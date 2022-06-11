Golf
Intervalley
WOMEN’S DIVISION At SunTides, June 2
Low Gross: 1, Pat Martin (YCC) 79; 2, Roxie Dills (YCC) 85.
Low Net: 1, Helen Wendt (ST) 64; 2, (tie) Pat Sugden (YE) 68, Pat Wehr (ST) 68.
Gross: (tie) Denise Helms (YE) 88, Nancy Slinkard (ST) 88; (tie) Melissa Keeter (YCC) 90, Pene James (YCC) 90; Aimy Dowdy (ST) 96; Merilee Hurson (YCC) 97; Chris Hall (YE) 98; Cheryl Miller (Z) 99; Gloria Cronkite (YE) 100; Ruth Scott (ST) 101; Detta Hanson (YCC) 108; S00n La Framboise (YE) 109.
Net: (tie) Bark Hannon (YE) 69, Teresa Carlson (ST) 69; Kathy Adkinson (YCC) 70; (tie) Candy Boggs (Z) 71, Jerry Hill (ST) 71, Pat Mosley (ST) 71; Terri Gallipo (ST) 73; (tie) Ruth Middleton (Z) 75, Robyn Berndt (ST) 75; (tie) Kris Russi (YE) 77, Carrol Storkel (ST) 77; Judy Warninger (YEE) 78.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, June 1
Gross: Carol Monholland 80.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 67; 2, (tie) Lupe Leach 73, Gloria Hintze 73.
Selective 9, June 8
Gross: Gloria Hintze 42.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 27.5; 2, Lupe Leach 31.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION 3 clubs & a putter, June 8
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 47; 2, Marilee Sinclair 49.
B Division: 1, Gaye Pryse 52; 2, Marci Snyder 55.
C Division: 1, Janie Richartz 58; 2, Karen Woodin 60.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, June 9
1, Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson-Jim & Janie Richartz 37; 2, Lee & Paula Bush-Pamala Kingsboro-Trudy Ledwich 38; 3, Tom & Cathy Kehm-Mike Sparling-Ellen Matich 41.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Odd or Even, June 9
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 49. Net: Barb Hannon 40.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 47. Net: Christy Fordyce 39.
Third Flight — Gross: Lori Murphy 53. Net: Judy Stone 37.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 6
A Division: Cardinals 4-0; Hoops 2-0; The Goonies 2-2; 509 Swingers 0-2; Gotta Catch ‘Em All 0-4.
B Division: Lambda Lambda Lambda 4-0; Little Dutch Inn Mudsharks 4-0; Cuevas & Villa 2-2; Resurrected 2-2; Ligma 0-4; Valley Brewers 0-4.
C Division: Caballero’s 4-0; Dirty Soxs 2-2; I’d Hit That 2-2; Desperado’s 2-2; Chambers Mech. Slackers 1-3; TBD 1-3.
D Division: The Slow Burn Wolfpack 3-1; “Merica” 1-1; Them Guys 1-3’ Wolf Den, Inc. 1-3; Self Made Ballerz 0-2.
E Division: The Dozers 4-0; Master Batters 4-0; Los Chilaquiles 2-2; Brew Boys 1-3; These Guys 1-3; Swingers 0-4.
WOMEN’S ASA SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 6
Platinum Division: cKc 4-0; Uglies 2-0; Sherberts 1-1; Warrior Diva’s 1-3; Dirty Auntie’s 0-4.
Gold Division: Diamond Dolls 3-1; Unicorn Balls 3-1; Salty Pitches 2-2; T&T Lounge/Mickey’s Misfits 2-2; Lucky Ladies 1-3; Squintz 1-3.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC SPRING LEAGUE Final Standings
A Division: Air Traffic Control 9-3; Cascade 8-4; Nah You Set 6-6; The Kick Aces 5-7; Dig This Two 2-10.
B Division: I’d Hit That 11-1; Vertically Challenged 10-2; Spike Punch 5-7; Low Expectations 3-9; Sweet Digs 1-11.
C Division: Demon Slayers 9-3; Nothing But Net 9-3; Set Me Bro 7-5; We Try 6-6; BDNKRCHD 3-9; Odd Squad 2-10.
D Division: Iguanas 9-2; Smashed 8-4; Amigos, Amigos, Amigos 7-5; All About The Ace 4-8; Block Busters 2-10.
