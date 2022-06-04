Golf
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, May 31
Low Gross: Shaun Abbott 85.
Low Net: Prudence Martian 55.
A Division — Gross: 1, Shaun Abbott 85; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 89; 3, Nancy Slinkard 90. Net: 1, Aimy Dowdy 73; 2, Kris Sterns 74; 3, Denise Helms 77.
B Division — Gross: 1, Joanna Calderwood 98; 2, Susann Lowary 102; 3, Pat Mosley 107. Net: 1, (tie) Sandi Morris 76, Robyn Berndt 76, DJ Angotti 76.
C Division — Gross: 1, Prudence Martian 95; 2, Betsy Kelly 107; 3, Sally Anderson 119. Net: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 71; 2, Crystal Marey 73; 3, Dawn Hester 84.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Qualify for Apple Jack & Low Net, June 1
A Division: 1, Paula Bush 38.5; 2, Wanda Stokes 41.
B Division: 1, Paula Redd 34; 2, Leslie Smyer 35.5.
C Division: 1, Karen Woodin 44; 2, Jill Perry 46.
Qualified for Apple Jack: Paula Redd 34; Marilee Brothers 38.5; Marilee Sinclair 41.5.
COUPLES DIVISION Step Aside, June 2
1, Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson-Jim & Janie Richartz 35; 2, Rick & Marilee Sinclair-Dean & Wanda Stokes 36.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Spring Series Payout, May 28
Gross: 1, Jeff Widdows 67; 2, Shane Snell 76.
Net: 1, Dan Welk 66; 2, Michael Smith 67; 3, (tie) Nik Krastins 69, Bruce Simpson 69; 5, Doug Barduhn 70; 6, Jon Mitchell 71; 7, Charlie Ballard 73.
Spring Series Payout, June 1
Gross: 1, (tie) Jeff Widdows 71, Brad Hansen 71.
Net: 1, Colin Malone 68; 2, Michael Dubrule 71; 3, (tie) Bryan Riel 72, Marv Swainson 72, Ron Hoffman 72, Rich Millet 72, Bill Rowley 72.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Ladies Elk’s Home & Home, June 2 Winning Teams
First Flight: Patricia Boggess-Roxcie Dills-Marlene O’Halloran-(Blinddraw) -17.
Second Flight: Nancy Pollock-Ann Hall-Barbara Walkenhauer-Pat Sugden -9.
Third Flight: Dianne Harris-Merilee Buehler-Patricia Gustin-Kathy Campbell -8.
Individual
Yakima Country Club — Low Gross: Patricia Boggess 85.
Yakima Country Club — Low Net: Roxcie Dills 66.
Yakima Elk’s — Low Gross: Shelly Yarbrough 85.
Yakima Elk’s — Low Net: Nancy Pollock 74.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Blind 9, June 2
Holes: 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17.
First Flight — Gross: Barb Hannon 45. Net: Christy Fordyce 36.
Second Flight — Gross: Lo Donaldson 54. Net: Lori Murphy 36.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 57. Net: Ruth Wilkins 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.