Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Pam Kingsboro 514; Debbie Shaffer 490; Nancy Wohl 464. HA-Shaffer 170. L-Lady Bugs 17-3.
Monday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 671 (257, 216); Rich Benfiet 656 (265, 223); Bill Rogers 648 (223, 214, 211). Women: Ronnie Hammond 579 (225, 214); Kathy Vetsch 550 (212); Gloria Fernandes 505. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 183. L-Steve's Gang 13-3.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 615 (223, 214); Don Fortenberry 601 (213, 205); John West 591 (215, 205). Women: Ronnie Hammond 640 (266); Arletta Loucks 532; Nonna Cook 510 (203). HA-Gilcher 212, Hammond 188. L-No Jacks 16-4.
Ladies Star Classic: Nita Mochel 527 (253); Jerry Hill 525; Darlene Webb 482. HA-Kelly 188. L-(tie) BLT 13-7, Fun Busters 13-7.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Kerby Wallahee 735 (232, 298, 205); Doug Fulp 667 (247, 204, 216); Dan Gilcher 657 (205, 206, 249). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 657 (244, 233); Morgan Gosney 547 (203); Nonna Cook 532 (226). HA-Fulp 226, Pietkauskis 208. L-Twinkle Toez 14-2.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Devon Hipp 504; Tony Bratcher 478; Alan Freauf 475. Women: Chandra Brownlee 513; Donna Freauf 433; Terry Sunderland 425. HA-Bratcher 165, Brownlee 171. L-Balls Deep 20-4.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 7-1, Selah 4-4, Wapato 3-5, Toppenish 2-6.
RESULTS, JAN. 24
WAPATO 2277, SELAH 2266
Selah (2266)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Joel Moberly=100=94=95=91=92=472
Mark Blondin=100=100=99=92=89=480
Dave Pittman=100=92=93=85=90=460
Jacob Bolm=92=84=87=87=89=439
Leonard Pittman=95=91=95=75=59=415
Wapato (2246+31=2277)
Greg Cuillier=98=97=94=89=78=456
Jack Polumsky=87=91=87=86=84=435
Mike Cuillier= 98=95=94=88=83=458
Dan Steinmetz=100=91=90=84=90=455
Dave Sylvanus=98=92=92=84=71=442
TIETON 2332, TOPPENISH 2316
Tieton (2332)
Name=Pr.=Sit.=Kn.=Std.=Std.=Total
Matt Miles=100=95=94=93=89=471
Sarah Miles=100=100=96=96=91=483
Brett Bonsen=100=100=92=84=81=457
Tara Mize=100=97=100=85=92=474
Robin Simmons=99=94=91=78=85=447
Lynn Bonsen=90=80=64=71=72=377
Toppenish (2166+150=2316)
Christian St. Hilaire=98=90=93=87=84=452
Scott Marquez=98=89=95=86=77=445
Eugene Thompson=97=95=94=91=87=464
Brandon Wagner=100=93=94=74=70=431
Bob Hester=84=83=84=70=53=374
Patrick Boucher=84=61=64=68=73=350
