Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Monday Seniors — Men: Rick Headrick 647 (231, 225); John West 642 (225, 216, 201); David Hammond 640 (223, 217, 200). Women: Ronnie Hammond 654 (265, 202); Nonna Cook 527; Rhonda Toba 523 (200). HA-Gilcher 213, Hammond 180. L-3 Men & a Lady 33-15.
Thursday Seniors — Men: Dan Gilcher 794 (279, 268, 247); John West 676 (247, 236); Leon Loucks 661 (238, 223, 200). Women: Ronnie Hammond 624 (238, 205); Arletta Loucks 564; Nonna Cook 486. HA-Gilcher 212, Hammond 181. L-Strikers 35.5-12.5.
