Shooting

Yakima Valley Rifle League

STANDINGS

Tieton 6-0, Selah 3-3, Wapato 2-4, Toppenish 1-5

RESULTS, JAN. 10 SELAH 2263, TOPPENISH 2254 Selah (2263)

Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std Std Total

Dave Pittman 100 94 95 90 87 466

Mark Blondin 100 100 98 93 91 482

Joel Moberly 100 98 97 85 92 472

Jacob Bolm 95 95 87 87 76 440

Leonard Pittman 98 83 88 62 72 403

Toppenish (1997+257=2254)

Eugene Thompson 100 92 96 88 93 469

Scott Marquez 100 93 92 88 74 447

Bob Hester 90 86 80 36 52 344

Brandon Wagner 96 95 96 78 71 436

Patrick Boucher 77 55 72 49 48 301

TIETON 2320, WAPATO 2303 Tieton 2320

Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std Std Total

Matt Miles 100 97 96 87 88 468

Tara Mize 100 96 99 90 89 474

Sara Miles 100 98 96 92 92 478

Robin Simmons 97 94 93 79 86 449

Brett Bonsen 89 97 88 89 88 451

Lynn Bonsen 93 87 74 49 68 371

Wapato (2257+46=2303)

Mike Cuillier 96 97 90 87 82 448

Greg Cuillier 96 97 89 87 89 458

Dan Steinmetz 98 94 86 84 88 450

Dave Sylvanus 95 95 90 84 79 443

Jack Polumsky 82 85 80 86 76 409

Tim Ryan 90 93 92 93 90 458

