Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 6-0, Selah 3-3, Wapato 2-4, Toppenish 1-5
RESULTS, JAN. 10 SELAH 2263, TOPPENISH 2254 Selah (2263)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std Std Total
Dave Pittman 100 94 95 90 87 466
Mark Blondin 100 100 98 93 91 482
Joel Moberly 100 98 97 85 92 472
Jacob Bolm 95 95 87 87 76 440
Leonard Pittman 98 83 88 62 72 403
Toppenish (1997+257=2254)
Eugene Thompson 100 92 96 88 93 469
Scott Marquez 100 93 92 88 74 447
Bob Hester 90 86 80 36 52 344
Brandon Wagner 96 95 96 78 71 436
Patrick Boucher 77 55 72 49 48 301
TIETON 2320, WAPATO 2303 Tieton 2320
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std Std Total
Matt Miles 100 97 96 87 88 468
Tara Mize 100 96 99 90 89 474
Sara Miles 100 98 96 92 92 478
Robin Simmons 97 94 93 79 86 449
Brett Bonsen 89 97 88 89 88 451
Lynn Bonsen 93 87 74 49 68 371
Wapato (2257+46=2303)
Mike Cuillier 96 97 90 87 82 448
Greg Cuillier 96 97 89 87 89 458
Dan Steinmetz 98 94 86 84 88 450
Dave Sylvanus 95 95 90 84 79 443
Jack Polumsky 82 85 80 86 76 409
Tim Ryan 90 93 92 93 90 458
