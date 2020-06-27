Golf
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Blinddraw, June 26
Gross: 1, Dean Jorgensen-Stu Wiliiams 76; 2, Gary Hyatt-Greg Cannon 77.
Net: 1, Ben Sifuentes-Chon Torres 61; 2, Rich Wyer-Ron Smith 62; 3, Johnny Hornstein-Mark Chambers 63; 4, Tim Cooper-Jerry Besel 64; 5, Bob Anacker-Hank Besel 65.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Colored Ball Team Play, June 24
1, Yolanda Fulgham-Judy Davis-Ellen Mattich 35; 2, Cathy Kehm-Trudy Ledwich-Janie Richartz-Judy Meloy 36.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Either 9, June 20
Gross: Dusty Frontis 32; Gary Hutchins 35.
Net: (tie) Herk Hannon 34.5, Mike Melton 34.5.
Best 16 Holes, June 24
Gross: George Pechtel 58; Gary Hutchins 63.
Net: Mark Mochel 54; Josh Smith 57.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Odd or Even, June 25
First Flight — Gross: (tie) Lori Nulliner 41, Shelly Yarbrough 41. Net: Denise Helms 33.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 48. Net: Lo Donaldson 37.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 53. Net: Torrie Melton 35.