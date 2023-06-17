Golf
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION T’s & F’s, June 14
Gross: Shelley Alcala 53.
Net: 1, Lupe Leach 40; 2, Connie Rogers 40.5.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Sub Par, June 13
Low Gross: Aimy Dowdy 89.
Low Net: (tie) Pat Mosley 71, Sandi Morris 71, Denise Helms 71, Prudence Martian 71.
A Division — Gross: 1, (tie) Aimy Dowdy 80, Prudence Martian 80. Net: 1, Denise Helms 61; 2, Pat Wehr 65.
B Division — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 84; 2, Sandi Morris 88. Net: 1, Pat Mosley 59; 2, Robyn Berndt 60.
C Division — Gross: 1, Carrol Storkel 89; 2, Betsy Kelly 92. Net: 1, Deb Bruland 56; 2, Marilyn Mason 59.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Flag Tournament, June 14
1, Pamala Kingsboro; 2, Vivian Carl; 3, Sue Martin; 4, (tie) Trudy Ledwich, Paula Bush.
Low Gross, June 14
A Division: 1, (tie) Angie Sybouts 49, Marilee Sinclair 48; 2, (tie) Paula Bush 49, Nancy Johannson 49.
B Division: 1, (tie) Wanda Stokes 50, Sue Martin 50; 2, Pam Kingsboro 51.
C Division: 1, (tie) Jill Perry 61, Karen Hovin 61; 2, Diane Vilhauer 66.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, June 15
1, Chuck & Daphne Martin-Lee & Paula Bush 38; 2, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro-Steve & Linda Manske 41.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION Weekly Game Payout, June 10
Gross: 1, Jeff Widdows 71; 2, Jarett Hatfield 72.
Net: 1, Bryan Riel 68; 2, (tie) Rob O’Brien 69, David Ramynke 69; 4, (tie) Jesse Chavez 70, Michael De Leon 70.
Weekly Game, June 14
Gross: 1, Shane Snell 69; 2, Fred Mercy 71.
Net: 1, Brian Harris 66; 2, Erick Holden 67; 3, (tie) Rich Millet 69, Don Gibson 69.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Captain’s Cup/Monthly Medal
Captain’s Cup: 1, Ann Hall 63.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Mary Roche 82. Net: 1, Melissa Keeter 67; 2, Barbara Walkenhauer 69.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Ann Hall 83. Net: 1, (tie) Merilee Hurson 70, Cricket Callarman 70.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Sousley 95. Net: 1, (tie) Judy Rozelle 71, Kay Carbery 71.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Monthly Medal, June 15
First Flight — Gross: Christy Frodyce 91. Net: Janet Bassell 72.
Second Flight — Gross: Joan LaFramboise 95. Net: Lo Donaldson 74.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 106. Net: Torrie Melton 76.
Riverside qualifying — Low Net: Joan LaFramboise 66.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 12
A Division: T&T 3-1, Ligma 2-2, Slowburn Wolfpack 2-2, Sun City Electric 1-3.
B Division: Whispering Eyes 4-0, LDI Mudsharks 2-2, Caballero’s 1-1, Grizzly Espresso 1-3, Gotta Catch’em All 0-2.
C Division: Space Bound 6-0, TBD 2-2, Valley Brewers 2-2, Wolf Den, Inc. 1-3, Them Guys 1-5.
D Division: Jim”N”Em 4-0, Bench Warmers 3-1, Lucky Mothers 3-1, Desperado’s 2-2, Slackers 0-4, Band Of Brothers WVFC 0-4.
E Division: Self-Made Ballerz 6-0, Dozers 4-2, Team Green 1-5, Kershaw 1-5.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 12
Platinum Division: Dirty Auntie’s 3-1, Uglies 3-3, Diamond Dolls 2-2, Warrior Divas 2-2, Sherberts 2-4.
Gold Division: Lady Bugs MF 4-0, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 3-3, Squintz 3-3, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 2-4, Salty Pitches 2-4, Truly Fabulous 2-4.
CSSA COED SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 12
Adams Division: Rounders 18-0, Bad News Addicts 16-2, Team Infinity 10-8, Ball Busters 9-9, Bout Dat Life 6-12, Clean Up Crew 5-13, Bill’s Friends 4-14, The Diamond Rockers 0-18.
