Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Appleseed Tournament
Net Champion: Kristy Little 144.
Throw Out Three Holes, July 26
Low Gross: Kristy Little 80.
Low Net: Shaun Abbott 70.
Gross: 1, Kristy Little 66; 2, Lynda Matthews 68.
Net: 1, Barb Walkenhauer 50; 2, Shaun Abbott 51.
Birdies: Barb Walkenhauer, Hole No. 2; Kristy Little, Hole No. 8; Shaun Abbott, Hole No. 13.
Chip-ins: Lara Clayton, Hole No. 7; Kristy Little, Hole No. 8.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Select Nine, July 25
Gross: 1, (tie) Connie Rogers 46, Lupe Leach 46.
Net: 1, DeeDee Gasseling 35.5; 2, Debbie Anderson 38.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Gross & Net, July 25
Low Gross: Lynda Matthews 80.
Low Net: Marilyn Mason 66.
A Division — Gross: 1, Lynda Matthews 80; 2, Kristy Little 83. Net: 1, (tie) Kris Sterns 68, Denise Helms 68, Linda Plummer 68.
B Division — Gross: 1, Terri Gallipo 95; 2, Tina Goodwin 102. Net: 1, Susann Lowary 71; 2, Robyn Berndt 75.
C Division — Gross: 1, Carrol Storkel 105; 2, Dawn Hester 110. Net: 1, Marilyn Mason 66; 2, Deb Bruland 74.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Card Draw for Team Play, July 26
1, (tie) Cathy Kehm-Angie Sybouts-Kay Stens-Sue Martin 28, Paula Redd-Jan Foster-Diane Vilhauer-Marci Snyder 28, Claudia Rohlfs-Karen Hovis-MichelleHarding-Jessica Carter 28; 2, Paula Bush-Daphne Martin-Pam Kingsboro 29.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION Member-Guest Day, July 20
Low Net: 1, Barb LaBissoniere-Sonya McLaughlin 68.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Pat Martin-Chris Scacco 72. Net: 1, Melissa Keeter-Cindi Stewart 71; 2, (tie) Patricia Boggess-Prudence Martian 72, Roxcie Dills-Cathy Blore 72.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Debbie Holbrook-Linda Plummer 81. Net: 1, Ellen Gibson-DJ Angotti 72; 2, (tie) Cricket Callarman-Marilyn Hunter 75, Tressa Mercy-Shelly Erickson 75.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Sousley-Diana Chaplin 90. Net: 1, Cyndi Conner-Karen Hyatt 75; 2, Merilee Buehler-Belinda Buehler 78.
KP Winners — First Flight: Laurie Erickson 15-7. Second Flight: Debbie Holbrook 14-6. Third Flight: Merilee Buehler 19-9.
Long Drive Winners — First Flight: Pene James. Second Flight: Carrie Satler. Third Flight: Diana Chaplin.
Chipping Contest Winner: 1, Chris Scacco.
Ladies’ 18 Payout, July 27
First Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Patricia Martin 77, Patricia Boggess 77. Net: 1, Terri Jackson 70; 2, Mary Roche 75.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Debbie Holbrook 86. Net: 1, Cricket Callarman 72; 2, Linda DePew 79.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Dianne Harris 90. Net: 1, Karen Sousley 73; 2, Detta Hanson 75.
Lowest Amount of Putts: 1, Patricia Boggess 29.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION 2-Man Best Ball, July 22
Overall Gross Champions: Gay Hutchins-Corey Degrood.
Overall Net Champions: Marcus McKimmy-Greg Lybeck.
First Flight — Gross: 1, George Pechtel-Kenny Leadon; 2, (tie) Dusty Frontis-Jeff Larkin, Heath Reeves-John Mark. Net: 1, Derek Wood-Max Turnquist; 2, Max von Zimmermann-Josh Smith; 3, Aaron Adams-Matt Valdez.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Chris Jewett-Michael Goodrich, Thomas Burnham-Marc Lilleberg; 3, Brian Holtziner-Brian Griff. Net: 1, (tie) Randy Meloy-Brett Sheffield, Jed Cawley-Murphree-Hunter Lott; 3, Chuck Colmenero-Nick Colmenero.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Chad Crow-Cody Crow; 2, Reggie Hull-Michael Hull; 3, Jeff Jones-Lew Bassell. Net: 1, Ernie Edwards-Clint Edwards; 2, Scott Bardwell-Dan Smith; 3, (tie) Don Phipps-Michael Peabody, Alan McKeel-Stacy Young.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Criss Cross, July 27
First Flight — Gross: Denise Helms 37. Net: Janet Bassell 30.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 42. Net: Lori Murphy 30.
Third Flight — Gross: Torrie Melton 47. Net: Judy Stone 30.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 24
A Division: T&T 5-1, Whispering Eyes 4-2, Slow Burn Wolfpack 3-3, The Dutch 0-6.
B Division: Grizzly Espresso 5-1, Heights Church 5-1, Sun city Electric 2-4, Space Bound 0-6.
C Division: Spurs Bomberz 3-3, Self-Made Ballerz 3-3, Wolf Den, Inc. 3-3, TBD 1-5.
D Division: Lucky Mothers 6-0, Slackers 4-2, Shockers 0-6, Dozers 0-6.
E Division: Band Of Brothers WVFC 4-2, Team Green 3-3, Fly Ballers 2-4, Hit Men 2-4, Kershaw 1-5, HellaWattz 0-6.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 24
Platinum Division: Uglies 6-0, Lady Bugs MF 4-2, Sherberts 3-3, cKc 3-3, Dirty Aunties 1-5, Warrior Diva’s 1-5.
Gold Division: Salty Pitches 4-2, Truly Fabulous 2-2, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 2-2, Miller’s T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 1-3, Squintz 1-5.
COED SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 24
Adams Division: Big Mouth Dinger Hitters 4-0, Team USA 4-2, Get Kraken “Fisheries” 0-6.
Bachelor Division: Alley Cats 6-0, The Unathletics 4-4, Pastime Friends 2-6, Powder Puffs 2-6, Dye Hardz 1-3, MultiCare Supply Chain Smokers 1-5.
