Bowling
Minda Lanes
Juniors — Boys: James Henry 628 (201, 226, 201); Leonardo Compo 582 (201); Andrew Crook 526 (184). Girls: Emma Coleman 371; Jorden Littrell 361 (180); Amya Hart 344.
The Littles — Boys: Kody Johns 72. Girls: Ashlyn Bruce 34.
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 584; Marie Westbrook 509; Joleen Haysom 506. HA-Shaffer 174. L-Sweeties 19-9.
Monday Seniors — Men: John West 648 (269, 200); Dan Gilcher 604 (232); Rick Berghoff 598 (224). Women: Kathy Vetsch 573 (225); Ronnie Hammond 559 (215); Arletta Loucks 528 (247). HA-Gilcher 208, Hammond 178. L-Kool Kats 16-8.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Norm Schimschat 685 (245, 237, 203); John West 653 (232, 202); Leon Loucks 648 (248, 209); Don Fortenbury 615 (220, 212); Dick Vetsch 609 (204, 202). Women: Ronnie Hammond 533; Rhonda 489; JudyAnn Vetsch 471. HA-Gilcher 215, Hammond 181. L-Strikers 17-7.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 518 (221); Josh Chism 470; Todd Folsom 456. Women: Anhelica Trevino 412; Lissa Thomas 411; Donna Freauf 389. HA-Bratcher 163, Brownlee 177. L-Balls Deep 22-6.
Commercial: Doug Hartshorn 672 (247, 232); Nick Gyles 658 (211, 235, 212); Jack Leeper 649 (245, 203, 201). HA-Gyles 220. L-System’s West 109-59.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 726 (234, 257, 235); John Lugo 680 (237, 258); Doug Hartshorn 626 (224, 225). Women: Lisa Pietkauskis 641 (222, 226); Samantha LaClair 603 (206, 224); Chanda Fasta 532; Morgan Gosney 531. HA-Gyles 223, Pietkauskis 204. L-Head Heavy 17-11.
Valley Lanes
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Nico Canales 463; Reicher Bussert 415; Ethan Munoz 353. Girls: Sammy Ramos 416; Hayleigh Coder 281; Darlene Lopez 226. HA-Bussert 147, Garcia 108. L-Hogwarts 36.5-7.5.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Brad Morrow 907 (248, 227, 233); Rob Rice 894 (267, 233); Tanner Schaneman 786 (218, 221). Women: Steph Luke 742 (211, 213); Anna Gomez 624. HA-Rice 208, Luke 193. L-3C Ranch 196-79.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Nathan Shipley 529 (236); Matt Kitzke 491; Greg Vandoren 462; Chris Kitzke 462. Women: Dawn Canales 472; Sheri Coder 438; Debbie Mendoza 426. HA-Vandoren 161, Garcia 144. L-Alley Cats 14.5-5.5.
Superbowl — Men: Cody Huth 703 (245, 243, 215); Rob Rice 648 (216, 207, 225); Rob Colley 637 (246, 213). Women: Stephanie Luke 566 (212); Violet Torres 544 (216); Juanita Schlieve 496. HA-Rice 207, Luke 190. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 159.5-115.5.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 526; Sue Rice 500; Maria Proffitt 462 (200). HA-Rice 156. L-Valley Lanes & Casino 13-3.
Commercial: Brad Morrow 637 (204, 234); Chris Hill 633 (219, 216); Clayton Robert 632 (244). HA-Schaneman 212. L-CK Heating & Air 87-38.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Ryan Noel 459; Ethan Munoz 418; Conner Duran 355. Girls: Celeste Garcia 316; Liliana Munoz 312; Savannah Huth 157. L-Bussert 144, Garcia 107. L-Hogwarts 4-0.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 6-3, Wapato 6-3, Selah 4-5, Toppenish 2-7.
RESULTS, FEB. 8 SELAH 2356, TIETON 2340 Selah (2356)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dennis Martinen 100 99 100 98 97 494
Mark Blondin 100 100 98 95 92 485
Joel Moberly 100 100 98 86 93 477
Jacob Bolm 96 96 92 87 93 464
Ryan Maybee 99 97 95 67 78 436
Leonard Pittman 97 95 98 92 92 434
Tieton (2258+82=2340)
Tara Mize 100 100 99 95 91 485
Brett Bonsen 97 92 89 88 85 451
Eugene Thompson 96 90 95 94 90 465
Tom Shinkle 98 94 87 66 83 428
Dummy 429
WAPATO 2284, TOPPENISH 2210 Toppenish (1952+258=2210)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Larry Garcia 96 89 95 76 72 428
Scott Marquez 100 94 90 79 84 447
Bob Hester 94 83 74 54 60 365
Dummy 356
Dummy 356
Wapato 2284
Jack Polumsky 94 89 88 94 87 452
Mike Cuillier 97 97 89 84 91 458
Greg Cuillier 97 98 89 84 73 441
Dan Steinmetz 99 94 90 89 90 456
Tim Ryan 93 88 92 90 89 452
Dave Sylvanus 98 93 95 88 86 460
