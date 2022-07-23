Golf
Apple Tree
WOMEN’S DIVISION Appleseed Tournament, July 13 & July 20
Winner: Marlene O’Halloran 146.
Regular Play, July 20
Low Gross: Kristy Little 87.
Low Net: Marlene O’Halloran 70.
Chip In: Kristy Little, Hole no. 11.
Birdies: Shaun Abbott, Hole No. 13; Lara Clayton, Hole No. 7.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONES, July 12
Gross: 1, Gloria Hintze 43.
Net: 1, Opal Krauter 27; 2, Connie Rogers 30.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Putts, July 19
Low Gross: Lynda Matthews 82.
Low Net: Crystal Marey 66.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Denise Helms 47; 2, Kristy Little 53; 3, Lynda Matthews 54. Net: 1, Shaun Abbott 44.5; 2, Joanna Calderwood 47; 3, (tie) Prudence Martian 48, Claudette Haubner 48.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Jerry Hill 65; 2, Susan Dasher 68; 3, Kris Sterns 70. Net: 1, Rhonda Rasmussen 50.5; 2, Robyn Berndt 53.5; 3, Ann Bowen 56.5.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Crystal Marey 67; 2, Helen Wendt 72; 3, Dawn Hester 80. Net: 1, Tina Goodwin 52.5; 2, (tie) Leslie Cuillier 60, Candi Broadfoot 60.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Two-Gal Scramble Tournament, July 20
1, Paul Bush-Diane Vilhauer 90; 2, Cathy Kehm-Jill Perry 93; 3, Nancy Johannson-Judy Davis 94.
COUPLES DIVISION Scramble, July 14
1, (tie) Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson-Jim & Janie Richartz 35, Tom & Cathy Kehm-Lee & Paula Bush 35.
Scramble, July 21
1, Lee & Paula Bush 40; 2, Tom & Cathy Kehm 41.
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN’S DIVISION 18 Payout, July 21
First Flight — Gross: 1, Terri Jackson 89. Net: 1, Ann Hall 70; 2, Teri Schaake 72.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Ellen Gibson 96. Net: 1, Kathy Adkison 69; 2, Bonnie Prediletto 73.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Judy Nagle 99. Net: 1, Kay Carberry 70; 2, Detta Hanson 73.
Low Net 9 Hole Score: 1, Kathy Adkison 29.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION Fewest Putts, July 14
First Flight: 1, Barb Hannon 27; 2, Nancy Pollock 33.
Second Flight: 1, (tie) Gloria Cronkhite 31, Chris Hall 31.
Third Flight: 1, Ruth Wilkins 32; 2, (tie) Lori Murphy 34, Judy Stone 34.
