Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Jan. 21-29
1st grade boys: Yakima 12, West Valley 7; West Valley 14, East Valley 12; West Valley 24, Prosser 10; Yakima 27, Zillah 3; Sunnyside Christian 29, White Swan 4; Toppenish 16, Grandview 3; Sunnyside 14, East Valley 6; West Valley 16, Yakima 4; Sunnyside Christian 22, Toppenish 21; Zillah 18, East Valley 15; Yakima Little Lightning 14, Yakima K Lightning 12; West Valley 26, Sunnyside 4; Grandview 9, White Swan 7; Cle Elum 12, Yakima 9; Yakima 24, Fast Twitch 22.
1st grade girls: Grandview 19, West Valley 3; Grandview 26, West Valley 0; East Valley 24, West Valley 1; Yakima 30, Selah 0; Yakima 9, Grandview 7; 509 Insanity 10, Kiona-Benton 1.
2nd grade boys: Sunnyside Christian 16, Grandview 2; Selah 18, Grandview 16; Grandview 23, West Valley 14; Yakima 22, Mabton 10; Yakima 24, Cle Elum 8; Sunnyside 18, East Valley 10; Granger 22, Yakima 6; Grandview 14, Yakima 4; Yakima Valley 28, West Valley 4; Ellensburg 18, East Valley 7; Prosser 41, Zillah 2; Yakima 18, East Valley 8; Prosser 20, Grandview 1; Yakima 12, Cle Elum 3; West Valley 20, Zillah 6; Grandview 12, Kiona-Benton 8; Selah 28, Sunnyside 8; Ellensburg 26, Sunnyside Christian 5; Granger 29, Yakima 8; Yakima 16, Grandview 0.
2nd grade girls: Wapato 27, Zillah 14; Grandview 18, Prosser 5; East Valley 9, Prosser 2; Grandview 24, Sunnyside 15; West Valley 20, Naches 0; 509 Insanity 13, Sunnyside 4; Zillah 18, Prosser 11; Prosser 15, West Valley 0; East Valley 22, Moxee 0; Yakima 6, Naches 5; Grandview Hoopstars 12, Grandview Storm 11.
3rd grade boys: Mabton 39, 509 Insanity 4; Prosser 27, Zillah 8; East Valley 28, Cle Elum 9; Sunnyside 19, Granger 13; Yakima 19, West Valley 14; East Valley 8, Prosser 6; West Valley 20, Mabton 16; Toppenish 14, Selah Valley 5; Wapato 14, West Valley 10; Prosser 42, White Swan 2; Zillah 35, West Valley 5; Sunnyside 23, Goldendale 14; Toppenish 23, West Valley 11; East Valley 22, West Valley 11; Mabton 12, East Valley 10.
3rd grade girls: Yakima 18, East Valley 12; Sunnyside Christian 36, Sunnyside 5; Sunnyside 12, East Valley 11; West Valley 38, Yakima 8; Toppenish 35, Prosser 6; Wapato 36, Yakima 4; Zillah 21, Sunnyside 2; East Valley 22, Toppenish 10; West Valley 16, East Valley 9; Sunnyside Christian 35, Kiona-Benton 20; Sunnyside 18, Grandview 3; Kiona-Benton 21, Prosser 15.
4th grade boys: Yakima 20, Union Gap 8; Cle Elum 27, Yakima 13; Yakima 44, Sunnyside Christian 5; Mabton 21, East Valley 15; West Valley 30, Zillah 9; Yakima 18, Kittitas 14; Yakima 14, Naches 8; Sunnyside 50, Yakima 4; Selah 18, Grandview 7; West Valley 38, East Valley 16; Mabton 21, Kittitas 10; Kiona-Benton 20, Prosser 11; Sunnyside Christian 20, Naches 15; Zillah 49, Yakima 9; Prosser 40, Yakima 0; Supersonics-Yakima 28, Yakima Lightning 6; Yakima 26, Cle Elum 2.
4th grade girls: Zillah 15, Yakima 0; Sunnyside 22, Yakima 8; Union Gap 14, Yakima 4; Granger 24, Naches 0; Wapato 23, Selah 6; East Valley 40, West Valley 0; Grandview 18, Prosser 4; White Swan 23, Cle Elum 15; Zillah 27, West Valley 8; Yakima-The Basket Hounds 20, Yakima Little Squires 0; Selah 14, Sunnyside 9; White Swan 12, East Valley 6; Granger 24, Prosser 6; Fast Twitch 31, Union Gap 3; East Valley 27, Grandview 2; Prosser 15, Yakima 0.
5th grade boys: East Valley 54, Yakima 36; Ellensburg 43, Cle Elum 17; Selah 42, Naches Valley 33; Mabton 22, East Valley 21; Grandview 47, Yakima 13; Prosser 44, Wapato 14; Selah 24, Yakima 17; Ephrata 44, Grange 19; Toppenish 39, West Valley 22; Yakima 36, Sleah 31; Yakima 33, Ellensburg 26; Grandview 30, Prosser 13; East Valley 54, Zillah 5; Ephrata 48, Naches Valley 27; Yakima 31, Cle Elum 10; East Valley 19, Kiona-Benton 18; Ellensburg 54, Granger 20; West Valley 24, Kiona-Benton 23.
5th grade girls: East Valley 6, Naches Valley 3; Goldendale 20, Cle Elum 15; Cle Elum 26, Yakima 7; Goldendale 18, Sunnyside Christian 16; Sunnyside 15, 509 Insanity 8; Ellensburg 38, Selah 8; Ellensburg 22, West Valley 9; Sunnyside 23, Selah 4; Kiona-Benton 18, Grandview 9; Ellensburg 43, 509 Insanity 17; West Valley 18, Sunnyside Christian 2; Grandview 26, Yakima 13; Naches Valley 11, Goldendale 6; Toppenish 43, Wapato 0.
6th grade boys: Prosser 38, Sunnyside 25; Naches 29, West Valley 28; Toppenish 50, Ellensburg 4; East Valley 52, Cle Elum 15; Sunnyside Christian 32, Yakima Valley 26; Zillah 42, Yakima 24; Lower Valley 28, Zillah 27; Selah 34, Sunnyside 22; Sunnyside 51, Toppenish 22; Selah 41, Naches 30; Yakima 34, Naches 28; Naches 45, Zillah 22; Sunnyside 41, Ellensburg 11; Toppenish 45, Sunnyside Christian 25; Prosser 34, Yakima Valley 3; Lower Valley 39, Cle Elum 20.
6th grade girls: Granger 40, West Valley 12; Cle Elum 25, East Valley 18; Kiona-Benton 53, Naches 7; West Valley 36, Granger 11; Zillah 47, West Valley 2; Kiona-Benton 25, East Valley 15; Zillah 15, West Valley 0; Granger 21, Naches 20.
7th grade boys: Prosser 61, Selah 39; Sunnyside 42, East Valley 37 (OT); Prosser 50, Cle Elum 49; Prosser 57, West Valley 20; East Valley 36, Selah 16; Sunnyside 43, Cle Elum 25.
7th grade girls: East Valley 34, Granger 20; East Valley 32, Naches 10; Mamba Mentality-Yakima 35, Punishers-Yakima 30; Zillah 32, Naches 10; Yakima 30, Zillah 25; Kiona-Benton 37, Granger 18; Zillah 28, East Valley 19.
8th grade boys: Kiona-Benton 38, Prosser 32; Sunnyside Christian 47, Prosser 37; Mabton 51, Toppenish 35; Naches 53, East Valley 30; West Valley 59, Union Gap 27; Sunnyside 55, Wapato 46; Yakima 54, Grandview 53; Yakima 38, Zillah 28; Toppenish 34, Ellensburg 18; Sunnyside Christian 59, Prosser 45; Naches 60, East Valley 24; Toppenish 38, Union Gap 33; Toppenish 38, Prosser 32; Kiona-Benton 15, Wapato 0; Grandview 39, Yakima 18; Yakima 50, Zillah 44; Ellensburg 39, Prosser 27; East Valley 48, Mabton 31.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Good Time Rollers — Men: Donavan Hix 662 (245, 246); Dan Bieber 652 (202, 202, 248); Brady Carl 638 (222, 233). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 567 (224, 202); Samantha LeClair 558; Morgan Gosney 501. HA-Leeper 209, Pietkauskis 204. L-Holy Split 16-4.
Commercial: Ben Thomas 704 (217, 209, 278); Elray Campo 672 (226, 230, 216); Nick Poplaski 208, 255). HA-Thomas 206. L-Knuckles Deep 84.5-35.5.
Ladies Star Classic: Betsy Kelly 584 (210, 214); Darlene Webb 556 (255); Jerry Hill 543. HA-Kelly 188. L-Fun Busters 17-7.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Will Buchholz 741 (278, 216, 247); Rob Allen Jr. 715 (232, 237, 246); Doug Fulp 707 (202, 247, 258). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 664 (226, 204, 234); Nonna Cook 533; Diana Boen 503. HA-Fulp 226, Pietkauskis 209. L-(tie) Twinkle Toez 14-6, Unpredictables 14-6.
NO WO TO: Marie Westbrook 530; Colleen Breshears 524; Debbie Shaffer 474. HA-Shaffer 170. L-Lady Bugs 20-4.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Adam Baisinger 546 (200); Tony Bratcher 509; Alan Freauf 493. Women: Chandra Brownlee 520 (201); Elizabeth Thomas 457; Terry Sunderland 442. HA-Baisinger 170, Brownlee 171. L-No Split Sherlock 22.5-5.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 8-1, Selah 5-4, Wapato 3-6, Toppenish 2-7.
RESULTS, JAN. 31 SELAH 2298, TOPPENISH 2208 Selah (2298)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dave Pittman 99 95 95 83 93 464
Mark Blondin 100 99 95 91 85 470
Joel Moberly 99 98 94 91 94 476
Jacob Bolm 97 93 93 88 82 453
Leonard Pittman 99 92 91 73 80 435
Toppenish (2031+177=2208)
Eugene Thompson 100 90 91 90 83 454
Scott Marquez 100 93 90 91 87 461
Bob Hester 87 84 77 55 38 341
Brandon Wagner 97 95 93 71 61 417
Dummy 358
Patrick Boucher 77 64 76 59 82 358
TIETON 2370, WAPATO 2331 Tieton (2370)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Ryan Bonsen 100 100 93 92 93 478
Sara Miles 100 99 95 95 95 484
Tara Mize 100 98 95 91 93 477
Matt Miles 100 99 95 90 88 472
Robin Simmons 97 97 93 85 75 447
Brett Bonsen 99 99 84 87 90 459
Lynn Bonsen 92 90 68 63 57 370
Wapato (2257+74=2331)
Tim Ryan 84 94 91 90 90 445
Mike Cuillier 99 92 95 78 86 450
Greg Cuillier 97 98 95 90 85 465
Dan Steinmetz 99 89 92 86 91 457
Dave Sylvanus 92 91 91 81 81 436
Jack Polumsky 82 84 88 87 84 425
