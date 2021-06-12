Golf
Intervalley
WOMEN'S DIVISION
At SunTides, June 8
Low Gross: 1, Denise Helms (YE) 80; 2, Nancy Graf (YE) 81.
Low Net: 1, D.J. Angotti (ST) 63; 2, Crystal Barth (SC) 66.
Gross: 1, Barb LaBissoniere (YCC) 83; 2, Shawn Abbot (ST) 85; 3, (tie) Nancy Slinkard (ST) 86, Janet Smith (MA) 86; 5, (tie) Shelley Alcala (MA) 87, Terri Jackson (YCC) 87, Pene James (YCC) 87, Cho Kyoungsook (SC) 87; 9, Cindi Stewart (YCC) 88; 10, Mary Hubbard (Ell) 90; 11, Roxcie Dills (YCC) 91; 12, Ann Hall (YCC) 92.
Net: 1, (tie) Sally Bereth (YCC) 67, Cricket Callerman (YCC) 67; 3, (tie) Dee Wallgren (Z) 68, Judy Jones (SC) 68, Mary Olin (SC) 68; 6, (tie) Jerry Hill (ST) 69, Barb Walkenhauer (YCC) 69; 8, (tie) Merilee Hursoz (YCC) 70, Sally Anderson (ST) 70, Nancy Slinkard (ST) 70, Torrie Melton (YE) 70; 12, Katy Bossert (Z) 71.
---
Apple Tree
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Gross & Net, June 9
Gross: 1, Claudette Haubner 94; 2, Shaun Abbott 95; 3, Marlene O'Halloran 104.
Net: 1, Linda Matthias 72; 2, Louise Snyder 79; 3, Barb Kinloch 81.
---
Mount Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Blind Draw, June 10
Gross: 1, Joel Elder-Dean Jorgensen 72; 2, (tie) Ron Eakin-Joe Hoptowit 75, Troy Wilmoth-Randy Anderson 75.
Net: 1, Dennis Besel-Conrad Besel 65; 2, Ken Hornstein-Mick Panarello 66; 3, James Rogers-Johnny Hornastein 67; 4, (tie) Dave Arcano-Vern Stephenson 68, Mark Chambers-Chet Terrel 68.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Pick 9 Before You Start, June 9
Gross: 1, Shelley Alcala 41.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 27.5; 2, Betty Carl 30.
---
SunTides
MEN'S DIVISION
President's Cup, June 5-6
Low Gross: Perry McCormick 152.
Low Net: Rod Woogerd 137.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Ron Wyles 154; 2, Jeff Heil 155. Net: 1, Mike Wise 147; 2, Dustin Cass 148; 3, Dan Williams 149.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Greg Bickel 171, Jerry Speer 171. Net: 1, Jim Strokland 148; 2, Tim Lacy 149; 3, Don Dufault 150.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Don Fisher 171; 2, Alex Popov 183. Net: 1, Jim Kean 145; 2, Joe Donahue 149; 3, Gordon Forbes 151.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Jerry Ward 182; 2, Rod Johnston 186. Net: 1, Jeff Dowdy 140; 2, John Dabari 141; 3, Rick Mason 151.
KP's — Saturday: Jeff Heil, Hole No. 3, 16-4; Marlin Davis, Hole No. 7, 6-11; Don Khile, Hole No. 13, 5-11; Jerry Speer, Hole No. 16, 5-9; Jason Harmon, Hole No. 17, 29-6. Sunday: Don Franks, Hole No. 3, 6-7; Jason Harmon, Hole No. 7, 7-2; Don Clark, Hole No. 13, 10-10; Greg Bickel, Hole No. 16, 4-10; Don Clark, Hole No. 17, 11-2.
---
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Hybrids & Irons only, June 9
A Division: 1, (tie) Cathy Kehm 46, Marilee Sinclair 46; 3, Wanda Stokes 49.
B Division: 1, Marilee Brothers 53; 2, (tie) Ellen Mattich 55, Paula Redd 55.
C Division: 1, Judy Davis 58; 2, Diane Vilhauer 61.
COUPLES DIVISION
Red, White and Blue, June 10
1, Lee & Paula Bush 41; 2, Monty & Vivian Carl 43; 3, Tom & Cathy Kehm 45; 4, Dean & Wanda Stokes 50; 5, Diane Vilhauer-Trudy Ledwich 52; 6, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 54; 7, Merl & Marilee Brothers 55.
---
Yakima Country Club
MEN'S DIVISION
President's Cup, June 5-6
President Cup: Shane Snell 146.
Captains Cup: Lance Dodeward 137.
Senior Cup: Jeff Louman 151.
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Mike Vanwingerden 147; 2, Jeff Widdows 152; 3, Ward Jackson 155. Net: 1, Terry Harrington 144; 2, (tie) Craig Barnes 148, Larry Loomis 148.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Mike Smith 168; 2, (tie) Marv Swainson 173, Mark Littleton 173. Net: 1, Dennis Sierts 149; 2, Bruce Simpson 153; 3, (tie) Alan Cottle 154, Doug Doty 154.
White Tee Flight — Gross: 1, Bill Boggess 163. Net: 1, Ron Hoffman 148; 2, Brian Davey 153.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Guest Day, June 10
Low Net: 1, Ann Hall-Lara Clayton 69.
Mulliganettes First Flight: 1, (tie) Barb Fortier-Darcy Wahl 69, Patricia Boggess-Nancy Slinkard 69; 3, Pene James-Denise Helms 70.
Hackerettes Second Flight: 1, Barb Walkenhauer-Marilyn Hunter 69; 2, Ellen Gibson-D.J. Angotti 73; 3, Kathy Parrish-Kathy Bauer 74.
Dufferettes Third Flight: 1, Shirley Boggess-Martian Prudenece 69; 2, Merilee Buehler-Jan Shuel 72; 3, Gay Dorsey-Pam Stamschror 79.
---
Yakima Elks
COUPLES DIVISION
Sunday Couples, June 6
Gross: Dan & SHelly Yarbrough 79; (tie) Ted & Lori Nulliner 80, Brent Kinney-Debbie Nethery 80.
Net: Denny & Judy Stone 63; Gary Pero-Betty Waldrum 67; Herk & Barb Hannon 68.