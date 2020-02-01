Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Jan. 25
1st Grade Boys: Ki-Be Bears Craven 26, Mabton Lil Voyagers 5; Dream Team-Yakima 14, Zillah 5; La Salle Rumble 7, Yakama-Toppenish 5; Yakima-Bulldogs 20, Granger Spartans 0.
1st Grade Girls: Havoc Hoopers-Yakima 8, Valley Surge-Wapato 3; Valley Squad-Sunnyside 16, Grandview Hoop Stars 0; Prosser Mustang’s 30, Yakima Lightning-K 0; Granger Lady Spartans 10, Yakima Lightning-1G 8.
2nd Grade Boys: Sunnyside Grizzles 11, Ki-Be Bears 4; West Valley Swish-Hill 28, Zillah Sky Force 10; Ellensburg Splash 14, Selah Vikings 11; Yakima Lightning 16, Riverside Christian 1; Yakima Bulldogs 21, Naches Rangers 12.
2nd Grade Girls: West Valley Shooting Stars Jr 16, Zillah Flight 4; Toppenish Angels 38, East Valley 0; Rangers-Naches 17, Granger Pink Dragons 7.
3rd Grade Boys: Sunnyside Grizzlies 13, Sunnyside Christian 7; Kittitas Coyotes 16, Naches Rangers 12; Zillah Leopards 26, Lower Valley Flight 14; East Valley Little Devils 22, Yakima Warriors 12; Young Gunz-Grandview 11, Highland Scotties 4; Kittitas Coyotes 15, Prosser Mini Mustangs 8; West Valley Swish 25, Prosser-Net Ninjas 6; 509 Ballerz-Sunnyside 23, Grandview-Monstars 13.
3rd Grade Girls: Granger 20, Ki-Be Bears 6; Prosser Mustangs 25, Yakima Stars 2; Ki-Be Bears-Mendoza 14, Grandview Lil Lady Hounds 11; Naches Rangers 15, Yakima Lightning 4.
4th Grade Boys: Yakima NightHawks 38, T-Town-Toppenish 22; 509 Ballers-Yakima Valley 39, Ice Storm Ellensburg 10; Naches 36, Prosser Mustangs 20; Yakima Explosion 30, Ki Be Bears-MC 8; Selah Nighthawks 29, Sunnyside Stealth 16; Goldendale 26, 509 Insanity Hauver-Sunnyside 5; East Valley Red Devils 19, Junior Sonics-Yakima 13; Zillah Leopards 27, Goldendale 20.
4th Grade Girls: Prosser Elite 43, Ki-Be Bears Kl 4; Naches Lady Rangers 15, Toppenish Mighty Cats 0; West Valley Shooting Stars 26, Sunnyside Christian 8; Wapato Thunder 38, Granger Little Spartans 14; West Valley Swish 37, Sunnyside Hoopsters 13; Sunnyside Heat 33, Selah Vikings 16; Wapato-Dub City 32, Prosser Lady Hoopsters 0; Zillah Leopards 42, Yakima Lightning 3.
5th Grade Boys: Selah 45, Wapato Shadow Wolves 19; Naches 30, East Valley Sonics 12; Future Mustangs-Prosser 29, Zillah Leopards 28; Wapato 40, Selah Vikings Hartung 37; Ellensburg Bulldogs-White 28, Mabton Lil Vikes 20; Prosser Raptors 55, Union Gap Mighty Eagles 8; Sunnyside Christian 31, Ellensburg Bulldogs Blue 7; Prosser Midnight Hoopsters 6, Ki Be Bears 2.
5th Grade Girls: East Valley Rip City 49, East Valley She Devils 6; Bumblebees 43, Sunnyside Christian 19; Toppenish Lady Wildcats 22, Prosser 509 Insanity 15; Selah Vikings 37, Yakima Storm 9; Grandview Storm 31, Naches Ranger Cubs 17; Ellensburg Hurricanes 42, Ki-Be Bears 6.
6th Grade Boys: Wapato Garza 49, Sunnyside Sonics 25; Yakima Wildcats 49, Zillah Orange 20; Ki-Be Bears Johansen 31, Sunnyside Christian 14; West Valley Rams 32, Selah Vikings-Stevens 17; Yakima Eclipse 42, East Valley Black 41; East Valley Red Devils 28, Mabton Mighty Viks 24; Wapato-Wapsheli 37, Cornerstone Ranches’ L.O.B. Yakima 31; Granger Spartans 33, Yakima Explosion 29; Zillah Leopards 55, East Valley Daredevils 33.
6th Grade Girls: Grandview Hounds-Lopez 41, Yakima Rebels 18; Sunnyside Hoopsters 43, Prosser Lady Mustangs 11; Wapato Lady Wolves 36, West Valley Swish 19; Grandview Hounds-Clara 52, Highland Scotties 10; Toppenish Lady Cats-White 61, East Valley Jaguars 6.
7th Grade Boys: Toppenish Wildcats 43, Naches 24; White Swan 58, Grandview Greyhounds 24; Union Gap Sonics 61, Yakima Razorbacks 21; Yakima Squires 53, Yakima Lil Huskies 19; Prosser Mustangs-2025 65, Yakima Runnin’ Rebels 27.
7th Grade Girls: Toppenish Lady Wildcats 48, Naches Relentless 31; Mabton Little Vikettes 34, Zillah Leopards 17; HD Basketball-Yakima 37, West Valley Swish-McMurry 20; Prosser Stampede 45, Sunnyside Christian 6; Yakima Lady Hoyas 44, Toppenish Lady Cats 6th-Black 27.
8th Grade Boys: Prosser Mustangs 50, Grizzlies-Sunnyside 35; Selah Vikings 33, KOTC-Sunnyside 26; Ki Be Bears-Justin 54, Wapato Warriors 50; Naches 31, Selah Vikings-Harris 27; Wapato Shadow Wolves 66, Benton City-Rattlers 26.
8th Grade Girls: Prosser Lady Storm 65, Granger Lady Spartans 42; Sunnyside 509 Weets 20, Ellensburg Wildcats 12.
Bowling
Minda Lanes
Tuesday Adult Jr/Sr: RJ Haskell 614 (219, 213); R. Headrick 612 (221, 214); E. Compo 611 (202, 237). HA-Compo 212.
Latecomers: Bobbi H. 443; Toni P. 441; Paula M. 412. HA-Toni P. 145. L-Spare Pins 22.5-18.5.
Thursday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 696 (258, 255); R. Delozier 638 (222, 245).
Tuesday Adult Jr/Sr: R. Headrick 653 (222, 232). HA-Compo 211. L-Mean Team 33-7.
Latecomers: Christy F. 411. Paula M. 383; Kathi L. 364.
Thursday Adult Jr/Sr: E. Compo 638 (222, 242); R. Headrick 614 (223, 233); T. Speer 611 (266, 208). HA-Compo 211. L-No Names 67.5-33.5.
Sunsational Youth: Heath P. 563; Leo C. 528; James H. 538.
Latecomers: Bobbi H. 479; Toni P. 456; Christy F. 400. HA-Toni P. 143. L-Spare Pins 30.5.
Nob Hill Bowl
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 657 (238, 227); Josh MacKenzie 637 (219, 231); John Lugo Jr 609 (239, 211). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 592 (210, 217); Kathy Mertz 442; Shelley Osbourne 442. HA-Bailey 222, Pietkauskis 206. L-Just For Fun 7-1.
Ladies Star Classic: Arletta Loucks 558 (207); Nona Cook 525 (204); Jerry Hill 499. HA-Cook 179. L-(tie) Pin Sitters 13-7, Are We Done Yet? 13-7.
BAASMD — Men: Dan Gilcher 717 (268, 204, 245); Jerome Moore II 715 (266, 256); Matt Buchholz 675 (289, 212). Women: Ronnie Hammond 674 (221, 256); Lisa Pietkauskis 639 (246, 201); Tami Davis 525 (216). HA-Fulp 214, Pietkauskis 201. L-Addison Marie LLC 18-2.
Commercial: Marcus Suchaneman 681 (235, 212, 234); Nick Gyles 678 (235, 247); Randy Abhold 658 (213, 244, 201). HA-Gyles 222. L-Retreads 59-25.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 734 (211, 300, 223); Doug Hartshorn 688 (239, 235, 223); Brad Bailey 646 (224, 241). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 655 (233, 208, 214); Samantha LaClair 518; Kathey Mertz 467. HA-Bailey 219, Pietkauskis 206. L-All Lit Up 9-3.
Ladies Star Classic: Tammy Bosch 564 (205); Lisa Ryals 549; Nona Cook 529; Andrea Westling 500. HA-Cook 179. L-Pin Sitters 17-7.
BAASMD — Men: Doug Fulp 769 (268, 266, 235); Jerome Moore II 693 (215, 237, 241); Mel Light 684 (202, 257, 225). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 599 (237); Nona Cook 556 (205); Ronnie Hammond 517. HA-Fulp 215, Pietkauskis 201. L-Addison Marie LLC 22-2.
Commercial: Randy Abhold 714 (278, 204, 232); Jack Leaper 703 (202, 255, 246); Doug Hartshorn 678 (227, 238, 213); Chevy Nowlin 675 (258, 202, 215); Jarod Buckalew 655 (268, 213); Ken Stevens 648 (237, 213). HA-Gyles 222. L-Knuckles Deep 73-39.
No-Wo-To: Ruth Pleasants 510; Pam Kingsboro 508; Linda Light 501. HA-Shaffer 172. L-The 4-Ms 19-5.
Monday Seniors — Men: Leon Loucks 699 (248 ,227, 224); Norm Schimschat 653 (233, 217, 203); Larry Cramer 620 (254). Women: Ronnie Hammond 644 (236, 222); Karen Tormaschy 529; Arletta Loucks 518. HA-West 201, Hammond 180. L-Lucky Strikes 16-8.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Nick Gyles 720 (239, 278, 203); Jack Leeper 640 (239, 213); John Lugo 627 (222, 213). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 639 (279, 201); Julie Klutts 510; Diana Graham 499. HA-Bailey 217, Pietkauskis 207. L-All Lit Up 15-5.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 649 (224, 214, 211); Pops 597 (233); Cliff Janke 591(222). Women: Jo Haysom 507; Amelia Epperson 491; Kathy Vetsch 479. HA-Schimschat 195, Vetsch 164. L-Four 4 Fun 15-5.
---
Valley Lanes
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Dylan Clampitt 569 (204); Ricky Flett 544; Mark Meyer 480. Women: Ellen Curtiss 530; Sarah Kitzke 432; Julie Walker 428. HA-Clampitt 173, Curtiss 170. L-Tickle Fuzzies 10-2.
Superbowl — Men: Marcus Schaneman 682 (244, 246); Owen Burton 681 (244, 236, 201); Rob Rice 621 (238). Women: Stephanie Luke 657 (268, 215); Ellen Curtiss 571 (232); Juanita Schlieve 505. HA-Rice 212, Luke 181. L-One Board Off 146.5-75.5.
Commercial: Brad Morrow 681 (245, 236, 200); Brett Kunert 611 (234); Charles Jacobs 595 (214). HA-Morrow 218. L-Los Borrachos 75.5-24.5.
Coffee Trio: Violet Torres 503 (200); Mikki Buskill 460; Barbara Kennedy 460. HA-Rice 163. L-Hail Mary 11-1.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Pedro Canales 499; Reicher Bussert 425; Devlon Kitzke 361. Girls: Sydnee Colley 460; Liliana Munoz 330; Cassidy Abrams 206. HA-Canales 171, Colley 155. L-High C’s 12-4.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 880 (237, 201, 215, 227); Brett Kunert 877 (229, 224, 246); Shane Huth 837 (258, 201). Women: Stephanie Luke 764 (217); Gena Stephenson 710; Anna Gomez 645. HA-Rice 215, Luke 193. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 24-1.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 5-0, Selah 4-2, Ellensburg 3-2, Toppenish 2-4, Wapato 0-6.
RESULTS, JAN. 28 SELAH 2286, WAPATO 2265 Selah (2286)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 100 99 98 98 91 486
Joel Moberly 99 99 97 94 89 478
Mark Blondin 100 99 96 92 92 479
Leonard Pittman 100 90 95 63 63 411
Dummy 432
Wapato (2167+98 2265)
Greg Cuillier 97 96 93 88 85 459
Tim Ryan 86 89 90 90 85 440
Mike Cuillier 85 72 79 85 88 409
Dave Sylvanus 87 90 80 83 64 404
Dan Steinmetz 94 93 91 85 92 455
ELLENSBURG 2188, TOPPENISH 2161 Ellensburg (2188)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Erich Mietenkorte 100 97 99 96 98 490
Dan Pensula 95 96 90 85 74 440
Mel Goudge 83 82 81 84 78 408
Jonathan Betz 94 87 93 80 82 436
Dummy 414
Toppenish (2111+50 2161)
Larry Garcia 95 89 91 72 63 410
Scott Marquez 99 92 93 76 74 434
Christian St. Hilaire 100 96 95 91 73 455
Lezlie Camren 76 86 89 77 80 408
Dummy 404