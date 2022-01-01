Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Jack Leeper 705 (247, 264); Ryan Ballew 666 (223, 206, 237); Chris Stout 662 (247, 212, 203). HA-Gyles 225. L-Minda Lanes 230-130.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Ryan Foster 680 (223, 208); John Nelson 658 (212, 257); Nick Gyles 653 (210, 226, 217). Women: Samantha LaClair 605 (223, 208); Julie Klutts 555 (208); Morgan Gosney 543. HA-Gyles 224, Pietkauskis 208. L-Beer Me 46-14.
Commercial: Elray Compo 735 (257, 256, 222); Jeff Rathjen 716 (259, 279); Jack Leeper 664 (203, 224, 237); Richard Carl 653 (232, 232); Mel Burton 651 (202, 214, 235); Jeff Champ 650 (208, 225, 217). HA-Gyles 224. L-Minda Lanes.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 751 (246, 279, 226); Nick Gyles 703 (211, 238, 254); James Pitt 660 (234, 224, 202). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 579; Chanda Festa 552 (215); Julie Klutts 521. HA-Gyles 224, Pietkauskis 205. L-Beer Me.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 569 (211); Josh Chism 479; Alan Freauf 447. Women: Chandra Brownlee 569; Terry Sunderland 430; Anhelica Trevino 418. HA-Sunderland 161, Brownlee 176. L-(tie) Balls Deep 8-0, Two Shits 8-0.
Commercial: Nick Gyles 661 (226, 242); Mel Burton 660 (279); Joe Spence 654 (235, 219, 200). HA-Gyles 222.
Good Time Rollers — Men: James Pitt 722 (238, 225, 259); Cody Smith 685 (225, 224, 236); Randy Porter 683 (215, 279); John Lugo 670 (212, 238, 220); John Nelson 665 (267, 215). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 675 (246, 232); Samantha LaClair 630 (225, 213); Chanda Festa 628 (201, 205, 222). HA-Gyles 225, Pietkauskis 204.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 3-1, Selah 2-1, Wapato 1-2, Toppenish 1-3.
DEC. 28 RESULTS SELAH 2388, TIETON 2383 Selah (2290+98=2388)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total Mark Blondin 100 100 96 91 96 483
Joel Moberly 99 96 97 87 86 465
Jim Bolm 100 93 93 81 72 439
Jacob Bolm 98 95 95 90 88 466
Dummy 437
Tieton (2383)
J.L. Thompson 99 97 95 94 94 479
Sarah Miles 100 98 98 97 95 488
Tara Mize 100 99 97 90 92 478
Matt Miles 97 98 94 91 92 472
Robin Simmons 99 97 94 82 88 460
Ryan Bonsen 100 97 95 93 81 466
Brett Bonsen 99 96 83 85 84 447
Eugene Thompson 99 95 93 88 76 451
Lynn Bonsen 99 87 80 63 66 395
Gary Conn 54 78 76 66 41 315
WAPATO 2225, TOPPENISH 2167 Toppenish (1981+196=2167)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Larry Garcia 94 97 95 76 72 434
Scott Marquez 100 94 87 76 84 441
Bob Hester 87 79 76 51 52 345
Lezlie Camren 90 90 85 85 80 430
Dummy 437
Wapato (2225)
Mike Cuillier 97 97 90 87 86 457
Greg Cuillier 97 98 92 76 75 438
Dan Steinmetz 100 92 94 89 85 460
Dave Sylvanus 99 97 93 83 84 456
Dummy 437
