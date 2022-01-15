Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: Garrett Sides 733 (269, 235, 229); Elray Compo 693 (248, 277); Norm Schimschat 686 (203, 236, 247); Nick Poplaski 667 (255, 222). HA-Gyles 222. L-Jackson Hewitt 31.5-16.5.
NO WO TO: Linda Light 513; Pam Kingsboro 513; Marie Westbrook 480. HA-Shaffer 171. L-Decoto Air Park 10-2.
Monday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 624 (233, 207); David Ambrose 620 (213, 201); Calvin Derrick 612 (213); Steve Pfau 604 (204, 207); Jim Poplaski 604 (202, 210); Don Fortenbury 603 (212, 200). Women: Ronnie Hammond 523; Kathy Vetsch 486; Gloria Fernandes 483. HA-Gilcher 209, Hammond 176. L-That’s Us 7-1.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 671 (211, 248, 212); Calvin Derrick 669 (255, 223); John Lugo 668 (243, 237); Joseph LeClair 657 (232, 223, 202). Women: Chandra Festa 584 (216); Morgan Gosney 571 (204); Samantha LaClair 496.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 650 (252, 213); Leon Loucks 629 (212, 209, 208); Steve Pfau 614 (214, 200, 200); Don Fortenbury 613 (236, 214). Women: Ronnie Hammond 566 (202); Sandy Perkins 494; Arletta Loucks 482. HA-Gilcher 216, Hammond 179. L-Strikers 7-1.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 526 (217); Barry Sunderland 503 (209); Alan Freauf 496. Women: Chandra Brownlee 541; Anhelica Trevino 428; Lissa Thomas 363. HA-Bratcher 161, Brownlee 177. L-Balls Deep 12-0.
Commercial: Norm Schimschat 729 (228, 277, 224); Nick Poplaski 693 (247, 246, 200); Doug Hartshorn 668 (237, 214, 217); Nick Gyles 668 (216, 237, 215); Shawn Selfridge 661 (212, 213, 236); Elray Compo 658 (211, 200, 247); Mel Burton 657 (205, 228, 224). HA-Gyles 222. L-System West 46-26.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Randy Porter 672 (241, 240); James Pitt 660 (208, 204, 248); Steve Sybouts 656 (217, 214, 225); John Lugo 648 (224, 206, 221); Tom Tilley 641 (233, 223). Women: Samantha LaClair 563; Chandra Festa 547; Julie Klutts 488. HA-Gyles 223, Pietkauskis 206. L-Head Heavy 10-2.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 3-2, Wapato 3-2, Toppenish 2-3, Selah 2-3.
RESULTS, JAN. 11 TOPPENISH 2238, SELAH 2223 Selah (2223)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Mark Blondin 100 100 97 96 95 488
Joel Moberly 100 96 97 91 89 473
Leonard Pittman 99 96 94 58 59 406
Dummy 428
Dummy 428
Toppenish (2118+120=2238)
Larry Garcia 94 83 94 75 80 426
Scott Marquez 99 94 87 84 73 437
Christian St. Hilaire 100 94 91 82 77 444
Lezlie Camren 86 88 89 89 76 428
Bob Hester 92 84 89 63 55 383
WAPATO 2369, TIETON 2360 Tieton (2360)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
J.L. Thompson 100 96 95 95 94 480
Tara Mize 97 100 99 88 90 474
Sarah Miles 100 97 98 96 92 483
Matt Miles 100 90 93 93 91 467
Robin Simmons 100 97 92 73 73 435
Brett Bonsen 97 89 85 93 92 456
Tom Shinkle 100 94 82 71 72 419
Eugene Thompson 99 87 92 79 89 437
Lynn Bonsen 84 85 75 77 79 400
Brooke Miles 97 87 94 79 71 428
Gary Conn 70 49 56 33 55 263
Wapato (2256+113=2369)
Tim Ryan 88 88 92 89 91 448
Mike Cuillier 98 95 91 85 89 458
Greg Cuillier 95 95 93 78 83 444
Dan Steinmetz 98 93 91 88 82 452
Dave Sylvanus 99 96 84 83 92 454
Jack Polumsky 90 86 92 84 87 439
