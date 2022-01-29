Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Jan. 22-23
1st grade boys: Grandview Lil Hounds Saenz 12, East Valley Thunder 2; West Valley Swish 6, Grandview Little Hounds Castilleja 0; Yakima Lil Pirates 19, Granger Raptors 10; Little Mustangs-Prosser 18, Wildcat Hoopers-Toppenish 5; Yakima Valley Timberwolves 22, Zillah Leopards 5; Grandview Hounds Montes De Oca 18, Yakima Lightning 0.
1st grade girls: West Valley Swish 6, Grandview Storm 0; Grandview Hoopstars 14, Prosser Lady Stangs 1.
2nd grade boys: Granger Spartans 31, Ki-Be Sonderland 0; Prosser Stampede 26, West Valley Swish-Beckstrand 0; West Valley Swish-Cottonwood 13, Mabton Lil Vikes 12; Sunnyside Grizz 12, Grandview Mambas 9; East Valley Boys 14, Wapato 10.
3rd grade boys: Zillah 17, Mabton Vikings 8; Yakima Lightning 16, Sunnyside Christian 8; Kittitas Boys Dragons 20, 509 Insanity-Sunnyside 16; Cle Elum 15, East Valley Dust Devils 9; Yakima Bulldogs 28, Lower Valley Kings 10; Selah Vikings 21, Prosser Red Titans 8; West Valley Swish 29, Yakima Golden Warriors 6.
3rd grade girls: Yakima Fast Twitch 36, Wapato Lil Legeds 1; Rez Bullz-Yakima 12, Yakima Lightning 2; East Valley Red Devils 34, West Valley Swish Cottonwood 0; Sunnyside Christian 12, Selah Vikings 7; Naches Lady Rangers 10, Ki Be Bears Saimeron 9.
4th grade boys: Toppenish Lil Cats 19, Granger Spartan Fire 8; Takeover Elite 42, Selah Slayers 8; Ki-Be Bears-Howard 32, Selah Hoop Squad 8; Ellensburg Splash Brothers 57, 509 Insanity-Sunnyside 8; Yakima Bulldogs 38, White Swan Warriors 5; Goldendale Timberwolves 24, Yakima Lightning 0; Goldendale Timberwolves 20, Yakima Lightning Blue 10; Zillah Sky Force 28, G-Town Ballers-Grandview 15; Selah Vikings 26, Lower Valley Warriors 7; East Valley Men in Black 37, Prosser Mustangs 18.
4th grade girls: Zillah Flight 38, 509 Insanity-Valley Girls 13; Ellensburg Bulldogs 44, West Valley Swish Shockwave 0.
5th grade boys: Ellensburg BD 24, Selah Scorpions 11; West Valley Swish-Hill 29, Toppenish Wildcats 27; Granger Spartans 30, Sunnyside Christian 14; Selah Ballerz 31, Cle Elum 21; East Valley Little Devils 48, Prosser Aces 4; Surge-Wapato 31, Cle Elum 30; CW Sonics-Yakima 22, Crusaders-Yakima 21; Zillah Leopards 34, Monstars-Grandview 28; West Valley Heat 25, Naches Rangers 23.
5th grade girls: Zillah Leopards 15, Prosser Jr. Lady Mustangs 0; East Valley She Devils 46, Naches 6; Yakima Lightning 21, West Valley Swish Pandas 19; Cle Elum 47, Sunnyside Christian 2; Selah Vikings 33, Cle Elum 20; West Valley Swish 15, Prosser Jr. Lady Mustangs 0.
6th grade boys: Prosser 51, Ki Be Bears-Ochoa 6; Zillah Leopards 64, Yakima Valley Hoopsters A 7; Goldendale Timberwolves 32, Yakima Valley Hoopsters Elite 23; East Valley Red Devils 35, Ice Storm-Ellensburg 20; Goldendale Timberwolves 40, Selah Nighthawks 23.
6th grade girls: West Valley Ramettes 65, Lil Bulls Yakima 2; East Valley Lakers 28, Prosser Palominos 20; Wapato Thunder 22, Granger Lady Spartans 6.
7th grade boys: Ki Be Bears-Vance 46, East Valley Untuch-A Bullz 26; Sunnyside Christian 47, Code Blue-Toppenish 18; Prosser Stangs-Colvig 42, West Valley Heat 28; Wapato ShadowWolves 54, Ellensburg Bulldogs 10; Zillah Leopards 34, East Valley Devils 23.
8th grade boys: Selah Vikings 32, Yakima/Union Gap Sonics 29; Takeover Elite-Grandview 81, Sunnyside Christian 31; Toppenish Wildcats 49, Sunnyside Sonics 30; Yakima L.O.B. 53, Team Yakama 6; Wapato ShadowWolves 54, Zillah 34.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Monday Seniors — Men: Rick Berghoff 724 (267, 230, 227); Norm Schimschat 654 (258, 223); Danny Speer 643 (236, 211). Women: Ronnie Hammond 526; Kathy Vetsch 489; Gloria Fernandes 484. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 176. L-Kool Kats 10-2.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 708 (248, 236, 224); Norm Schimschat 684 (237, 235, 212); Steve Pfau (227, 218); David Ambrose 622 (247, 203). Women: Ronnie Hammond 576 (204); Arletta Loucks 503; Rhonda Toba 497 (214). HA-Gilcher 217, Hammond 180. L-Senior Moments 10-2.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 588; Nancy Wohl 507; Linda Light 485. HA-SHaffer 171. L-(tie) Sweeties 12-8, Lady Bugs 12-8.
Monday Seniors — Men: Del Gilliland 634 (213, 211, 210); Jim Poplaski 629 (232, 212); Jim Rein 620 (227, 213). Women: Gloria Fernandes 556 (222); Ronnie Hammond 525; Rhonda Toba 513. HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 176, L-Kool Kats 13-3.
Thursday Seniors — Men: David Ambrose 671 (244, 223, 204); Dan Gilcher 665 (244, 223); Danny Speer 618 (257, 215). Women: Ronnie Hammond 549 (209); Arletta Loucks 516; Kathy Vetsch 462. HA-Gilcher 217, Hammond 180. L-Senior Moments 14-2.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Josh Chism 555 (202); Tony Bratcher 502; Devon Hipp 491. Women: Chandra Brownlee 530 (213); Terry Sunderland 459; Sarah Stover 423. HA-Bratcher 160, Brownlee 177. L-Balls Deep 19-1.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 871 (201, 225, 238, 207); Rob Rice 853 (229, 226, 205); Chuck Carl 853 (201, 212, 215, 225). Women: Steph Luke 821 (227, 210); Anna Gomez 667. HA-Rice 208, Luke 193. L-3C Ranch 172.5-52.5.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Devlon Kitzke 509 (236); Dekan Kitzke 361; Chris Kitzke 346. Girls: Celeste Garcia 297; Hayleigh Coder 297; Darlene Lopez 227. HA-Bussert 149, Garcia 108. L-Hogwarts 29.5-6.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Matt Kitzke 502; Greg Vandoren 499; Daniil Dovi 489. Women: Trina Garcia 431; Kayla Coder 424; Cassie Coder 382. HA-Rodriquez 168, Garcia 143. L-Fuzzy Substitutes 9-3.
Superbowl — Men: Danilo Hernandes 646 (261); Isiah Ellenwood 604 (211, 218); Owen Burton 597 (216, 212). Women: Stephanie Luke 545 (222); Donna Lallashute 438; Challae Huth 437. HA-Rice 205, Luke 189. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 103.5-94.5.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 526; Sue Rice 495; Ruthie Lynch 458. HA-Rice 155. L-ID Nursery 7-1.
Commercial: Tanner Schaneman 658 (238, 225); Brett Kunert 603 (256); Matt Gomez 584. HA-Schaneman 221. L-CK Heating & Air 50-25.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 5-2, Wapato 5-2, Selah 2-5, Toppenish 2-5.
RESULTS, Jan. 25 WAPATO 2281, SELAH 2245 Selah (2223+22=2245)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. St. Std. Totals
Joel Moberly 98 98 94 94 87 471
Mark Blondin 100 97 100 92 93 482
Leonard Pittman 98 91 95 72 70 426
Dummy 422
Dummy 422
Wapato (2281)
Greg Cuiller 98 98 95 86 86 459
Jack Polumsky 94 91 87 89 94 455
Mike Cuillier 97 95 74 75 79 450
Dave Sylvanus 98 90 95 85 90 448
Dan Steinmetz 98 95 95 90 87 465
TIETON 2364, TOPPENISH 2309 Tieton (2364)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. St. Std. Totals
J.L. Thompson 99 98 99 92 95 483
Sara Miles 100 95 99 97 86 477
Matt Miles 100 99 93 86 96 474
Tara Mize 100 97 94 92 85 482
Robin Simmons 100 96 96 87 83 462
Bret Bonsen 86 92 84 88 93 443
Eugene Thompson 100 91 94 87 87 459
Toppenish (2014+295=2309)
Larry Garcia 88 91 94 72 80 425
Scott Marquez 100 91 97 78 84 450
Lizlie Camren 88 86 78 91 85 428
Bob Hester 84 80 84 55 56 359
Dummy 359
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.