static-vsw-bowling

Yakima Herald-Republic file.

 Yakima Herald-Republic file

Shooting

Yakima Valley Rifle League

STANDINGS

Tieton 3-0, Selah 1-1, Toppenish 1-2, Wapato 0-2.

RESULTS, DEC. 21 SELAH 2264, TOPPENISH 2197 Selah (2264)

Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total

Mark Blondin 100 98 97 95 92 482

Joel Moberly 99 93 91 88 78 449

Jim Bolm 97 97 90 81 61 426

Jacob Bolm 97 93 90 90 93 463

Leonard Pittman 97 93 92 84 78 444

Toppenish (2046+151=2197)

Larry Garcia 84 86 94 76 71 411

Scott Marquez 99 84 96 75 83 437

Christian St. Hilaire 96 95 90 81 89 451

Lezlie Camren 84 86 87 85 91 433

Bob Hester 88 83 80 18 45 314

TIETON 2331, WAPATO 2266 Tieton (2331)

Name Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

Tara Mize 100 99 100 94 96 489

Sarah Miles 100 100 99 92 93 484

Robin Simmons 100 96 94 82 88 460

Brett Bonsen 100 93 85 88 82 448

Tom Shinkle 100 92 86 77 81 439

Eugene Thompson 96 93 92 82 87 450

Lynn Bonsen 97 84 69 72 61 383

Gary Conn 86 77 82 49 29 323

Wapato (2235+31=2266)

Tim Ryan 90 94 89 74 86 433

Mike Cuillier 97 96 89 83 82 447

Greg Cuillier 99 99 94 81 78 451

Dan Steinmetz 100 90 93 87 85 455

Dummy 449

Bowling

Nob Hill Bowl

NO WO TO: Debbie Shaffer 586; Pam Kingsboro 462; Melanie Topper 449. HA-Shaffer 170. L-Decoto Air Park 39.5-24.5.

Thursday Nite Swingers — Men: Tony Bratcher 525; Alan Freauf 480; Barry Sunderland 465. Women: Chandra Brownlee 498; Terry Sunderland 438; Lissa Thomas 427. HA-Sunderland 161, Brownlee 177. L-(tie) Balls Deep 4-0, Two Shits 4-0.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment