Golf
Yakima City Amateur
MEN’S DIVISION Results, July 14-16
Gross: 1, Dusty Frontis (YE) 69-71-70—210; 2, George Pechtel (YE) 72-72-72—216; 3, (tie) Mike Vanwingerden (YCC) 73-76-71—220, Jeff Widdows (YCC) 70-75-75—220; 5, Heath Reeves (YE) 74-79-79—232; 6, Jon Inions (BRC) 86-79-74—239; 7, Eric Holden 81-85-77—243; 8, Kevin McCay (YE) 90-82-79—251.
Net: 1, Travis Vanderpool (ST) 69-71-73—213; 2, Corey Degrood (YE) 69-75-72—216; 3, (tie) Robbie Goins (YE) 73-78-70—221, John Mark (AT) 71-76-74—221, Max von Zimmermann (YE) 72-72-77—221; 6, Larry Nevers (ST) 70-76-76—222; 7, Josh Smith (YE) 73-78-73—224; 8, Ryan Durkee (ST) 78-84-79—241.
SENIOR DIVISION Results, July 14-16
Gross: 1, Gary Hutchins (YE) 77-69-78—224; 2, Keith Crimp (Ell) 76-78-78—232; 3, Doug Federspiel (YCC) 85-79-84—248; 4, Dave Crouch (YE) 85-89-81—255; 5, Richard St. Louis (AT) 103-104-112—319.
Net: 1, Jim Johnson (ST) 68-65-71—204; 2, Jerry Speer (ST) 73-72-71—216; 3, Troy Wilmoth (YE) 73-78-72—223; 4, Tim Lacy (ST) 74-78-85—237.
Mount Adams
WOMEN’S DIVISION Bingo, Bango, Bongo, July 19
Betty Carl 16; Gloria Hintze 14; Connie Rogers 12; Opal Krauter 9.
SunTides
WOMEN’S DIVISION Throw Out Putts, July 18
Low Gross: Ruth Scott 83.
Low Net: Jerry Hill 70.
A Division — Gross: 1, Hannah Cobleigh 52; 2, Lynda Matthews 58. Net: 1, Ruth Scott 44; 2, Joanna Calderwood 52.
B Division — Gross: 1, Robyn Berndt 62; 2, Jerry Hill 67. Net: 1, Tina Goodwin 50.5; 2, Kathy Adkison 55.5.
C Division — Gross: 1, Sally Anderson 75; 2, Carrol Storkel 78. Net: 1, Deb Bruland 57; 2, Dawn Hester 61.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Most Par’s w/handicap, July 19
A Division: 1, (tie) Kay Sterns +7, Paula Bush +7, Nancy Johannson +7; 2, Cathy Kehm +6.
B Division: 1, (tie) Paula Redd +8, Jan Foster +8; 2, Trudy Ledwich +6.
C Division: 1, (tie) Jill Perry +3, Karen Hovin +3, Dee Masias +3; 2, Judy Meloy +2.
Yakima Elks
WOMEN’S DIVISION 2-Day Eclectic, July 11 & 13
Overall Gross: Barb Hannon 85.
Overall Net: Judy Stone 65.
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 87. Net: Janet Bassell 68.
Second Flight — Gross: Evva Lange 100. Net: Ruth Wilkins 70.
Fewest Putts, July 13
First Flight: Barb Hannon 30.
Second Flight: Christy Fordyce 31.
Third Flight: Ruth Wilkins 32.
Softball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
MEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 17
A Division: T&T 4-0, Whispering Eyes 3-1, Slow Burn Wolfpack 1-3, The Dutch 0-4.
B Division: Grizzly Espresso 4-0, Heights Church 4-0, Sun City Electric 0-4, Space Bound 0-4.
C Division: Spurs Bomberz 3-1, Self-Made Ballerz 3-1, Wolf Den, Inc. 1-3, TBD 1-3.
D Division: Lucky Mothers 4-0, Slackers 4-0, Shockers 0-4, Dozers 0-4.
E Division: Band Of Brothers WVFC 4-0, Team Green 2-2, Fly Ballers 2-2, Hit Men 2-2, Kershaw 0-4, HellaWattz 0-4.
WOMEN’S SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 17
Platinum Division: Uglies 4-0, Sherberts 3-1, Dirty Aunties 1-3, Warrior Diva’s 1-3, Lady Bugs MF 1-3, cKc 0-4.
Gold Division: Truly Fabulous 2-0, Salty Pitches 3-1, Big Al’s Lucky Ladies 1-1, Squintz 1-3, Millers T&T/Mickey’s Misfits 1-3.
COED SUMMER LEAGUE Standings, July 17
Adams Division: Big Mouth Dinger Hitters 2-2, Team USA 2-2, Get Kraken “Fisheries” 0-4.
Shasta Division: Alley Cats 4-0, The Unathletics 3-3, Pastime Friends 2-4, Powder Puffs 2-4, MultiCare Supple Chain Smokers 1-3, Dye Hardz 0-2.
