51; 2, Terri Gallipo 54; 3, Jerry Hill 57.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Sally Anderson 87; 2, Marilyn Mason 93; 3, Bev Morgan 99. Net: 1, Betsy Kelly 48; 2, Carol Wagar 58; 3, Elsie Pearson 62.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Least Putts & Qualify for Apple Jack, June 2
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 15; 2, Paula Bush 17.
B Division: 1, Trudy Ledwich 17; 2, Pam Kingsboro 18.
C Division: 1, Delores Decoto 17; 2, Judy Meloy 18.
Qualified for Apple Jack: Marilee Sinclair 36; Trudy Ledwich 38; Delores Decoto 38; Yvette Lujan 40.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, June 3
1, Paula & Lee Bush 38; 2, Cathy & Tom Kehm 39; 3, Janie & Jim Richartz 43; 4, Pamala & Gary Kingsboro 44; 5, Ellen Matich-Mike Sparling 45; 6, Paula Redd-Gaye Pryse 47; 7, Trudy Ledwih-Diane Vilhauer 50.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Spring Series, May 29
Gross: Jeff Widdows 71; Rob O’Brien 73.
Net: Doug Hearron 69; (tie) Tim Fortier 71, Don Gibson 71; Travis Allen 73; (tie) Bob Dipietro 74, Michael Dubrule 74; (tie) Charlie Ballard 75, Bob Price 75.
Spring Series, June 2
Gross: (tie) Fred Mercy 70, Jeff Widdows 70.
Net: Bryan Riel 66; Bob Dipietro 69; (tie) Michael Dubrule 70, Al Garcia 70; Steve Mercy 72; (tie) Erick Holden 73, Bill Keeter 73.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Ladies Day, June 3
Flight 1 — Gross: Pene James 87. Net: Linda DePew 72; (tie) Cricket Callarman 74, Terri Jackson 74.
Flight 2 — Gross: Ellen Gibson 94. Net: Bonnie Prediletto 72; Judy Nagle 75.
Flight 3 — Gross: Barb Heinzen 107. Net: Kathy Parrish 74; Gay Dorsey 77.
Three 3s Game: Cricket Callarman-Ellen Gibson-Lilly Lee Anderson 72.
COUPLES DIVISION Memorial Day Scramble
Gross: 1, Dodewards-Krastins 61; 2, Gilbert/Jackson-Adkisons 63.
Net: 1, (tie) Parobeks-Hargraves 53, Sousleys-Wagars 53; 3, Moores-Zimmermans 54; 4, Dotys-Durands 55.
Note: YCC scramble participated in the Folds of Honor Patriot Day and raised $750, which “honors fallen and disabled military by providing educational scholarships for the spouses and children they leave behind protecting our freedom.”
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Best 16 holes, May 26
Gross: Joe Plaisance 60; Mike Melton 69.
Net: (tie) Dan Murphy 58, Herk Hannon 58.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Odd or Even, June 3
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 43. Net: Denise Helms 34.5.
Second Flight — Gross: (tie) Barb Hannon 49, Gloria Cronkhite 49. Net: (tie) Lo Donaldson 37, Christy Fordyce 37.
Third Flight — Gross: Ruth Wilkins 52. Net: Kris Russi 35.5.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 1
A Division: Alcobalics 4-0, Vance Heating & AC 2-0, Maverick Gaming 2-0, Old School 0-4, TBD 0-4.
B Division: (WBM) Western Building Maint 4-0, The Orange Shirts 4-0, Desperado’s 2-2, Caballero’s 0-4, CWR/RRI Superheat 0-4, Hawks 0-4.
C Division: The Dutch 3-1, Ligma 2-2, Lonesome Spring Ranch 1-3, Mud Sharks 1-3, ODB’s 1-3, Most Dope 0-4.
WOMEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 1
Platinum Division: CKC 2-0, T&T Lounge Mickey’s Misfits 2-2, Dirty Aunties 0-2.
Gold Division: Diamond Dolls 4-0, Warrior Divas 2-0, Lucky Ladies 1-3, Uglies 1-3, Squintz 0-2.
Triathlon
Gap2Gap
AT SARG HUBBARD PARK Saturday’s Results
Men Ironman: Tom St.Clair 2:37:31.6, Bob Nass 2:55:50.3, Kyle Parries 3:04:00, Chad Janis 3:05:17.7, David Paulson 3:10:27.8, Mike Perlot 3:24:16.6, Luke Thompson 3:37:31.9, Jeff Hopkins 4:05:18.9.
Women Ironman: Mackenzie Franke 3:08:20.1, Lisa Hernandez (Wick) 3:40:14.3.
Corporate team: Leaf On The Wind 2:49:54.6, HLA Awesome 3:02:41.7, Yakima Valley Hops Crew 3:14:45.1, Lewis And Clark Trailblazers 3:37:47.3.
Family team: Brennecke Boyz 3:05:00.1.
Open team: Team Systole 2:38:01.3, Taylor Strong 2:58:20.0, Parent Escape 3:31:46.0, Chicken Run 3:32:22.8.