Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Feb. 18-19
1st grade boys: Grandview 15, Kiona-Benton 0; Zillah 24, Prosser 4; Cle Elum 20, Yakima 15; Sunnyside Christian 17, Sunnyside 13; Toppenish 17, Fast Twitch 9; White Swan 9, Kiona-Benton 7; West Valley 25, Yakima 18; East Valley 14, Grandview 11; East Valley 15, West Valley 4.
1st grade girls: Grandview 10, East Valley 8; Kiona-Benton 21, West Valley 1; Yakima 22, 509 Insanity 11; Yakima 17, Selah 0.
2nd grade boys: Yakima Lightning 13, CTCS Cougars-Yakima 10; Sunnyside 18, Grandview 13; Kiona-Benton 28, Mabton 16; East Valley 16, West Valley 14; Grandview 14, Sunnyside Christian 12; Selah 49, Cle Elum 9; Prosser 27, Yakima 3; Granger 37, Zillah 0; Ellensburg 31, Yakima 23; Grandview 19, Mabton 13; East Valley 10, West Valley 8.
2nd grade girls: Naches 17, Moxee 4; 509 Insanity 17, Prosser 2; Wapato 22, Sunnyside 18; Yakima 12, Prosser 10; East Valley 12, West Valley 8; 509 Insanity 23, Zillah 13.
3rd grade boys: Yakima 8, Goldendale 6; West Valley Swish-Beckstrand 18, West Valley Dragons 13; Prosser 22, Toppenish 19; Zillah 31, Goldendale 22; Cle Elum 25, Selah 7; East Valley 30, Wapato 10; West Valley 32, East Valley 14; Sunnyside 38, 509 Insanity 10; Granger 28, Mabton 16; Toppenish 37, White Swan 15; Wapato 31, Mabton 14.
3rd grade girls: East Valley 20, West Valley 11; Sunnyside Christian 16, Wapato 8; The Valley Girls-Sunnyside 30, Shooting Stars Sunnyside 0; Prosser 16, Yakima 8; Cle Elum 16, Naches 11; East Valley 11, Selah 6; Wapato 22, Grandview 5; Toppenish 15, Yakima 0; Zillah 18, Cle Elum 14.
4th grade boys: Yakima 20, East Valley 10; Selah 37, Yakima 0; Prosser 19, Sunnyside 18; West Valley 44, Sunnyside Christian 4; Yakima 26, Prosser 9; Grandview 32, Union Gap 1; Sunnyside 30, Sunnyside Christian 9; Zillah 43, Yakima 9; Sunnyside 28, Selah 15; Goon Squad-Yakima 23, Supersonics-Yakima 20.
4th grade girls: Wapato 15, Fast Twitch 0; Sunnyside 24, Prosser 9; West Valley 16, Zillah 13; Granger 20, Yakima 13; Cle Elum 26, Naches 4; White Swan 15, Grandview 0; Naches 23, Yakima 9; East Valley 33, Union Gap 7.
5th grade boys: East Valley 15, Ellensburg 0; Zillah 28, Cle Elum 24; Prosser 28, West Valley 26; East Valley 37, Wapato 16; Mabton 19, Yakima 14; Naches Valley 35, Granger 26; Yakima Bulldogs-Carrillo 46, Yakima Warriors 37; Ephrata 60, Selah 38; Toppenish 28, Selah 12; Yakima 30, Kiona-Benton 28; East Valley 39, Ephrata 29.
5th grade girls: Cle Elum 12, Ellensburg 9; Kiona-Benton 12, Naches Valley 11; Toppenish 39, Sunnyside 6; Ellensburg 26, 509 Insanity 12; Sunnyside Christian 21, Yakima 14; Ellensburg 12, Goldendale 11; Wapato 21, Goldendale 4.
6th grade boys: Zillah 49, Sunnyside Christian 31; West Valley 43, Toppenish 30; West Valley 30, Prosser 28; Yakima 44, Cle Elum 12.
6th grade girls: East Valley 32, Naches 16; West Valley Swish 33, West Valley Swish-Jordan 7; Zillah 39, Kiona-Benton 32; Kiona-Benton 31, West Valley 29; Naches 32, Cle Elum 18.
7th grade boys: Cle Elum 48, West Valley 26; Selah 34, Cle Elum 21; Goldendale 48, Sunnyside 31; East Valley 36, Kiona-Benton 20.
7th grade girls: East Valley 23, Kiona-Benton 22; Yakima 42, Naches 22; East Valley 34, Yakima 28; Granger 33, Naches 16; Kiona-Benton 45, Yakima 24.
8th grade boys: Yakima 48, Sunnyside Christian 38; East Valley 52, Toppenish 38; Prosser 38, Yakima 29; Mabton 42, Union Gap 18; Yakima 37, Kiona-Benton 34; Zillah 39, Toppenish 36; Kiona-Benton 15, Grandview 0; Yakima 30, Ellensburg 25; Mabton 48, West Valley 42.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Nonna Cook 603 (229); Tammy Bosch 535; Jerry Hill 492. HA-Kelly 188. L-Hit & Miss 24-12.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: James Pitt 658 (200, 267); Dan Gilcher 651 (238, 215); Jonathan Ripplinger 644 (209, 246). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 631 (221, 215); Nonna Cook 621 (224, 200); Morgan 556. HA-Fulp 227, Pietkauskis 209. L-The Talons 23-79.
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 587; Marie Westbrook 508; Judy Davis 457. HA-Shaffer 171. L-GutterGirls 25-11.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 896 (280); Jeremy Van Dam 881 (256); Shane Huth 812 (244). Women: Steph Luke 732 (204). HA-Carl 213, Luke 188. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 202-73.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: James Pitt 649 (223); Merle Jones 620 (239); Joaquin Lopez 597. Women: Donna Lallashute 478; Tina Simmons 430; Allena Wallahee 388. HA-Pitt 198, Simmons 151. L-Ten in the Pitt 14-6.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 675 (233); Clayton Robert 601; Fermin Mariscal 576 (246). Women: Stephanie Luke 593 (212); Ellen Curtiss 485; Nancy Buckles 424. HA-C.Huth 205, Luke 184. L-4 Eyes 21.5-3.5.
Coffee Trio: Linda Goede 480; Sharon Thornton 477; Maria Proffitt 474. HA-Goede 148. L-Seahawk Girls 14-6.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 738 (279); Brett Kunert 713 (266); Kerby Wallahee 659. HA-Jacobs 217. L-JD Bos Farms 88-37.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 499; Ethan Munoz 419; Conner Duran 329. Girls: Liliana Munoz 397; Hayleigh Coder 316; Paige Huth 311. HA-Montelongo 169, Munoz 136. L-Team 7 14-6.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Rob Rice 943 (278); Tanner Schaneman 825; Brett Kunert 811 (279). Women: Steph Luke 716 (212). HA-Carl 213, Luke 187. L-Pac Vac 21-4.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Merle Jones 714 (254); Joaquin Lopez 598; Calvin Derrick 588 (214). Women: Donna Lallashute 449; Allena Wallahee 444; Tina Simmons 408. HA-Jones 201, Simmons 148. L-Alley Cats 17-7.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 589; Marcus Schaneman 586 (248); Sid Alderman 558 (227). Women: Stephanie Luke 560 (201); Sue Rice 527 (203); Violet Torres 475. HA-C.Huth 205, Luke 184. L-CCBD 39-11.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 505; Linda Goede 456; Sharon Schinkelskoek 452. L-Seahawk Girls 18-6.
Commercial: Kerby Wallahee 718 (268); Brett Kunert 639; Mike Cerna 615 (236). HA-Jacobs 214. L-JD Bos Farms 110.5-39.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 9-3, Selah 8-4, Wapato 4-8, Toppenish 3-9.
RESULTS, FEB. 21 SELAH 2340, TOPPENISH 2308 Selah (2340)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dave Pittman 99 91 93 89 88 460
Mark Blondin 100 99 100 93 94 486
Joel Moberly 99 100 95 90 91 475
Jacob Bolm 98 96 94 93 91 472
Ryan Maybee 100 97 95 79 76 447
Leonard Pittman 95 92 96 81 82 446
Toppenish (2190+118=2308)
Eugene Thompson 95 95 91 89 90 460
Scott Marquez 99 95 94 89 80 457
Bob Hester 90 87 79 51 55 362
Brandon Wagner 96 93 91 71 81 432
Christian St. Hilaire 94 89 87 86 90 446
Patrick Boucher 94 89 82 53 77 395
TIETON 2381, WAPATO 2359 Tieton (2381)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Ryan Bonsen 100 97 93 91 94 475
Sara Miles 100 100 95 94 98 487
Tara Mize 100 98 100 91 91 480
Matt Miles 100 92 98 91 88 469
Robin Simmons 99 98 94 88 91 470
Brett Bonsen 97 94 84 88 90 453
Lynn Bonsen 96 74 68 70 64 372
Brooke Miles 96 96 89 74 73 428
Wapato (2274+85=2359)
Tim Ryan 90 89 91 92 90 452
Mike Cuillier 98 95 91 85 88 457
Greg Cuillier 97 93 91 83 83 447
Dan Steinmetz 99 94 93 90 88 464
Dave Sylvanus 94 91 90 83 80 438
Jack Polumsky 91 95 89 89 90 454
Volleyball
Yakima Parks & Recreation
COED WINTER LEAGUE Standings, Feb. 21
A Division: Air Traffic Control 6-3, Consensual Sets 4-2, Slappin Da Ace 5-4, Block Party 3-3, All About The Sets 0-6.
B Division: Old But Young 5-1, The Untouchaballz 4-2, I’d Hit That 3-3, Safe Sets 0-6.
C Division: Low Expectations 5-1, Set Me Bro 4-2, Spiked Punch 3-3, Odd Squad 0-6.
D Division: Amigos Amigos Amigos 4-2, We Always Get It Up 3-3, Unprotected Sets 3-3, The Crash Carts 2-4.
E Division: Smashed 4-2, Creekside PT 3-3, All About That Ace 3-3, Hops for Hops 2-4.
F Division: Lightning Strike 5-1, The Drive Bars 4-2, Empire Spikes Back 2-4, Iguanas 1-5.
