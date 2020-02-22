Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Feb. 8
1st Grade Boys: Zillah 22, Ki-Be Bears Craven 6; Yakima-Bulldogs 28, La Salle Rumble 0; Naches Rangers 28, Yakama-Toppenish 2; Prosser Red Titans 12, Mabton Lil Voyagers 0.
1st Grade Girls: Prosser Mustang’s 17, Grandview Hoop Stars 5; Valley Squad-Sunnyside 16, Granger Lady Spartans 0; Havoc Hoopers-Yakima 32, Yakima Lightning-K 0.
2nd Grade Boys: Sunnyside RedStorm 28, Prosser Mighty Mustangs 15; Selah Vikings 34, Lower Valley Warriors 19; Men in Black II-East Valley 38, West Valley Swish-Hill 20; Grandview Lil Hounds 23, Ki-Be Bears 10; Yakima Bulldogs 25, Riverside Christian 5; Yakima Lightning 16, Warriors-White Swan 14; Ellensburg Splash 30, Zillah Sky Force 29.
2nd Grade Girls: Princess Warriors-Wapato 24, Central Washington Wildcats 2; West Valley Shooting Stars Jr 23, Granger Pink Dragons 4.
3rd Grade Boys: Prosser Mini Mustangs 13, Young Gunz-Grandview 11; 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 37, Zillah Leopards 14; West Valley Swish 29, Mid Valley Surge-Wapato 15; Grandview-Monstars 24, Lower Valley Flight 8; Sunnyside Christian 13, Highland Scotties 11; Sunnyside Grizzlies 28, Yakima Kings 19; Sunnyside Regulators 21, East Valley Rebels 13; Naches Rangers 30, Riverside Christian Crusaders 13; Yakima Warriors 25, Granger Spartans 16; East Valley Little Devils 18, Selah Lil Ballerz 17; Selah Sonics 19, Prosser-Net Ninjas 13.
3rd Grade Girls: Prosser Mustangs 28, Granger 0; West Valley Swish 26, Yakima Lightning 10; Zillah Leopards 26, Naches Rangers 2; Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 25, East Valley She Devils 5.
4th Grade Boys: T-Town-Toppenish 31, Junior Sonics-Yakima 29; Goldendale 29, East Valley Red Devils 29 (2OT); Ice Storm Ellensburg 32, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 11; Selah Nighthawks 38, Cle Elum 11; Sunnyside Stealth 34, Yakima Lightning 9; Yakima Explosion 38, Cle Elum 3; Goldendale 28, Prosser Mustangs 26; Prosser Mavericks 15, 509 Ballers-Yakima Valley 0; Zillah Leopards 38, Naches 16; Yakima NightHawks 30, East Valley Red Devils 27; Ki Be Bears-MC 17, Yakima Kings 14.
4th Grade Girls: Wapato-Dub City 30, Granger Little Spartans 15; Selah Vikings 14, Naches Lady Rangers 8; Yakima Lightning 26, Sunnyside Christian 2; Grandview Little Hounds-Rodriguez 24, Toppenish Mighty Cats 14; Sunnyside Hoopsters 25, Ki-Be Bears Kl 10; West Valley Shooting Stars 25, Zillah Leopards 20; Hurricane Ballers-Yakima 23, Sunnyside Christian 6; Yakima Lightning 20, Prosser Lady Hoopsters 4; West Valley Swish 38, Toppenish Mighty Cats 17.
5th Grade Boys: Selah Vikings Hartung 48, Ellensburg Bulldogs Blue 15; Prosser Raptors 38, Sunnyside Christian 32; Future Mustangs-Prosser 33, Naches 15; Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 15, Wapato Shadow Wolves 0; Wapato 34, Ki Be Bears 20; West Valley Runnin’ Rebels 24, Ellensburg Bulldogs Blue 18; Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 36, East Valley Sonics 18; Zillah Leopards 68, Yakima Lightning 25; Yakima Vandals 34, Selah Vikings Hartung 25.
5th Grade Girls: Zillah Leopards 41, Prosser 509 Insanity 11; Wapato’s Destiny 29, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 11; Sunnyside Christian 18, East Valley She Devils 15; Yakima Storm 39, Ki-Be Bears 6; Selah Vikings 18, Grandview Storm 17; East Valley Rip City 36, Ellensburg Hurricanes 5.
6th Grade Boys: Zillah Orange 19, Yakima Explosion 17; Takeover Elite 54, Wapato Garza 29; Cornerstone Ranches’ LOB-Yakima 39, Ki-Be Bears Johansen 27; East Valley Daredevils 44, Selah Vikings-Stevens 24; Grandview Warriors 27, East Valley Red Devils 26; Zillah Leopards 40, East Valley Black 28; Yakima Eclipse 43, Sunnyside Sonics 30; West Valley Rams 27, Selah Vikings Nighthawks 20; Wapato — Wapsheli 36, Mabton Mighty Viks 33; Sunnyside Christian 31, Zillah Orange 8.
6th Grade Girls: Union Gap Cougars 35, East Valley Hurricanes 28; Grandview Hounds-Clara 32, Selah Vikings 9; Toppenish Lady Cats-White 37, West Valley Swish 10; Yakima Rebels 17, East Valley Jaguars 13; Toppenish Lady Cats-White 34, Prosser Lady Mustangs 11; Grandview Hounds-Lopez 41, East Valley Hurricanes 14; Ki Be Ballers 38, Highland Scotties 2; T-Town Wildcats-Toppenish 36, Selah Vikings 20.
7th Grade Boys: Yakima Razorbacks 15, Yakima Squires 0; White Swan 37, Naches 34; HawkTown Hoops 15, Toppenish Wildcats 0; Prosser Mustangs-2025 51, Union Gap Sonics 40; Yakima Lil Huskies 43, Yakima Runnin’ Rebels 32.
7th Grade Girls: Yakima Lady Hoyas 15, HD Basketball-Yakima 0; Toppenish Lady Wildcats 38, Prosser Stampede 21; Naches Relentless 30, Sunnyside Christian 20; Toppenish Lady Cats 6th-Black 51, Sunnyside Christian 20; Yakima Lady Hoyas 45, Wapato Wolves 21; West Valley Swish-McMurry 35, Zillah Leopards 31.
8th Grade Boys: Selah Vikings 42, Ki Be Bears-Justin 25; Naches 47, Wapato Warriors 39; Taylor Strong-East Valley 40, Prosser Mustangs 34; Selah Vikings-Harris 38, Yakima Wildcats 25; HawkTown Ballerz-Wapato 54, Benton City-Rattlers 16.
8th Grade Girls: Prosser Lady Storm 55, Grandview Lady Hounds 33; Ellensburg Wildcats 15, Granger Lady Spartans 0.
Results, Feb. 15
1st Grade Boys: Zillah 12, Prosser Red Titans 4; Ki—Be Bears Craven 17, Dream Team-Yakima 13; Naches Rangers 14, Granger Spartans 11; Yakima-Bulldogs 42, Yakama-Toppenish 0.
1st Grade Girls: Grandview Hoop Stars 7, Valley Surge-Wapato 1; Havoc Hoopers-Yakima 16, Prosser Mustang’s 8; Granger Lady Spartans 14, Yakima Lightning-K 0; Valley Surge-Wapato 16, Yakima Lightning-1G 0.
2nd Grade Boys: Selah Vikings 20, Sunnyside RedStorm 5; Yakima Bulldogs 29, Warriors-White Swan 12; Naches Rangers 32, Riverside Christian 0; en in Black II-East Valley 26, Lower Valley Warriors 14.
2nd Grade Girls: Zillah Flight 14, Central Washington Wildcats 8; Toppenish Angels 26, Granger Pink Dragons 0; Princess Warriors-Wapato 36, East Valley 2.
3rd Grade Boys: Grandview-Monstars 23, Prosser-Net Ninjas 12; Naches Rangers 21, Highland Scotties 12; Riverside Christian Crusaders 25, Sunnyside Christian 14; Yakima Warriors 27, Lower Valley Flight 22; West Valley Swish 20, Selah Lil Ballerz 18; East Valley Little Devils 22, Zillah Leopards 10; Selah Sonics 15, Granger Spartans 11; Prosser Mini Mustangs 29, East Valley Rebels 6; Young Gunz-Grandview 23, Yakima Kings 6; Sunnyside Grizzlies 20, Sunnyside Regulators 17; Kittitas Coyotes 28, Highland Scotties 10; Mid Valley Surge-Wapato 31, Selah Lil Ballerz 17; Yakima Warriors 18, Selah Sonics 13.
3rd Grade Girls: Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 28, Yakima Lightning 4; Granger 22, Naches Ranger 4; East Valley She Devils 26, Ki-Be Bears 3.
4th Grade Boys: Yakima Kings 12, Yakima Lightning 7; Yakima NightHawks 22, Ice Storm Ellensburg 8; Prosser Mavericks 39, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 7; Selah Nighthawks 26, Ki Be Bears-MC 18; Sunnyside Stealth 35, Cle Elum 15.
4th Grade Girls: Toppenish Mighty Cats 15, Wapato Thunder 0; Naches Lady Rangers 24, Sunnyside Christian 4; West Valley Swish 26, Grandview Little Hounds-Rodriguez 25; Wapato-Dub City 20, Sunnyside Hoopsters 9; Hurricane Ballers-Yakima 12, Prosser Lady Hoopsters 7.
5th Grade Boys: Yakima Vandals 36, West Valley Runnin’ Rebels 16; Grandview Hounds 24, Yakima Lightning 12; Zillah Leopards 50, Selah 29; Wapato 42, Sunnyside Christian 32; Prosser Midnight Hoopsters 30, Union Gap Mighty Eagles 11; Wapato Shadow Wolves 42, Future Mustangs-Prosser 17; Mabton Lil Vikes 40, East Valley Sonics 24.
5th Grade Girls: Zillah Leopards 47, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 20; Grandview Storm 23, Bumblebees 21; Sunnyside Christian 43, Ki-Be Bears 7; Granger-Lil Lady Sparks 17, Prosser 509 Insanity 13; Yakima Wildcats 49, Toppenish Lady Wildcats 18.
6th Grade Boys: Cornerstone Ranches’ LOB Yakima 24, East Valley Red Devils 12; Takeover Elite 62, Yakima Eclipse 18; Yakima Wildcats 36, Yakima Explosion 14; Selah Vikings Nighthawks 43, Sunnyside Sonics 31; Selah Vikings-Stevens 33, East Valley Black 32; Ki-Be Bears Johansen 41, Granger Spartans 13; Wapato-Wapsheli 35, Grandview Warriors 27; East Valley Black 37, West Valley Rams 23; Yakima Wildcats 44, Sunnyside Christian 27; Zillah Leopards 39, Selah Vikings Nighthawks 24.
6th Grade Girls: Ki Be Ballers 45, Granger Lady Spartans 10; Grandview Hounds-Clara 0, Granger Raptors 0.
7th Grade Boys: Yakima Razorbacks 15, Yakima Lil Huskies 0; Toppenish Wildcats 31, Grandview Greyhounds 30; Yakima Squires 49, Prosser Mustangs-2025 41; Union Gap Sonics 50, Yakima Runnin’ Rebels 33; White Swan 54, Grandview Greyhounds 23; Prosser Mustangs-2025 15, Yakima Lil Huskies 0.
7th Grade Girls: Toppenish Lady Wildcats 42, Wapato Wolves 19; Mabton Little Vikettes 37, Prosser Stampede 11; Zillah Leopards 28, Sunnyside Christian 13; West Valley Swish-McMurry 38, Toppenish Lady Cats 6th-Black 37; Mabton Little Vikettes 15, Yakima Lady Hoyas 0.
8th Grade Boys: Wapato Shadow Wolves 51, Selah Vikings 20; Grizzlies-Sunnyside 63, Benton City-Rattlers 15; Prosser Mustangs 37, KOTC-Sunnyside 31; Taylor Strong-East Valley 58, Wapato Warriors 51; 509 Insanity Zavala 58, Ki Be Bears-Justin 35; Wapato Shadow Wolves 58, Yakima Wildcats 45.
8th Grade Girls: Grandview Lady Hounds 39, Granger Lady Spartans 24; Prosser Lady Storm 57, Sunnyside 509 Weets 28.
Billiards
Upper Valley
WOMEN’S LEAGUE Standings, Feb. 11
Cue Ball: Ranch #5 36, Little Dutch #1 36, Ranch #3 29, Ranch #1 28, Curly’s 14.
Eight Ball: T&T Lounge 46, Ranch #4 40, West Valley 39, Ranch #6 38, Ranch #2 37, Little Dutch #3 21.
Table Run: Tammy McGuire, Ranch #2.
Missing Score Sheets: LSI #1 vs. Curly’s, Feb. 4; Ranch #2 vs. LDI #3, Feb. 4.
Bowling
Minda Lanes
Frontier: Mel Burton 753 (237, 258, 258); Garrett Sides 723 (210, 245, 268); Norm Schimschat 684 (234, 218, 232); Ryan Dills 654 (246, 211).
Tuesday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 609 (203, 236); B. Damaskos 597 (223).
Thursday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 690 (235, 213, 242); D. Murphy 683 (225, 221, 237); B. Damaskos 671 (202, 246, 223); G. Hipner 603 (232).
Sunsational Youth: James Henry 572; Leo Compo 531.
Frontier: Garrett Sides 703 (203, 248, 257); Mel Burton 667 (268, 212); Elray Compo 667 (243, 211, 213); Ryan Dills 634 (215, 245); Bob Harris 620 (217, 222); John Gilmore 610 (226); Jacob Mickelson 618 (202, 231).
Tuesday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 725 (266, 236, 223); D. Sowder 584 (212, 224); D. Webb 583 (221).
Latecomers: Christy Fordyce 442 (205); Yvette Lewis 454; Bobbi Huerd 428.
Thursday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 637 (209, 236); R. Headrick 596 (242); R. Delozier 581 (215); L. Bassell 579 (234).
Sunsational Youth: James Henry 594 (200, 226); Leo Compo 424; Sean Mueller 414.
Frontier: Bob Harris 715 (234, 224, 257); Don Fortenberry 629 (212, 236); Ryan Dills 610 (245, 204); Norm Schimschat 704 (248, 257).
Tuesday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 779 (268, 257, 254).
Latecomers: Kathi Lasich 434; Christy Fordyce 419; Toni Penuel 400.
Thursday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 649 (201, 237, 211); R. Headrick 624 (215, 214); G. Hipner 610 (214, 204).
Sunsational Youth: James Henry 556; Heath Pengilley 538; Leo Compo 501 (215).
Frontier: JonMark Smith 641 (212, 237); John Lugo 643 (229, 225); Jim Whitaker 639 (253); Troy Grow 636 (237, 203); John Gilmore 619 (205, 224); Elray Compo 633 (216, 220); Chad Begay 630 (213, 247).
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Lisa Ryals 536; Tammy Bosch 524 (228); Lori Busby 522. HA-Cook 177. L-Pin Sitters 26-10.
BAASMD — Men: Dan Gilcher 640 (204, 212, 224); Jerome Moore II 635 (213, 228); John Kandcer 631 (202, 245). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 632 (214, 228); Ronnie Hammond 626 (244, 201); Christine Poplaski 555. HA-Fulp 218, Pietkauskis 202. L-Addison Marie LLC 31-5.
Monday Nite Mix or Match — Men: Dustin Makamichi 691 (237, 218, 236); Joseph Kessinger 611 (266); Calvin Derrick 610 (216, 214). Women: Donna Baze 508; Terria Luttrell 504; Sherry Donovan 463. HA-Nakamichi 197, Donovan 160. L-That Rough Business 15-9.
Monday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 662 (247, 236); Larry Rathjen 652 (235, 221); Steve Weller 609 (223, 203). Women: Arletta Loucks 542; Ronnie Hammond 541; Jean Suver 471. HA-West 201, Hammond 179. L-Cousins Around One 24-12.
No Wo To: Linda Light 499; Debbie Shaffer 491; Pam Kingsboro 466. HA-Shaffer 171. L-The 4-M’s 25-11.
Commercial: Bob Bailey 710 (214, 280, 216); Randy Abhold 685 (257, 256); Jack Leeper 652 (202, 226, 224); Randy Raney 646 (224, 235); Doug Hartshorn 638 (246). HA-(tie) Abhold 221, Gyles 221. L-Hartshorn Ranch.
Good Time Rollers — Men: John Lugo 733 (223, 258, 252); John Nelson 661 (213, 226, 222); Jack Leeper 644 (248, 226). Women: Samantha LaClair 677 (270, 212); Lisa Pietkauskis 553; Julie Klutts 545 (217). HA-Leeper 216, Pietkauskis 205. L-All Lit Up 24-8.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 645 (245, 205); Norm England 600 (214, 200); Dick Vetsch 585 (215, 200). Women: Cathy Vetsch 496; Gloria Fernandes 489; Jo Haysom 484. HA-Schimschat 197, Vetsch 165. L-Oh, Spare Me 22.5-9.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 8-0, Selah 6-2, Ellensburg 3-5, Toppenish 2-6, Wapato 1-7.
RESULTS, FEB. 18 SELAH 2345, ELLENSBURG 2309 Selah (2345)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 99 100 95 96 91 481
Mark Blondin 100 100 95 91 92 478
Joel Moberly 100 98 97 89 94 478
Jacob Bolm 95 94 95 91 88 463
Jim Bolm 97 90 92 79 80 438
Leonard Pittman 99 97 96 76 77 445
Ellensburg (2222+87 2309)
Erich Mietenkorte 100 99 100 100 99 498
Chris Kelley 97 92 94 89 94 466
Mel Goudge 80 77 81 87 83 408
Dan Pensula 94 97 90 79 76 436
Jonathan Betz-100 89 86 71 68 414
TIETON 2389, WAPATO 2353 Tieton (2389)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
J.L. Thompson 100 96 99 91 97 483
Tara Mize 100 97 100 89 93 479
Matt Miles 100 96 97 88 90 471
Sarah Miles 100 96 98 97 94 485
Robin Simmons 100 98 99 80 94 471
Brett Bonsen 100 94 82 92 83 451
Lynn Bonsen 94 88 66 73 79 400
Eugene Thompson 98 88 95 78 75 434
Brooke Miles 78 84 77 80 76 395
Wapato (2192+161 2353)
Tim Ryan 91 91 93 89 86 450
Mike Cuillier 86 78 82 81 78 405
Greg Cuillier 98 96 96 86 90 466
Dan Steinmetz 97 92 90 91 93 463
Dave Sylvanus 93 91 85 73 66 408
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
CO-REC WINTER LEAGUE Standings, Feb. 17
A Division: Injured Reserve 6-0, Cascade 6-3, 12 Bad Knees 3-6, Los Amigos 0-6.
B Division: The Kick Aces 8-1, The Empire Spikes Back 4-2, Victor’s Raiders 5-4, I’d Hit That 2-4, Set Me, Bro 1-5, Bumpin Uglies 1-5.
C Division: Friday Night Spikes 8-1, Unprotected Sets 8-1, Low Expectations 4-5, I’d Spike That 3-6, Weebles 2-7, Spiked Punch 2-7.
D Division: Serves You Right 8-1, Rotation Frustration 6-3, No Dig’ity 6-3, Odd Squad 3-6, Halverson NW Law Group 2-7, Hop Bop! 2-7.
E Division: Iguanas 8-1, Ball Burnishers 6-3, The Revengers 2-7, All About The Ace 2-7.