Bowling
Minda Lanes
Juniors — Boys: Heath Pengilly 570 (223); Leonardo Compo 564 (229); James Henry 509. Girls: Emma C. 336; Amya Hart 284; Samantha Poplaski 226.
The Littles: Deegan Skiffington 86 (2 Games).
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 517; Linda Light 505; Westbrook 491. HA-Shaffer 171. L-(tie) Lady Bugs 11-5, Decoto Air Park 11-5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Barry Sunderland 487; Jeff Brownlee 460; Alan Freauf 447. Women: Chandra Brownlee 507; Anhelica Trevino 438; Donna Freauf 411. HA-Bratcher 162, Brownlee 177. L-Balls Deep 16-0.
Commercial: Elray Compo 688 (201, 249, 238); Ken Trepanier 678 (229, 211, 238); Jack Leeper 658 (220, 257); Shawn Selfridge 656 (265, 214). HA-Gyles 222. L-Systems West 64-32.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Tom Tilley 708 (247, 243, 218); Nick Gyles 639 (258, 203); Doug Hartshorn 628 (234, 213). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 620 (202, 203, 215); Rosann Hartshorn 538 (222); Samantha LaClair 522. HA-Gyles 221, Pietkauskis 202. L-Head Heavy 12-4.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 921 (246, 257, 252); Rob Rice 912 (211, 257, 212, 232); Brady Carl 889 (274, 203, 212, 200). Women: Anna Gomez 630 (211). HA-Rice 208, Luke 193. L-3C Ranch 131.5-43.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Matt Kitzke 461; Chris Kitzke 447; Tim Shipley 429. Women: Cassie Coder 412; Sarah Kitzke 368; Cierah Rollinger 354. HA-M. Kitzke 153, C. Coder 137. L-Valley Girls 4-0.
Commercial: Tanner Schaneman 713 (246, 235, 232); Brett Kunert 705 (218, 219, 268); Brad Morrow 612 (207, 206). L-Team 2 22-3.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Ryan Noel 440; Damion Kitzke 377; Devlon Kitzke 331. Girls: Celeste Garcia 384; Sammy Ramos 298; Porsche Vigil 244. HA-Bussert 149, Garcia 109. L-Hogwarts 26.5-5.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Greg Vandoren 525; Richard Rodriquez 504 (218); Hector Zarate 491. Women: Kayla Coder 418; Sheri Coder 409; Stephanie Newman 374; Sarah Kitzke 374. HA-Rodriquez 168, K. Coder 139. L-Fuzzy Substitutes 6-2.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brady Carl 959 (254, 228, 235, 242); Chuck Carl 894 (235, 201, 214, 244); Tanner Schaneman 832 (223, 237). Women: Anna Gomez 707 (211). HA-Rice 208, Luke 193. L-3C Ranch 155.5-44.5.
Superbowl — Men: Dave Huth 628 (205, 212, 211); Cody Huth 621 (230, 203); Rob Rice 596 (235). Women: Bruce Epps 512 (221); Nancy Buckles 500; Sue Rice 481. HA-Rice 207, Luke 190. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 122-78.
Coffee Trio: Violet Torres 466; Mikki Buskill 461; Marie Proffitt 450. HA-Ruce 154. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 3-1.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 746 (236, 210, 300); Tanner Schaneman 622 (214, 224); Brad Morrow 601 (201, 203). HA-Schaneman 222. L-Have Balls Will Travel 40-10.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 4-2, Wapato 4-2, Selah 2-4, Toppenish 2-4.
RESULTS, JAN. 18TH TIETON 2371, SELAH 2339 Selah (2339)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 99 100 99 94 96 488
Mark Blondin 100 99 100 94 93 486
Joel Moberly 99 97 98 88 83 465
Jim Bolm 97 97 93 77 73 437
Jacob Bolm 97 95 95 86 90 465
Leonard Pittman 99 90 87 72 77 425
Tieton (2358+13 2371)
J.L. Thompson 98 97 98 92 93 478
Sarah Miles 100 97 98 95 92 482
Matt Miles 100 97 96 92 95 480
Brett Bonsen 98 94 90 86 88 456
Eugene Thompson 98 88 93 93 90 462
Tom Shinkle 100 90 91 82 80 443
WAPATO 2263, TOPPENISH 2207 Toppenish (2025+182 2207)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Larry Garcia 96 88 91 71 64 418
Christian St. Hilaire 98 94 97 91 87 467
Bob Hester 90 91 83 38 50 352
Lezlie Camren 88 92 88 89 87 444
Dummy 352
Wapato (2263)
Jack Polumsky 94 92 84 92 86 448
Mike Cuillier 94 93 82 92 85 446
Greg Cuillier 98 96 93 87 92 466
Dan Steinmetz 98 88 96 88 94 464
Dummy 439
