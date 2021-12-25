Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 3-0, Selah 1-1, Toppenish 1-2, Wapato 0-2.
RESULTS, DEC. 21 SELAH 2264, TOPPENISH 2197 Selah (2264)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Mark Blondin 100 98 97 95 92 482
Joel Moberly 99 93 91 88 78 449
Jim Bolm 97 97 90 81 61 426
Jacob Bolm 97 93 90 90 93 463
Leonard Pittman 97 93 92 84 78 444
Toppenish (2046+151=2197)
Larry Garcia 84 86 94 76 71 411
Scott Marquez 99 84 96 75 83 437
Christian St. Hilaire 96 95 90 81 89 451
Lezlie Camren 84 86 87 85 91 433
Bob Hester 88 83 80 18 45 314
TIETON 2331, WAPATO 2266 Tieton (2331)
Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Tara Mize 100 99 100 94 96 489
Sarah Miles 100 100 99 92 93 484
Robin Simmons 100 96 94 82 88 460
Brett Bonsen 100 93 85 88 82 448
Tom Shinkle 100 92 86 77 81 439
Eugene Thompson 96 93 92 82 87 450
Lynn Bonsen 97 84 69 72 61 383
Gary Conn 86 77 82 49 29 323
Wapato (2235+31=2266)
Tim Ryan 90 94 89 74 86 433
Mike Cuillier 97 96 89 83 82 447
Greg Cuillier 99 99 94 81 78 451
Dan Steinmetz 100 90 93 87 85 455
Dummy 449
Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 586; Pam Kingsboro 462; Melanie Topper 449. HA-Shaffer 170. L-Decoto Air Park 39.5-24.5.
Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 525; Alan Freauf 480; Barry Sunderland 465. Women: Chandra Brownlee 498; Terry Sunderland 438; Lissa Thomas 427. HA-Sunderland 161, Brownlee 177. L-(tie) Balls Deep 4-0, Two Shits 4-0.
