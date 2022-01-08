Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 586; Marie Westbrook 475; Sara Jenssen 452. HA-Shaffer 172. L-Decoto Air Park 3-1.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 547; Linda Light 535; Marie Westbrook 489. HA-Shaffer 172. L-Decoto Air Park 6-2.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 3-1, Selah 2-2, Wapato 2-2, Toppenish 1-3.
RESULTS, JAN. 4, 2022
WAPATO 2284, SELAH 2277
Selah (2277)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Joel Moberly=100=95=94=88=84=461
Mark Blondin=99=100=99=94=93=485
Jacob Bolm=99=95=95=88=85=462
Jim Bolm=100=95=95=71=83=444
Leonard Pittman=98=89=90=62=73=412
Ryan Maybee=98=96=95=72=68=425
Wapato (2245+39=2284)
Greg Cuillier=99=98=86=80=87=450
Tim Ryan=94=92=93=94=90=463
Mike Cuillier=96=99=82=75=82=434
Dave Sylvanus=93=88=86=82=90=439
Dan Steinmetz=99=95=92=84=89=459
