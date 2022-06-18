Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Three Blind Mice, June 17
Gross: Gloria Hintze 77.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 44; 2, Betty Carl 50.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Low Gross — Back Nine, June 15
A Division: 1, Marilee Sinclair 48; 2, (tie) Cathy Kehm 50, Paula Bush 50.
B Division: 1, Leslie Smyer 56; 2, (tie) Sue Martin 59, Pam Kingsboro 59.
C Division: 1, Karen Woodin 58; 2, (tie) Diane Vilhauer 65, Judy Davis 65.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Fewest Putts, June 16
First Flight: 1, (tie) Lori Nulliner 31, Janet Bassell 31.
Second Flight: 1, Christy Fordcye 34; 2, Lo Donaldson 35.
Third Flight: 1, Torrie Melton 31; 2, Evva Lange 35.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, June 14
Low Gross: Prudence Martian 91.
Low Net: Crystal Marey 70.
A Division — Gross: 1, Prudence Martian 91; 2, Hannah Cobleigh 96; 3, Denise Helms 97. Net: 1, Terri Gallipo 72; 2, Betsy Kelly 77; 3, (tie) Robyn Berndt 79, Pat Wehr 79.
B Division — Gross: 1, Crystal Marey 110; 2, Kim Riste 115; 3, Carol Wagar 125. Net: 1, Sally Anderson 73; 2, (tie) Helen Wendt 80, Candi Broadfoot 80.
Buckskin qualifier: Terri Gallipo 72.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 13
A Division: Cardinals 4-0; Hoops 4-0; The Goonies 4-2; 509 Swingers 0-4; Gotta Catch ‘Em All 0-6.
B Division: Lambda Lambda Lambda 5-1; Little Dutch Inn Mudsharks 5-1; Resurrected 4-2; Cuevas & Villa 3-3; Valley Brewers 1-5; Ligma 0-6.
C Division: Desperado’s 4-2; Caballero’s 4-2; Dirty Soxs 4-2; I’d Hit That 2-4; Chambers Mech. Slackers 1-5; TBD 1-5.
D Division: “Merica” 3-1; The Slow Burn Wolfpack 3-3; Wolf Den, Inc. 1-3; Them Guys 1-5; Self Made Ballerz 0-4.
E Division: The Dozers 6-0; Master Batters 6-0; Los Chilaquiles 2-4; Swingers 2-4; Brew Boyz 1-5; These Guys 1-5.
WOMEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 13
Platinum Division: cKc 6-0; Uglies 2-0; Sherberts 1-3; Warrior Diva’s 1-3; Dirty Auntie’s 0-4.
Gold Division: Diamond Dolls 4-2; Unicorn Balls 4-2; T&T Lounge/Mickey’s Misfits 4-2; Salty Pitches 2-4; Lucky Ladies 2-4; Squintz 2-4.
