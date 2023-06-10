Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS SUMMER LEAGUE Results, June 6-8
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Durham/Wetch 18, West Valley Dragons Mendoza 4.
2nd grade boys: East Valley 25, West Valley 7; Yakima 24, Granger 13; East Valley 19, West Valley 4; West Valley 31, Yakima 5; East Valley 29, Granger 9.
2nd grade girls: Yakima 34, Wapato 2; Sunnyside 21, West Valley 0; Zillah 10, West Valley 8; Granger 10, West Valley 4; West Valley 8, Moxee 6; West Valley Dragons Braley 20, West Valley Dragons Brandt 2.
3rd grade boys: Yakima 14, Grandview 8; White Swan 34, Grandview 17; Mabton 22, West Valley 6.
3rd grade girls: Zillah 22, Mabton 6; Zillah-Leopards 27, Zillah-Cubs 3; Grandview 20, Mabton 1.
4th grade boys: West Valley Swish Sneaker Squeaker 21, West Valley Dragons Bemis 6; Granger 29, Royal City 13; Mabton 34, Toppenish 11; Toppenish 32, Royal City 15; Pasco 25, Tri City 23; Grandview 37, Granger 22.
4th grade girls: Yakima 27, White Swan 18; Grandview 19, Mabton 0; Zillah 28, West Valley 8.
5th grade boys: Sunnyside 60, Yakima 13; Yakima 36, Grandview 18; Prosser 59, Union Gap 2; Mabton 50, Naches 4; Sunnyside 39, Grandview 15; Yakima 33, Mabton 20.
5th grade girls: Sunnyside 56, Granger 12; Richland 23, Mabton 6; Wapato 41, Union Gap 8; Grandview 16, Yakima 15; Union Gap 31, Yakima 15; Sunnyside 29, Richland 3.
6th grade boys: Grandview 41, Zillah 33; Zillah 34, Toppenish 17; Granger 15, Selah 0; Yakima 34, Mabton 11; Grandview 42, Granger 29; Yakima 28, Toppenish 14.
6th grade girls: Wapato 19, Yakima 13; Valley Girls 24, Yakima 12; West Richland 29, Grandview 8.
7th grade boys: Toppenish 15, Sunnyside 0; Sunnyside 60, West Valley 25; West Valley 61, Yakima 27; Toppenish 28, East Valley 18; Yakima Valley 59, Sunnyside 33; West Valley-Dragons 15, West Valley-Swish-Hill 0; Sunnyside 41, Yakima 19; Sunnyside 51, Toppenish 23.
7th grade girls: Toppenish 41, Zillah 19; Yakima 47, Zillah 31.
8th grade boys: Grandview 75, Goldendale 28; Yakima 56, Zillah 33; Grandview 100, Kiona Benton 20; Toppenish 65, Sunnyside 54.
8th grade girls: Prosser 41, Sunnyside 39; East Valley 50, West Valley 4; Sunnyside 42, Prosser 37.
High School JV boys — Mt. Adams: Davis 72, Granger 13; Sunnyside 86, Wapato 45; Sunnyside 59, White Swan 58; White Swan 66, Granger 56; Eisenhower 53, Wapato 51. Mt. Rainier: Union Gap 48, Sunnyside 38; Sunnyside 44, Eisenhower 34; Sunnyside 54, White Swan 11; White Swan 17, Selah 74; Union Gap 63, Mabton 16.
High School JV girls: White Swan 39, East Valley 21; Zillah 57, Kiona Benton 28; Zillah 54, East Valley 24; Kiona Benton 41, White Swan 39.
High School V boys: Selah 65, Eisenhower 63; Naches 72, Granger 55; Wapato 68, Highland 36; Riverside Christian 66, Mabton 54; Eisenhower 92, Granger 42.
High School V girls: Grandview 55, Toppenish 41; Mabton 46, Toppenish 43; East Valley 60, White Swan 22; Grandview 43. East Valley 40.
Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION ECCI Tournament, June 7
Gross: Lynda Matthews 64.
Net: Kristy Little 79.
Mutt & Jeff, June 7
Low Gross: Kristy Little 83.
Low Net: Lara Clayton 70.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 34; 2, Lara Clayton 33.5.
Net: 1, Shaun Abbott 43; 2, Barb Kinloch 39.5.
Birdies: Shaun Abbott, Hole No. 2; Lara Clayton, Hole No. 2; Carolyn Henyan, Hole No. 13; Kristy Little, Hole No. 13.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, June 7
Gross: Shelley Alcala 95.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 73; 2, Betty Carl 75.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, June 3
Low Gross: Chelsea Frontis 77.
Low Net: Denise Helms 63.
A Division — Gross: 1, Chelsea Frontis 77; 2, Denise Helms 82; 3, Shaun Abbott 83. Net: 1, (tie) Claudette Haubner 68, Aimy Dowdy 68; 3, Prudence Martian 71.
B Division — Gross: 1, Joanna Calderwood 92; 2, Linda Plummer 96; 3, Jan Crocker 97. Net: 1, Susann Lowary 68; 2, (tie) Kathy Adkison 71, Kay Warneke 71.
C Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 99; 2, Betsy Kelly 109; 3, Candi Broadfoot 114. Net: 1, Marilyn Mason 69; 2, Jerry Hill 82; 3, Carol Storkel 83.
Intervalley, June 6
Low Gross: Shelly Yarbrough (YE) 82.
Low Net: Carol Storkel (ST) 67.
Gross: (tie) Pat Martin (YCC) 83, Terri Jackson (YCC) 83, Kristi Little (ST) 83; Kyoungsook Chou (SC) 84; (tie) Melissa Keeter (YCC) 88, Pene James (YCC) 88, Tricia Boggess (YCC) 88.
Net: (tie) Denise Helms (YE) 70, Kandie Baker (SC) 70, Aimy Dowdy (ST) 70; (tie) Shaun Abbott (ST) 71, Ruth Scott (ST) 71; Kathy Johnson (SC) 73.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Qualify for Apple Jack-Low Net, June 7
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 37; 2, (tie) Paula Bush 39, Leslie Smyer 39.
B Division: 1, Sue Martin 34; 2, Jan Foster 38.5.
C Division: 2, Karen Hovis 36; 2, Judy Davis 39.
Qualified for Apple Jack: Cathy Kehm 37; Jan Foester 38.5; Paula Bush 39; Leslie Smyer 39; Pam Kingsboro 39; Trudy Ledwich 39; Judy Davis 39.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, June 8
1, Steve & Linda Manske-Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson 39; 2, Lee & Paula Bush-Pamala Kingsboro-Trudy Ledwich 40.
Yakima Country Club
MEN’S DIVISION President’s Cup Results
President Cup: Shane Snell 138.
Captains Cup: Antonio Silva 133.
Senior Cup: Doug Hearron 159.
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Mike VanWingerden 142; 2, Steve Mercy 148; 3, Gabe Runge 150. Net: 1, (tie) Sergio Sanchez 136, Jarett Hatfield 136; 3, Michael Roche 140.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Doug Federspiel 162; 2, Don Ricci 169; 3, Michael Smith 170. Net: 1, Mike Moore 143; 2, Michael DeLeon 145; 3, Ken Borello 150.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Ryan Moore 173; 2, Mathew Smith 177; 3, Gerry McGree 179. Net: 1, Roberto Silva 140; 2, Raul Martinez 141; 3, Michael Dubrule 150.
White Tee Flight — Gross: 1, Charlie Eglin 157. Net: 1, Marv Swainson 144; 2, (tie) Bruce Allen 146, Charlie Ballard 146.
Weekly Game, June 7
Gross: 1, Mike Van Wingerden 70; 2, Fred Mercy 73. Net: 1, Raul Martinez 65; 2, Sergio Sanchez 66; 3, Michael DeLeon 70.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Rubies & Sapphires, June 1
Front 9 Best Ball, Back 9 Alt. Shot: Pat Martin-Tricia Boggess vs. Mary Roche-Terri Jackson 2-0-0-2; Roxcie Dills-Barb LaBissoniere vs. Pene James-Debbie Holbrook 2-0-0-2; Linsa Depew-Terri Schaake vs. Toni Ballard-Barb Walkenhauer 2-0-2-0; Cricket Callarman-Dianne Harris vs. Melissa Keeter-Linda Kostello Kelly 1-1-1-1; Barb Heinzen-Merilee Buehler vs. Karn Sousley-Judy Nagle 0-2-2-0; Detta Hanson-Kay Carbery vs. Bonnie Prediletto-Cyndi Conner 0-2-2-0; Lilly Lee Anderson-Kathy Parris vs. Sarah Morgan-Gay Dorsey 2-0-2-0. Totals 9-5-9-5.
Day 1 Totals: Rubies 18, Sapphires 10.
Scotch Twosomes: Pat Martin-Terri Schaake vs. Debbie Holbrook-Toni Ballard 1-1; Roxie Dills-Barb Heinzen vs. Terri Jackson-Bonnie Prediletto 0-2; Linda Depew-Kay Carbery vs. Pene James-Sarah Morgan 2-0; Barb LaBissoniere-Merilee Buehler vs. Mary Roche-Barb Walkenhauer 1-1; Tricia Bogges-Dianne Harris vs. Melissa Keeter-Cyndi Conner 2-0; Cricket Callarman-Kathy Parrish vs. Ellen Gibson-Gay Dorsey 0-2; Detta Hanson-Lilly Lee Anderson vs. Judy Nagle-Karen Sousley 0-2. Totals 6-8.
Singles: Pat Martin vs. Debbie Holbrook 2-0; Terri Schaake vs. Toni Ballard 2-0; Roxcie Dills vs. Terri Jackson 0-0; Barb Heinzen-Bonnie Prediletto 0-2; Linda Depew vs. Pene James 2-0; Kay Carbery vs. Sarah Morgan 2-0; Barb LaBissoniere vs. Mary Roche 0-2; Merilee Buehler vs. Barb Walkenhauer 2-0; Tricia Boggess vs. Melissa Keeter 0-2; Dianne Harris vs. Cyndi Conner 2-0; Cricket Callarman vs. Ellen Gibson 2-0; Kathy Parrish vs. Gay Dorsey 0-2; Detta Hanson vs. Judy Nagle 0-2; Lilly Lee Anderson vs. Karen Sousley 1-1. Totals 15-13.
Final Totals: Rubies 39, Sapphires 31.
Ladies’ 18 Payout, June 8
First Flight — Gross: 1, Tricia Boggess 83. Net: 1, Melissa Keeter 68; 2, Linda Depew 71.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Ellen Gibson 83. Net: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 66; 2, Merilee Buehler 69.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Sousley 96. Net: 1, Lilly Lee Anderson 74; 2, Kay Carbery 78.
Thrown Out 3 Worst: 1, Ellen Gibson 46.
COUPLES DIVISION Sundowners Payout, June 2
Gross: 1, Tom Wilcox-Hope Neidhold-Kevin & Anne Good 30.
Net: 1, Tom & Barb LaBissoniere-Dave & Janine Connell 34; 2, Fred & Tressa Mercy-Mike Poppoff-Gay Dorsey 35.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION US Open Mixer, June 3
Team Best Ball — Gross: 1, Frontis-Brink-Enright-Plaster 146; 2, vonZimmermann-Smith-Benfiet-Ramirez 153; 3, (tie) Valdez-Fitzgerald-Bassell-Edwards 154, Pechtel-Melton-Sheffield-Laurrent 154, Reeves-Munson-Licea-Wilkins 154. Net: 1, (tie) McKay-Meloy-Gamache-Eglin 138, Larkin-Lancaster-Enright-Lazar 128; 3, Anderson-Masterman-Holtzinger-Hannon 131.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Frontis 68; 2, Larkin 73; 3, (tie) Hutchins 75, Reeves 75. Net: 1, (tie) Griff 68, Smith 68; 3, McKay 70.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Nicholls 83, Brink 83; 3, Tull 85. Net: 1, Meloy 71; 2, Murphy 73; 3, (tie) Woodward 74, Benfiet 74, Melton 74.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Sheffield 85; 2, Enright 91; 3, Bassell 92. Net: 1, Plaster 68; 2, Hannon 70; 3, Chin 73.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Green Tees, June 8
First Flight — Gross: (tie) Betty Waldrum 85, Barb Hannon 85. Net: Gloria Cronkhite 70.
Second Flight — Gross: Janet Bassell 89. Net: Lori Murphy 67.
Third Flight — Gross: Judy Stone 100. Net: Torrie Melton 81.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 5
A Division: Ligma 2-0, T&T 1-1, Slowburn Wolfpack 1-1, Sun City Electric 0-2.
B Division: Whispering Eyes 2-0, Caballero’s 1-1, Grizzly Espresso 1-1, Gotta Catch’em All 0-0, LDI Mudsharks 0-2.
C Division: Space Bound 4-0, TBD 2-2, Wolf Den, Inc. 1-1, Them Guys 1-3, Valley Brewers 0-2.
D Division: Jim”N”Em 2-0, Bench Warmers 2-0, Desperado’s 1-1, Lucky Mothers 1-1, Slackers 0-2, Band of Brothers WVFC 0-2.
E Division: Self-Made Ballerz 4-0, Dozers 2-2, Team Green 1-3, Kershaw 1-3.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, June 5
Platinum Division: Dirty Auntie’s 3-1, Uglies 2-2, Diamond Dolls 1-1, Warrior Divas 1-1, Sherberts 1-3.
Gold Division: Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 3-1, Lady Bugs MF 2-2, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 2-2, Squintz 2-2, Salty Pitches 1-3, Truly Fabulous 0-4.
CSSA COED SOFTBALL LEAGUE Standings, June 5
Adams Division: Rounders 14-2, Bad News Addicts 14-2, Team Infinity 9-7, Ball Busters 7-9, Bout Dat Life 5-11, Clean Up Crew 5-11, Bill’s Friends 4-12, The Diamond Rockers 0-16.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
COED SPRING LEAGUE Final Standings
A Division: Air Traffic Control 14-4, Consensual Sets 11-7, Block Party 10-8, Demon Slayer 1-17.
B Division: HODO 16-2, I’d Hit That 10-8, Set Me Bro 9-90, Spiked Punch 1-17.
C Division: Aces & Clubs 17-1, Safe Sets 7-11, Crash Carts 6-12, Get Serves 6-12.
D Division: BDNKRCHDS 13-5, Unprotected Sets 13-5, Odd Squad 9-9, Skyline Spikers 1-17.
E Division: Amigos Amigos Amigos 14-4, Lightning Strike 12-6, All About That Ace 11-7, Notorious Dig 7-11, Iguanas 7-11, That’s What She Set 3-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.