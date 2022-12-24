static-vsw-bowling

Yakima Herald-Republic file.

 Yakima Herald-Republic file

Bowling

Nob Hill Bowl

Ladies Star Classic: Lori Busby 532 (212); Nita Mochel 519 (204); Janice Haskell 504. HA-Bosch 171. L-(tie) Fun Busters 37-15, BLT 37-15.

JR Transportation Inc — Men: Will Buchholz 664 (214, 207, 243); Matt Buchholz 661 (225, 266); Nick Gyles 649 (234, 221). Women: Morgan Gosney 529; Diana Boen 504; Maria Fox 485. HA-Fulp 224, Pietkauskis 211. L-Pass the Baby 35-17.

Good Time Rollers — Men: Jack Leeper 755 (247, 269, 239); Richard Carl 640 (227, 244); Mike Andrews 619 (236, 201). Women: Morgan Gosney 643 (211, 245); Lisa Pietkauskis 631 (219, 235); Leisa Pitner 536. HA-Leeper 208, Pietkauskis 205. L-Wildfire Pizza 40.5-19.5.

Commercial: Ben Thomas 752 (259, 215, 276); RJ Haskell 684 (217, 255, 212); Jack Leeper 670 (215, 228, 227); Cal Anderson 663 (234, 247). HA-Leeper 206. L-No Abhold 240.5-119.5.

Shooting

Yakima Valley Rifle League

STANDINGS

Tieton 3-0, Wapato 2-1, Selah 1-2, Toppenish 0-3.

RESULTS, DEC. 20 SELAH 2321, TOPPENISH 2298 Selah (2321)

Name-Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total

Dave Pittman 100 84 90 86 89 449

Mark Blondin 100 100 100 92 90 482

Joel Moberly 100 100 96 89 89 474

Jacob Bolm 96 92 95 88 90 461

Leonard Pittman 97 92 93 69 73 424

Jim Bolm 99 90 91 82 75 437

Ryan Maybee 99 99 96 82 79 455

Toppenish (2129+159=2298)

Eugene Thompson 100 91 96 88 83 458

Scott Marquez 97 82 91 87 76 433

Bob Hester 93 85 77 63 61 379

Brandon Wagner 100 87 91 72 67 417

Christian St. Hilaire 97 97 89 86 83 452

Patrick Boucher 77 68 65 28 72 310

TIETON 2291, WAPATO 2277 Tieton (2291)

Name-Pr. Sit. Kn. Std. Std. Total

Tara Mize 100 97 96 88 90 471

Sara Miles 100 98 98 96 94 486

Robin Simmons 100 96 90 67 88 441

Brett Bonsen 100 98 88 87 89 462

Lynn Bonsen 89 80 68 69 62 368

Brooke Miles 95 89 95 72 80 431

Wapato (2277)

Mike Cuillier 98 99 94 79 89 459

Greg Cuillier 96 94 94 89 88 461

Dan Steinmetz 100 91 95 89 92 467

Dave Sylvanus 93 94 94 87 91 459

Jack Polumsky 89 86 82 89 85 431

