Bowling
Minda Lanes
Juniors — Boys: Leonardo Compo 558 (204); Xavier Compo 507 (210); Andrew Crook 501. Girls: Alison Moore 362; Amya Hart 353 (150); Charli Littrell 333 (143).
The Littles — Boys: Austin Powell 76. Girls: Harper Jacobs 88.
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Pam Kingsboro 484; Marie Westbrook 477; Linda Light 463. HA-Shaffer 173. L-Sweeties 21-11.
Monday Seniors — Men: David Hammond 630 (257, 202); Norm Schimschat 615 (224); Rick Berghoff 614 (213, 205); Leon Loucks 612 (225, 214). Women: Betsy Kelly 562 (225); Gloria Fernandes 538 (204); Kathy Vetsch 516 (212). HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 177. L-Good-Bad-Ugly 18-10.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 649 (234, 215); Steve Pfau 633 (232, 201); David Hammond 618 (214, 210); Leon Loucks 605 (203, 215). Women: Ronnie Hammond 553 (210); Kathy Vetsch 506 (201); Rhonda Toba 497. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 181. L-Senior Moments 19-9.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Jerry Tenbusch 546; Tony Bratcher 539; Devon Hipp 530 (246). Women: Chandra Brownlee 552 (215); Anhelica Trevino 402; Terry Sunderland 394. HA-Bratcher 163, Brownlee 178. L-Balls Deep 26-6.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 886 (239, 216, 214, 217); Mike Cerna 821 (277, 201); VAC-203 5 812 (203, 203, 203, 203). Women: Steph Luke 731 (213); Anna Gomez 653. HA-Rice 208, Luke 193. L-Kinney Farms 20-5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Matt Kitzke 513; Richard Rodriquez 502; Robert Hayes 495 (203). Women: Trina Garcia 418; Sheri Coder 391; Dawn Canales 381. HA-Vandoren 160, Garcia 142. L-Fuzzy Substitutes 17-7.
Superbowl — Men: Dennis Cavin 651 (214, 215, 222); Cody Huth 587 (212, 202); Rob Colley 569 (264). Women: Juanita Schlieve 484; Ellen Curtiss 456; Mikki Buskill 403. HA-Rice 207, Luke 190. L-CCBD 22-3.
Coffee Trio: Ruthie Lynch 461; Diane Turley 454; Mikki Buskill 444. HA-Rice 156. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 17-3.
Commercial: Matt Gomez 678 (235, 258); Chris Hill 656 (233, 246); Tanner Schaneman 625 (230, 216). HA-Schaneman 211. L-CK Heating & Air 95-55.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Reicher Bussert 511 (216); Conner Duran 364; Lincoln Hazzard 317. Girls: Celeste Garcia 330; Sammy Ramos 312; Paige Huth 250. HA-Bussert 146, Garcia 108. L-Hogwarts 8-0.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 7-3, Wapato 6-4, Selah 5-5, Toppenish 2-8.
RESULTS
, FEB. 15 SELAH 2296, WAPATO 2293 Selah (2296)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 99 99 99 94 98 489
Joel Moberly 100 98 99 86 88 471
Mark Blondin 100 100 97 95 96 488
Leonard Pittman 98 98 95 73 58 422
Dummy 426
Wapato (2267+26=2293)
Greg Cuillier 97 98 94 87 87 463
Jack Polumsky 87 93 88 94 95 457
Mike Cuillier 92 93 92 85 86 448
Tim Ryan 89 93 93 91 90 456
Dan Steinmetz 99 89 94 84 77 443
TIETON 2250, TOPPENISH 2209 Tieton (2250)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Tara Mize 100 99 98 90 91 478
J.L. Thompson 99 98 93 94 90 474
Brett Bonsen 100 89 82 87 85 443
Eugene Thompson 99 92 92 87 86 456
Lynn Bonsen 96 78 76 67 82 399
Toppenish (1966+243=2209)
Larry Garcia 99 88 88 79 79 433
Christian St. Hilaire 97 95 91 86 75 444
Bob Hester 86 88 79 56 62 371
Dummy 359
Dummy 359
