Basketball
Yakima Valley AAU
THREE RIVERS WINTER LEAGUE Results, Feb. 4-5
1st grade boys: West Valley 22, Yakima 12; East Valley 20, Cle Elum 8; West Valley 18, Sunnyside Christian 14; Zillah 9, Grandview 6; White Swan 25, Prosser 18; Yakima 11, West Valley 6; Yakima 14, Toppenish 5; Kiona-Benton 9, East Valley 8; Yakima 10, East Valley 8; Fast Twitch 16, Sunnyside 4.
1st grade girls: 509 Insanity 27, Grandview 5; East Valley 14, West Valley 5; West Valley 2, Selah 1; Yakima Lady Flight 26, Yakima Mighty Tigers 3; West Valley 14, Selah 0.
2nd grade boys: Yakima 25, West Valley 11; Grandview 20, West Valley 5; Yakima Valley 20, Kiona-Benton 18; Selah 23, Grandview 14; Prosser 31, Cle Elum 8; Yakima 20, Sunnyside 11; Granger 23, East Valley 10; Mabton 18, Sunnyside Christian 11; East Valley 18, Grandview 2; Yakima 30, Zillah 19; Ellensburg 13, Grandview 6.
2nd grade girls: Prosser 9, Naches 6; Prosser 18, Wapato 7; Yakima 16, Moxee 0; 509 Insanity 14, Grandview 11; Grandview 20, Zillah 10; Yakima 9, East Valley 2.
3rd grade boys: Prosser 26, Sunnyside 6; Cle Elum 27, West Valley 9; West Valley 23, Toppenish 19; Zillah 31, Yakima 17; Toppenish 22, Goldendale 14; Granger 20, White Swan 12; Mabton 25, West Valley 16; Prosser 22, Mabton 13; Goldendale 23, 509 Insanity 10; Mabton 33, West Valley 15; East Valley 21, Toppenish 8; Selah 19, East Valley 7.
3rd grade girls: East Valley Edge Red 15, East Valley Edge Black 12; Sunnyside 16, Yakima 0; Zillah 16, Kiona-Benton 10; Sunnyside Christian 27, Grandview 5; Naches 14, Sunnyside 11; East Valley 16, Selah 4; Yakima 25, West Valley 12; Toppenish 12, Selah 4; Cle Elum 17, Wapato 12, Sunnyside 8, Prosser 2.
4th grade boys: Prosser 25, Mabton 7; East Valley 16, Zillah 13; Kittitas 40, Yakima 0; Cle Elum 23, Naches 10; Yakima 40, Kiona-Benton 6; Yakima 18, Union Gap 4; Mabton 30, Sunnyside Christian 16; Yakima 21, Prosser 2; Yakima 17, Grandview 12; Selah 30, Naches 6.
4th grade girls: Granger 17, Sunnyside Valley 7; Grandview 52, Wapato 2; Cle Elum 48, West Valley 4; Naches 17, Zillah 12; Union Gap 15, White Swan 0; Cle Elum 40, Yakima 0; Fast Twitch 24, East Valley 5; Prosser Swish 24, Prosser Mustangs 10.
5th grade boys: East Valley 26, Selah 8; Zillah 30, Granger 29; West Valley 25, Mabton 24; Grandview 27, Prosser 18; Wapato 24, Kiona-Benton 13; Yakima 39, Granger 16; Toppenish 36, Yakima 18.
5th grade girls: Toppenish 53, Kiona-Benton 9; East Valley 14, West Valley 10; Sunnyside Christian 24, Yakima 21; 509 Insanity 23, Ellensburg 6; Sunnyside 32, Grandview 13; Selah 25, Wapato 16; Selah 36, Naches Valley 6.
6th grade boys: Prosser 35, Toppenish 22; Sunnyside 49, Sunnyside Christian 27; Selah 32, Zillah 27; Sunnyside 51, Cle Elum 12; Sunnyside 53, Yakima 35; Naches 28, Ellensburg 13; East Valley 39, Toppenish 35; West Valley 39, Naches 24; Yakima 27, Zillah 25; Yakima 51, Ellensburg 18; Selah 39, Toppenish 24.
6th grade girls: Zillah 25, East Valley 7; Zillah 32, Naches 16; Granger 26, West Valley 9; Zillah 42, Cle Elum 14.
7th grade boys: East Valley 46, West Valley 33; Sunnyside 44, Kiona-Benton 19.
7th grade girls: Zillah 30, Granger 17; Kiona-Benton 32, Zillah 28; Yakima 44, Naches 16; Yakima 32, Granger 23.
8th grade boys: Toppenish 65, Sunnyside Christian 61; East Valley 77, Union Gap 9; Yakima 48, Prosser 37; Naches 44, West Valley 35; Sunnyside 54, Yakima 35; East Valley 43, Mabton 41; Grandview 59, Wapato 47; Zillah 15, Prosser 0; Kiona-Benton 34, Ellensburg 27; Sunnyside 64, Toppenish 29.
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Commercial: John Fortenberry 645 (236, 223); Robert Thomas 642 (246, 215); Ben Thomas 617 (216, 210).
NO WO TO: Carolyn Soost 548; Marie Westbrook 539; Debbie Shaffer 458. HA-Shaffer 169. L-Lady Bugs 21-7.
Commercial: Nick Poplaski 734 (223, 279, 232); Will Foster 683 (200, 216, 267); Ben Thomas 681 (201, 267, 213); Donavan Hix 675 (201, 249, 225). L-Systems West Construction 104.5-63.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 513; Barry Sunderland 482; Alan Freauf 468. Women: Chandra Brownlee 561 (204); Terry Sunderland 428; Anhelica Trevino 399. HA-Baisinger 169, Brownlee 172. L-Balls Deep 26-6.
Valley Lanes
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Tanner Schaneman 888 (277); Chuck Carl 846; Shane Huth 807. Women: Steph Luke 698 (210). HA-Rice 212, Luke 189. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 140.5-34.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: James Pitt 579 (215); Merle Jones 563 (213); Peter Ramirez 552 (225). Women: Tina Simmons 443; Allena Wallahee 424; Ellen Katl 395; Donna Lallashute 395. HA-Pitt 193, Simmons 147. L-Alley Cats 4-0.
Superbowl — Men: Marcus Schaneman 604 (229); Isiah Ellenwood 598; Cody Huth 568 (215). Women: Stephanie Luke 575 (204); Juanita Schlieve 461; Violet Torres 452. HA-C.Huth 203, Luke 184. L-One Board Off 132-65.
Coffee Trio: Sharon Ewart 534 (202); Ruthie Lynch 480; Maria Proffitt 466. HA-Ewart 149. L-Hail Mary 3.5-0.5.
Commercial: Charles Jacobs 703 (258); Tanner Schaneman 667 (255); Kerby Wallahee 627. L-Native Rollerz 21-4.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 493; Ethan Munoz 396; Conner Duran 321. Girls: Neveah Simmons 479; Grayce Coder 325; Darlene Lopez 211. L-Team 2 3-1.
Lower Valley Scratch — Men: Tanner Schaneman 943 (260); Hector Zarate 808 (226); Brad Morrow 798. Women: Steph Luke 719 (222). HA-Rice 210, Luke 189. L-Valley Lanes and Casino 156.5-43.5.
Sunny Valley Mixed — Men: Joquin Lopez 588; Peter Ramirez 576 (214); Ricky Flett 518. Women: Tina Simmons 446; Donna Lallashute 421; Liza Cyr 408. HA-Ramirez 188, Simmons 148. L-Alley Cats 6-2.
Superbowl — Men: Owen Burton 675 (246); Isiah Ellenwood 612; Cody Huth 592 (225). Women: Stephanie Luke 520; Juanita Schlieve 483; Violet Torres 476. HA-C.Huth 203, Luke 184. L-One Board Off 149-73.
Coffee Trio: Mary Marquez 478; Juli McGahey 467; Marla Campbell 455. HA-Eward 149. L-Rockin’ Rollers 7-1.
Commercial: Brett Kunert 690 (244); Dave Clampitt 679 (245); Charles Jacobs 610 (233). HA-Jacobs 218. L-I Hayte League 37-13.
Valley Lanes Jr’s — Boys: Alex Montelongo 546; Ethan Munoz 391; Nico Canales 345. Girls: Heveah Simmons 400; Bella Huth 278; Paige Huth 255. HA-Montelongo 173, Simmons 146. L-Team 2 7-1.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 82-, Selah 6-4, Wapato 4-6, Toppenish 2-8.
RESULTS, FEB. 7. SELAH 2316, TIETON 2284 Selah (2311+5=2316)
Name Pr. Sit. Kr. Std. Std. Total
Dave Pittman 100 94 99 90 83 466
Mark Blondin 100 98 97 94 91 480
Joel Moberly 100 98 88 91 92 469
Jacob Bolm 98 93 91 90 92 464
Leonard Pittman 98 97 91 75 71 432
Tieton (2284)
Sarah Miles 100 97 99 91 94 481
Tara Mize 100 98 99 87 90 474
Brett Bonsen 97 97 86 84 79 443
Robin Simmons 98 95 93 87 87 460
Brook Miles 97 89 88 81 71 426
Lynn Bonsen 85 80 54 50 54 323
WAPATO 2259, TOPPENISH 2255 Toppenish (2161+94=2255)
Name Pr. Sit. Kr. Std. Std. Total
Eugene Thompson 100 96 94 89 84 463
Scott Marquez 98 93 97 87 87 462
Christian St. Hilaire 98 96 90 89 88 455
Brandon Wagner 99 93 89 72 61 414
Patrick Boucher 95 57 81 75 59 367
Bob Hester 96 82 72 54 53 357
Wapato (2259)
Jack Polumsky 87 90 90 90 81 438
Mike Cuillier 97 94 90 61 64 436
Greg Cuillier 97 98 98 78 81 452
Dan Steinmetz 100 91 92 87 87 461
Tim Ryan 93 93 92 93 95 466
Dave Sylvanus 94 95 89 82 82 442
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.