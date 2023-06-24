Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS SUMMER LEAGUE Results, June 12-15
1st grade boys: West Valley 21, 509 Insanity 17; East Valley 7, West Valley 6; West Valley Dragons-Durham/Wetch 22, West Valley Dragons Mendoza 0; West Valley 10, East Valley 8; 509 Insanity 33, West Valley 0; East Valley 11, West Valley 10.
2nd grade boys: West Valley 32, Yakima 6; Yakima 24, Granger 4; West Valley 17, Granger 4; West Valley Dragons-Ingraham 42, West Valley-Dragons-Cherry 2.
2nd grade girls: Wapato 9, West Valley 0; Zillah 11, West Valley 10; Yakima 27, Granger 0; 509 Insanity 15, Wapato 0; 509 Insanity 10, Moxee 1; West Valley Dragons Braley 13, West Valley Swish Lady Rebels 0; Wapato 8, Granger 4; Yakima 28, West Valley 1.
3rd grade boys: Mabton 16, Grandview 8; Grandview 44, West Valley 3; White Swan 31, Yakima 7; Grandview 24, West Valley 5; White Swan 38, Mabton 8; Grandview 24, Yakima 14.
3rd grade girls: Wahluke 16, Mabton 8; Zillah 30, Wahluke 9; Zillah-Leopards 32, Zillah-Cubs 1.
4th grade boys: Grandview 45, WEst Valley 0; Toppenish 39, West Valley 0; Grandview 39, Toppenish 7; Mabton 34, Royal City 24; Granger 23, Tri City 18; West Valley-Dragons MRT 23, West Valley Swish Sneaker Squeakers 11; Pasco 60, Royal City 17; Toppenish 18, West Valley 11; Tri City 15, Royal City 0; Pasco 49, Mabton 15.
4th grade girls: Grandview 13, Zillah 8; Yakima 62, West Valley 2; White Swan 45, Mabton 2; Yakima 32, Zillah 2; Grandview 31, West Valley 7.
5th grade boys: Prosser 33, Yakima 18; Naches 16, Union Gap 10; Sunnyside 38, Mabton 7; Yakima 28, Union Gap 6; Prosser 55, Grandview 17; Yakima 57, Naches 8; Grandview 33, Naches 8; Sunnyside 41, Prosser 20.
5th grade girls: Grandview 40, Wapato 24; Granger 38, Union Gap 21; Richland 32, Yakima 4; Grandview 23, Mabton 13; Granger 24, Wapato 12; Grandview 22, 509 Insanity 4; Richland 12, Grandview 8; Yakima 11, Mabton 10.
6th grade boys: Grandview 48, Toppenish 27; Grandview 32, Yakima 22; Mabton 15, Selah 0; Yakima 54, Granger 27; Zillah 37, Granger 27; Yakima 43, Mabton 10; Grandview 47, Yakima 22.
6th grade girls: West Richland 26, Wapato 10; 509 Insanity 31, Grandview 13; Yakima 30, Kiona Benton 8; Yakima Lightning 28, Yakima-Shooting Stars 11; Wapato 10, Grandview 8; West Richland 66, Kiona Benton 6.
7th grade boys: Toppenish 39, Sunnyside 32; Yakima Valley 63, East Valley 15; East Valley 42, West Valley 13; Sunnyside-Regulators 42, Takeover Elite-Sunnyside 34; Sunnyside 50, Toppenish 21; Toppenish 55, Sunnyside 41; Yakima Valley 59, West Valley 31; Sunnyside 65, West Valley 13; Yakima 31, Toppenish 24.
7th grade girls: Kiona Benton 50, Grandview 11; Toppenish 38, Zillah 13; Yakima 45, Grandview 15; Kiona Benton 51, Grandview 9; Kiona Benton 45, Toppenish 28.
8th grade boys: Yakima 79, Sunnyside 38; Toppenish 55, Goldendale 35; Grandview 58, Zillah 37; Sunnyside 47, Goldendale 35; Zillah 46, Toppenish 45; Grandview 69, Yakima 44; Sunnyside 60, Kiona Benton 40.
8th grade girls: Yakima 32, East Valley 23; Yakima 61, West Valley 4; Prosser 45, East Valley 20.
High School JV boys — Mt. Adams: Davis 59, White Swan 55; White Swan 64, Wapato 63; Selah 66, Granger 38; Eisenhower 79, Granger 25; Selah 45, Sunnyside 44. Mt. Rainier: Mabton 54, White Swan 32; Sunnyside 49, Eisenhower 48; Selah 59, Eisenhower 54; Sunnyside 55, White Swan 7; Selah 66, Sunnyside 28.
High School JV girls: East Valley 29, Davis 14; White Swan Cougars 67, White Swan-Nation 24; Zillah 15, White Swan 0.
High School Varsity boys: Riverside Christian 67, Highland 41; Selah 80, Granger 38; Mabton 15, Naches 0; Eisenhower 79, Wapato 73; Selah 87, Mabton 44; Naches 55, Riverside Christian 37; Granger 83, Mabton 80.
High School Varsity girls: Mabton 56, White Swan 27; Toppenish 54, Grandview 40; Grandview 53, Toppenish 47; Mabton 15, East Valley 0; Toppenish 60, White Swan 23; Toppenish 48, Grandview 46; Grandview 59, East Valley 57.
Equestrian
Sort 4 The Cause
2-MAN RANCH SORTING EVENT June 16-18
OPEN CLASS, 81 Teams: 1, Mike Lofton, Roger Braa, 25 cows, 156.50 seconds; 2, Kristi Beeson, Melissa N. Clark, 24, 176.24; 3, Janelle Robinson, Jason Robinson, 22, 170.65; 4, Mark Brady, Tracey Bechtholdt, 19, 150.94; 5, Jason Robinson, LeAnne Wolf, 17, 163.06; 6, Beth Rishor, Tara Kimbrough, 15, 103.94
AMATEUR CLASS, 116 Teams: 1, Carson Hauver, Larry Hauver, 19 cows, 110.38 seconds; 2, Rory Calhoon, Stacy Elwess, 16, 119.50; 3, Ron Davis, Rory Calhoon, 15, 112.86; 4, Barry Nelson, Desi Squares, 15, 113.62; 5,Deana Pace, Kristi Nelson, 15, 115.84; 6, Jason Ortiz, Lisa Fast, 15, 116.50; 7, David Eatmon, Desi Squires, 15, 116.83; 8, Matt Vachon, Ron Davis, 14, 112.02.
NOVICE CLASS, 109 Teams: 1, Deana Pace, Kasia Marsters, 18 cows, 118.41 seconds; 2, Bailey Drabek, Chantelle Holgerson, 16, 110.45; 3, Neva Borkholder, Trish Toney, 15, 115.29; 4, Sean Walton, Sue Branch, 14, 114.87; 5, Nicole Worley, Sharmi Van Belle, 14, 115.11; 6, Karen Edwards, Maisun Shields, 13, 103.81; 7, Kimberlee Smith, Sue Branch, 13, 105.47; 8, Rebecca Dotson, Tama Clarke, 13, 109.77.
PRO-AM CLASS, 147 Teams: 1, John Borkholder, Kirsten Kalchbrenner, 20 cows, 109.76 seconds; 2, Delynn Erickson, Kelley L. Irwin, 19, 103.63; 3, Corrine Dimick, Dick Elliot, 19, 110.75; 4, Connie Hauver, Kristi Beeson, 19, 115.13; 5, Larry Wolf, Rae Ann Johnson, 18, 104.14; 6, Kelley Irwin, Ron Davis, 18, 106.87; 7, Kristi Beeson, Rae Ann Johnson, 18, 113.66; 8, Roger Braa, Ron Davis, 18, 113.97; 9, Rory Calhoon, Tara Kimbrough, 17, 107.41; 10, Karen Veltman, Kayring Delikat, 17, 109.14.
PRO-NOV CLASS, 108 Teams: 1, Karen Edwards, Mark Brady, 20 cows, 105.68 seconds; 2, Denis Fast, Kasia Marsters, 19, 117.67; 3, Karen Veltman, Wendy Mally, 18, 116.57; 4, Deana Pace, John Borkholder, 17, 104.49; 5, Bailey Drabek, Kelley Irwin, 17, 108.01; 6, Jess Urquhart, Kelley Irwin 17, 111.68; 7, Leanne Wolf, Neva Borkholder, 16, 116.24; 8, Karen Edwards, Karen Veltman, 16, 119.16.
AM-NOV CLASS, 147 Teams: 1, Holly Berner, Neva Borkholder, 19 cows, 104.84 seconds; 2, Rebecca Dotson, Willy Patterson, 17, 111.53; 3, Elizabeth Hockins, Wendy Mally, 16, 110.30; 4, Bobi Manuel, Jane Bouchey, 16, 118.67; 5, Deana Pace, Kirsten Kalchbrenner, 15, 112.17; 6, A.G. Garrison, Delynn Erickson, 15, 114.99; 7, Desi Squires, Landon Gates, 14, 114.67; 8, Delbert Reynolds, Rachel Cameron, 13, 85.51; 9, Delynn Erickson, Jenny LaFrenier, 13, 96.99; 10, Jim Pace, Shannon Haley, 13, 101.32.
SURVIVOR/IN HONOR OF CLASS, 40 Teams: 1, Delynn Erickson, Jim Schak, 25 cows, 109.41 seconds; 2, AJ Russell, Karen Veltman, 15, 115.80; Shelly Deboer, Trish Toney, 15, 116.40.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Par Fours, June 14
Low Gross: Lara Clayton 102.
Low Net: Barb Kinloch 76.
Gross: 1, Lara Clayton 50.
Net: 1, Linda Matthias 36.
Chip In: Barb Kinloch, Hole No. 5.
Throw Out One Hole, June 21
Low Gross: Kristy Little 91.
Low Net: Marilyn Hunter 69.
Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews 80; 2, Kristy Little 84.
Net: 1, Marilyn Hunter 60; 2, (tie) Shaun Abbott 68, Jerry Hill 68.
Birdies: Lynda Matthews, Hole No. 6.
Mount Adams
MEN’S/WOMEN’S DIVISION 2-Person Scramble, June 17
Gross: 1, Craig McCloud-Devin Baum 63; 2, Kevin Frazier-KC Frazier 69; 3, Randy Anderson-Walt Wegener 71; 4, Greg Klutts-Justin Rico 72.
Net: 1, Dennis Besel-Jerry Besel 65; 2, (tie) Doug Burge-Vince Komstadius 66, Gary Hyatt-Hank Besel 66, Dave Arcano-Vern Stephenson 66.
KP’s: Dave Arcano-Vern Stephenson, Hole No. 4; Kevin Frazier-KC Frazier, Hole No. 8; Kevin Frazier-KC Frazier, Hole No. 16; Craig McCloud-Devin Baum, Hole No. 18.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Substitute Par, June 21
Gross: Debbie Anderson 86.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 62; 2, Lupe Leach 65.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Least Putts, June 20
Low Gross: Hannah Cobleigh 87.
Low Net: Robyn Berndt 68.
A Division: 1, Kathy Adkison 29; 2, Joanna Calderwood 30; 3, Pat Wehr 31.
B Division: 1, Robyn Berndt 31; 2, Betsy Kelly 32; 3, Jerry Hill 35.
C Division: 1, Candi Broadfoot 32; 2, Sally Anderson 34; 3, (tie) Carrol Storkel 37, Deb Bruland 37.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Bingo, Bango, Bongo, June 21
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 14; 2, Kay Sterns 8.
B Division: 1, (tie) Gaye Pryse 10, Trudy Ledwich 10; 2, Claudia Rohlfs 9.
C Division: 1, Jill Perry 9; 2, Jan Foster 7.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, June 22
1, Nancy Johansson-Ron Monholland 35; 2, Paula & Lee Bush 40; 3, Daphne & Chuck Martin 41; 4, Linda & Steve Manske 42; 5, Pamala & Gary Kingsboro 45.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 19
A Division: T&T 5-1, Slowburn Wolfpack 4-2, Ligma 2-4, Sun City Electric 1-5.
B Division: Whispering Eyes 4-0, LDI Mudsharks 4-2, Grizzly Espresso 3-3, Caballero’s 1-3, Gotta Catch’em All 0-4.
C Division: Space Bound 6-2, Valley Brewers 3-3, TBD 2-4, Wolf Den, Inc. 2-4, Them Guys 1-5.
D Division: Bench Warmers 5-1, Jim”N”Em 4-2, Desperado’s 4-2, Lucky Mothers 3-3, Slackers 0-6, Band Of Brothers WVFC 0-6.
E Division: Self-Made Ballerz 6-2, Dozers 4-4, Kershaw 3-5; Team Green 1-7.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 19
Platinum Division: Diamond Dolls 4-2, Uglies 5-3, Dirty Auntie’s 3-3, Warrior Divas 2-4, Sherberts 2-4.
Gold Division: Lady Bugs MF 6-2, Salty Pitches 4-4, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 3-5, Squintz 3-5, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 3-5, Truly Fabulous 3-5.
CSSA COED LEAGUE Final Standings
Adams Division: Rounders 20-0, Bad News Addicts 17-2-1, Ball Busters 11-9, Team Infinity 10-10, Clean Up Crew 7-13, Bout Dat Life 6-14, Bill’s Friends 4-16, The Diamond Rockers 0-19-1.
