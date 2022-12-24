Bowling
Nob Hill Bowl
Ladies Star Classic: Lori Busby 532 (212); Nita Mochel 519 (204); Janice Haskell 504. HA-Bosch 171. L-(tie) Fun Busters 37-15, BLT 37-15.
JR Transportation Inc — Men: Will Buchholz 664 (214, 207, 243); Matt Buchholz 661 (225, 266); Nick Gyles 649 (234, 221). Women: Morgan Gosney 529; Diana Boen 504; Maria Fox 485. HA-Fulp 224, Pietkauskis 211. L-Pass the Baby 35-17.
Good Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 755 (247, 269, 239); Richard Carl 640 (227, 244); Mike Andrews 619 (236, 201). Women: Morgan Gosney 643 (211, 245); Lisa Pietkauskis 631 (219, 235); Leisa Pitner 536. HA-Leeper 208, Pietkauskis 205. L-Wildfire Pizza 40.5-19.5.
Commercial: Ben Thomas 752 (259, 215, 276); RJ Haskell 684 (217, 255, 212); Jack Leeper 670 (215, 228, 227); Cal Anderson 663 (234, 247). HA-Leeper 206. L-No Abhold 240.5-119.5.
Shooting
Yakima Valley Rifle League
STANDINGS
Tieton 3-0, Wapato 2-1, Selah 1-2, Toppenish 0-3.
RESULTS, DEC. 20 SELAH 2321, TOPPENISH 2298 Selah (2321)
Name-Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Dave Pittman 100 84 90 86 89 449
Mark Blondin 100 100 100 92 90 482
Joel Moberly 100 100 96 89 89 474
Jacob Bolm 96 92 95 88 90 461
Leonard Pittman 97 92 93 69 73 424
Jim Bolm 99 90 91 82 75 437
Ryan Maybee 99 99 96 82 79 455
Toppenish (2129+159=2298)
Eugene Thompson 100 91 96 88 83 458
Scott Marquez 97 82 91 87 76 433
Bob Hester 93 85 77 63 61 379
Brandon Wagner 100 87 91 72 67 417
Christian St. Hilaire 97 97 89 86 83 452
Patrick Boucher 77 68 65 28 72 310
TIETON 2291, WAPATO 2277 Tieton (2291)
Name-Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total
Tara Mize 100 97 96 88 90 471
Sara Miles 100 98 98 96 94 486
Robin Simmons 100 96 90 67 88 441
Brett Bonsen 100 98 88 87 89 462
Lynn Bonsen 89 80 68 69 62 368
Brooke Miles 95 89 95 72 80 431
Wapato (2277)
Mike Cuillier 98 99 94 79 89 459
Greg Cuillier 96 94 94 89 88 461
Dan Steinmetz 100 91 95 89 92 467
Dave Sylvanus 93 94 94 87 91 459
Jack Polumsky 89 86 82 89 85 431
