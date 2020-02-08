Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Feb. 1
1st Grade Boys: Dream Team-Yakima 2 14, Prosser Red Titans 6; Granger Spartans 6, La Salle Rumble 1; Yakima-Bulldogs 29, Naches Rangers 0; Zillah 22, Mabton Lil Voyagers 6.
1st Grade Girls: Valley Squad-Sunnyside 9, Valley Surge-Wapato 6.
2nd Grade Boys: West Valley Swish-Hill 21, Yakima Bulldogs 15; Ki-Be Bears 24, Zillah Sky Force 2; Men in Black II-East Valley 27, Grandview Lil Hounds 16; Prosser Mighty Mustangs 26, Riverside Christian 0; Sunnyside Grizzles 17, Warriors-White Swan 8; Lower Valley Warriors 11, Goldendale Wolves 7; Goldendale Wolves 16, Sunnyside Grizzles 14; Ellensburg Splash 29, Naches Rangers 10.
2nd Grade Girls: Toppenish Angels 36, Central Washington Wildcats 1; Granger Pink Dragons 16, East Valley 6; Princess Warriors-Wapato 14, West Valley Shooting Stars Jr 10; Zillah Flight 18, Rangers-Naches 6.
3rd Grade Boys: West Valley Swish 32, Zillah Leopards 19; Yakima Kings 21, East Valley Rebels 5; Prosser Mini Mustangs 20, Sunnyside Regulators 5; Young Gunz-Grandview 16, Sunnyside Grizzlies 15; Grandview-Monstars 31, Granger Runnin Rebels 13; Prosser-Net Ninjas 16, Lower Valley Flight 10; Kittitas Coyotes 27, Sunnyside Christian 12; Mid Valley Surge-Wapato 29, East Valley Little Devils 10.
3rd Grade Girls: East Valley She Devils 21, Ki-Be Bears 8; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 16, West Valley Swish 8; Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 18, Yakima Stars 2; Granger 22, Naches Rangers 14; Prosser Mustangs 18, Zillah Leopards 15.
4th Grade Boys: Prosser Mavericks 34, T-Town-Toppenish 19; 509 Ballers-Yakima Valley 33, Naches 14; Selah Nighthawks 41, Yakima Kings 9; Yakima Explosion 32, Yakima Lightning 10; Zillah Leopards 17, Junior Sonics-Yakima 14; Yakima NightHawks 25, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 10; Sunnyside Stealth 28, Ki Be Bears-MC 10; Prosser Mustangs 20, Ice Storm Ellensburg 16.
4th Grade Girls: West Valley Shooting Stars 16, Granger Little Spartans 11; Hurricane Ballers-Yakima 22, Yakima Lightning 4; Selah Vikings 15, Sunnyside Christian 12; Zillah Leopards 22, Sunnyside Hoopsters 13; Wapato-Dub City 28, Ki-Be Bears Kl 12; Sunnyside Heat 16, Wapato Thunder 13; Prosser Elite 28, Grandview Little Hounds-Rodriguez 6; Naches Lady Rangers 12, Prosser Lady Hoopsters 6.
5th Grade Boys: Wapato 47, Yakima Vandals 28; Prosser Raptors 29, Ki Be Bears 26; Wapato Shadow Wolves 56, Grandview Hounds 11; Sunnyside Christian 35, West Valley Runnin’ Rebels 17; Union Gap Mighty Eagles 15, Ellensburg Bulldogs Blue 13; Future Mustangs-Prosser 47, Yakima Lightning 14; Zillah Leopards 53, East Valley Sonics 21; Selah 54, Mabton Lil Vikes 10; Selah Vikings Hartung 45, Prosser Midnight Hoopsters 13.
5th Grade Girls: Yakima Wildcats 35, Selah Vikings 15; East Valley Rip City 43, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 17; Prosser 509 Insanity 39, East Valley She Devils 12; Wapato’s Destiny 35, Bumblebees 12; Zillah Leopards 49, Grandview Storm 4; Granger-Lil Lady Sparks 31, Ellensburg Hurricanes 6; Naches Ranger Cubs 26, Sunnyside Christian 11; Yakima Wildcats 34, Granger-Lil Lady Sparks 19.
6th Grade Boys: Take Over Elite 53, Selah Vikings Nighthawks 26; East Valley Black 53, East Valley Daredevils 34; Mabton Mighty Viks 36, Granger Spartans 20; Grandview Warriors 32, Sunnyside Christian 28; East Valley Red Devils 28, Yakima Explosion 10; Cornerstone Ranches’ L.O.B Yakima 33, Zillah Orange 18; Zillah Leopards 47, Yakima Eclipse 42; West Valley Rams 39, Sunnyside Sonics 31; Wapato-Wapsheli 42, Yakima Wildcats 41.
6th Grade Girls: Union Gap Cougars 25, West Valley Swish 11; Sunnyside Hoopsters 41, Granger Raptors 19; Yakima Rebels 29, Highland Scotties 10; Toppenish Lady Cats-White 37, East Valley Hurricanes 17; Granger Lady Spartans 27, East Valley Jaguars 25; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 36, Grandview Hounds-Clara 15; Union Gap Cougars 24, Prosser Lady Mustangs 16; Grandview Hounds-Lopez 44, West Valley Swish 11; Wapato Lady Wolves 36, Granger Raptors 22.
7th Grade Boys: Prosser Mustangs-2025 46, Yakima Razorbacks 16; White Swan 51, Toppenish Wildcats 22; Yakima Lil Huskies 53, Naches 35; Union Gap Sonics 48, Yakima Lil Huskies 30; Grandview Greyhounds 61, HawkTown Hoops 33.
7th Grade Girls: Toppenish Lady Wildcats 42, HD Basketball-Yakima 41; West Valley Swish-McMurry 30, Wapato Wolves 24; Toppenish Lady Cats 6th-Black 45, Sunnyside Christian 2; HD Basketball-Yakima 42, Mabton Little Vikettes 38 (2OT).
8th Grade Boys: KOTC-Sunnyside 44, Ki Be Bears-Justin 22; Naches 36, HawkTown Ballerz-Wapato 35; Yakima Wildcats 49, Selah Vikings 39; Wapato Warriors 60, Royal City 32; 509 Insanity Zavala 80, Benton City-Rattlers 10; Wapato Shadow Wolves 66, Royal City 30; Taylor Strong-East Valley 49, Grizzlies-Sunnyside 35; Prosser Mustangs 39, Selah Vikings-Harris 28.
8th Grade Girls: Granger Lady Spartans 39, Sunnyside 509 Weets 31; Grandview Lady Hounds 43, Ellensburg Wildcats 15.
Billiards
Upper Valley
WOMEN’S LEAGUE Standings, Jan. 28
Cue Ball: Ranch #5 28, Little Dutch #1 27, Ranch #3 20, Ranch #1 18, Curly’s 11.
Eight Ball: T&T Lounge 33, Ranch #4 29, Ranch #2 28, Ranch #6 28, West Valley 24, Little Dutch #3 14.
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC WINTER LEAGUE Standings, Feb. 3
A Division: Injured Reserve 3-0, 12 Bad Knees 3-0, Cascade 0-3, Los Amigos 0-3.
B Division: The Kick Aces 3-0, I’d Hit That 2-1, Victor’s Raiders 2-1, Set Me, Bro 1-2, The Empire Spikes Back 1-2, Bumpin Uglies 0-3.
C Division: Friday Night Spikes 3-0, Unprotected Sets 3-0, Low Expectations 2-1, Weebles 1-2, Spiked Punch 0-3, I’d Spike That 0-3.
D Division: Rotation Frustration 3-0, No Dig’ity 3-0, Serves You Right 2-1, Hop Bop! 1-2, Odd Squad 0-3, Halverson NW Law Group 0-3.
E Division: Ball Burnishers 3-0, Iguanas 3-0, All About The Ace 0-3, The Revengers 0-3.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 6-0, Selah 4-2, Ellensburg 3-3, Toppenish 2-5, Wapato 1-6.
RESULTS, FEB. 4 TIETON 2408, TOPPENISH 2311 Tieton (2408)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
J.L. Thompson 100 99 97 95 95 486
Sarah Miles 100 99 98 92 93 482
Tara Mize 100 99 97 90 92 478
Matt Miles 100 100 97 92 93 482
Ryan Bonsen 100 98 95 95 92 480
Brett Bonsen 100 100 86 91 89 466
Robin Simmons 98 99 93 80 72 442
Tom Schinkle 100 89 91 80 81 441
Lynn Bonsen 96 90 62 82 72 402
Eugene Thompson 93 90 88 66 75 412
Toppenish (2099+212 2311)
Larry Garcia 99 87 93 82 78 439
Scott Marquez 99 96 92 79 80 446
Christian St. Hilaire 99 98 90 77 84 448
Lezlie Camren 73 65 77 72 74 361
Dummy 405
WAPATO 2234, ELLENSBURG 2208 Wapato (2188+46 2234)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Mike Cuillier 82 84 80 81 86 413
Greg Cuillier 97 98 93 84 88 460
Tim Ryan 89 91 86 93 91 450
Dan Steinmetz 99 91 92 88 87 457
Dave Sylvanus 93 91 85 73 66 408
Ellensburg (2208)
Erich Mietenkorte 100 99 99 99 98 495
Chris Kelley 99 94 94 92 90 469
Mel Goudge 82 73 84 78 80 397
Dan Pensula 97 95 87 84 82 445
Jonathan Betz 99 85 89 71 58 402
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Tammy Bosch 584 (215); Lisa Ryals 537 (214); Lori Busby 514. HA-Cook. L-Pin Sitters 21-7.
BAASMD — Men: Doug Fulp 759 (244, 236, 279); Mat Buchholz 621 (221, 202); Dan Gilcher 589 (213, 206). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 655 (226, 224, 205); Melissa Stripes 502; Jerry Hill 486. HA-Fulp 218, Pietkauskis 201. L-Addison Marie LLC 25-3.
Monday Seniors — Men: Don Fortenberry 693 (299, 209); Leon Loucks 648 (238, 227); Russ Kelly 599 (210). Women: Kathy Vetch 544; Ronnie Hammond 517; Christine Poplaski 481 (202). HA-West 201, Hammond 179. L-Strike Force 17.5-10.5.
Commercial: John Lugo 767 (278, 267, 222); Glen Brookman 701 (257, 264); Nick Gyles 701 (235, 236, 230); Randy Abhold 687 (221, 246, 220); Chevy Nowlin 676 (279, 224); Zach Mauch 658 (229, 234); Shawn Selfridge 652 (237, 215, 200); Norm Schimschat 652 (233, 225). HA-(tie) Gyles 221, Abhold 221. L-Hartshorn Ranch 91.5-48.5.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 533; Pam Kingsboro 508; Marie Westbrook 498. HA-Shaffer 172. L-The 4 M’s 22-6.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 695 (278); Doug Hartshorn 662 (254, 228); Steven Maravelias 641 (258, 201). Women: Lisa Pietkauski 627 (257, 212); Kathy Mertz 481; Maurene Byers 480; Julie Klutts 479 (213). HA-(tie) Bailey 215, Leeper 215, Pietkauskis 207. L-All Lit Up 19-5.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 643 (222, 215, 206); Larry Rathjen 586 (203); Pops 580 (213). Women: Gloria Fernandes 499 (203); Kathy Vetsch 466; Barbara speer 463. HA-Schimschat 196, Vetsch 163. L-Four 4 Fun 16-8.
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valle Mixed — Men: Dylan Clampitt 530; Ricky Flett 461; Mark Meyer 445. Women: Ellen Curtiss 432; Valerie Yarnell 425; Mona Bussert 414. HA-Clampitt 174, Curtiss 161. L-Tickle Fuzzies 14-2.
Superbowl — Men: Dave Huth 686 (245, 246); Rob Rice 679 (223, 258); Cody Huth 572. Women: Stephanie Luke 547; Sue Rice 493; Challea Huth 477. HA-Rice 213, Luke 181. L-One Board Off 158.5-88.5.
Commercial: David Clampitt 641 (246); Brad Morrow 624 (244, 236); Chuck Carl 575 (211). HA-Morrow 215. L-Los Borrachos 93.5-31.5.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 488 (201); Peggy McClenathan 455; Violet Torres 451. HA-Brown 163. L-The Spek Girls 14-2.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Pedro Canales 475; Ryan Noel 386; Nico Canales 325. Girls: Sydnee Colley 487; Kayecee Colley 346; Celeste Garcia 279. HA-Bussert 170, S. Colley 156. L-Double Stuffes Oreo’s 15-5.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 924 (267, 223, 224, 210); Brett Kunert 904 (205, 243, 200, 256); Jeremy Van Dam 843 (244, 211, 208). Women: Stephanie Luke 788 (213, 236); Gena Stephenson 740 (235); Anna Gomez 646. HA-Rice 215, Luke 193. L-2 Poles 21-4.